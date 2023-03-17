Correction: Reporting of transactions in Agillic A/S shares by four persons with managerial responsibilities
03/17/2023 | 10:23am EDT
Announcement no. 5 2023
Copenhagen – 17March 2023 – Agillic A/S (Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark: AGILC) – Correction in notification and public disclosure. Reporting of transactions in Agillic A/S shares by four persons with managerial responsibilities
Due to a mistake in Company announcement no. 4 concerning Johnny Henriksen, we hereby send the correct notification and public disclosure as attachment. The number of shares was 358,000, and not 35,800.
Agillic A/S has received notification pursuant to Article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation of transactions related to shares in Agillic A/S made by four persons with managerial responsibilities in Agillic and/or persons closely associated with them. The notification is related to the transaction announced on 14 March 2023 in Company Announcement 02-2023.
About Agillic A/S Agillic is a Danish software company offering brands a platform through which they can work with data-driven insights and content to create, automate and send personalised communication to millions. Agillic is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark, with teams in Germany, Norway, and Romania.
Agillic A/S (publ) (Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark: AGILC) is obligated to publish the above information in compliance with the EU Market Abuse Regulation Article 17. The information was published via agent by Agillic A/S on 17 March 2023.