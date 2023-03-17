Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Denmark
  Nasdaq Copenhagen
  Agillic A/S
  News
  Summary
    AGILC   DK0060955854

AGILLIC A/S

(AGILC)
Delayed Nasdaq Copenhagen  -  10:09:00 2023-03-17 am EDT
27.20 DKK   -2.86%
10:23aCorrection : Reporting of transactions in Agillic A/S shares by four persons with managerial responsibilities
GL
10:23aCorrection : Reporting of transactions in Agillic A/S shares by four persons with managerial responsibilities
GL
08:55aReporting of transactions in Agillic A/S shares by four persons with managerial responsibilities
GL
Correction: Reporting of transactions in Agillic A/S shares by four persons with managerial responsibilities

03/17/2023 | 10:23am EDT
Announcement no. 5 2023

Copenhagen – 17 March 2023 – Agillic A/S (Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark: AGILC)Correction in notification and public disclosure. Reporting of transactions in Agillic A/S shares by four persons with managerial responsibilities

Due to a mistake in Company announcement no. 4 concerning Johnny Henriksen, we hereby send the correct notification and public disclosure as attachment. The number of shares was 358,000, and not 35,800.

Agillic A/S has received notification pursuant to Article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation of transactions related to shares in Agillic A/S made by four persons with managerial responsibilities in Agillic and/or persons closely associated with them. The notification is related to the transaction announced on 14 March 2023 in Company Announcement 02-2023.

For further information, please contact:
Emre Gürsoy, CEO, Agillic A/S
+45 30 78 42 00
emre.gursoy@agillic.com

Claus Boysen, CFO, Agillic A/S
+45 28 49 18 46
claus.boysen@agillic.com

Certified Adviser
John Norden, Norden CEF A/S

About Agillic A/S
Agillic is a Danish software company offering brands a platform through which they can work with data-driven insights and content to create, automate and send personalised communication to millions. Agillic is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark, with teams in Germany, Norway, and Romania.

For further information, please visit www.agillic.com.

Agillic A/S (publ) (Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark: AGILC) is obligated to publish the above information in compliance with the EU Market Abuse Regulation Article 17. The information was published via agent by Agillic A/S on 17 March 2023.

Agillic A/S – Masnedøgade 22, 2 – 2100 Copenhagen – Denmark – https://agillic.com/  

 

Attachments


