    AGILC   DK0060955854

AGILLIC A/S

(AGILC)
Delayed Nasdaq Copenhagen  -  03:50:17 2023-06-14 am EDT
22.00 DKK    0.00%
05:06aEDC, Denmark's largest brokerage chain, selects Agillic for best-of-breed omnichannel customer experience
GL
06/08Tekna, Norway's leading professional association for engineers and technologists, selects Agillic to improve their membership experience via personalised communication
GL
06/06Agillic unveils the key to successful customer engagement through personalised communication in Børsen
GL
EDC, Denmark's largest brokerage chain, selects Agillic for best-of-breed omnichannel customer experience

06/14/2023 | 05:06am EDT
EDC, Denmark's largest and most experienced brokerage chain, has selected Agillic as its omnichannel marketing automation platform. The decision to choose Agillic was based on the need for better email marketing personalisation, as well as targeted emails for both new and existing customers.


With over 230 independent stores across the country and 1,600 employees, EDC is committed to providing a locally-known broker who can assist clients with their property transactions.


Agillic’s Omnichannel Marketing Automation Platform and flexible data model allow EDC to create dynamic email campaigns that are personalised for each individual customer according to where they are in their house-buying journey. The platform also includes advanced segmentation capabilities, allowing EDC to segment their audience based on behaviour and preferences.


"We are excited to work with Agillic and one of their Gold Solution Partners. Their expertise and innovative technology will enable us to enhance our customer experience and provide more targeted and personalised communication to our customers, helping even more people find their dream homes." — Philip Phillipson, Marketing Director, EDC


Emre Gürsoy, CEO of Agillic adds:
"We are thrilled to have EDC on board. Their commitment to exceptional customer service aligns perfectly with our platform's capabilities to deliver personalised and targeted communication. We look forward to working with our Gold Solution Partner and helping EDC continue to go the extra mile for their customers and provide the best experience possible for property transactions, leveraging our platform's capabilities and their team's in-depth knowledge of the housing and property markets."


For further information, please contact
Emre Gürsoy, CEO, Agillic A/S
+45 3078 4200
emre.gursoy@agillic.com
About Agillic A/S

Agillic (Nasdaq First North Growth Market Copenhagen: AGILC) is a Danish software company offering brands a platform through which they can work with data-driven insights and content to create, automate and send personalised communication to millions. Agillic is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark, with teams in Germany, Norway, and Romania.

Agillic A/S – Masnedøgade 22 – 2100 Copenhagen – Denmark – www.agillic.com


