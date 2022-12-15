Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Denmark
  4. Nasdaq Copenhagen
  5. Agillic A/S
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AGILC   DK0060955854

AGILLIC A/S

(AGILC)
Delayed Nasdaq Copenhagen  -  03:21 2022-12-14 am EST
23.20 DKK   -3.33%
02:01aWith an eye on international growth, Danish martech companies Umbraco and Agillic partner for technology platform ecosystems.
GL
02:01aWith an eye on international growth, Danish martech companies Umbraco and Agillic partner for technology platform ecosystems.
GL
12/13Hc Andersen Capital Event 13/12 : Meet the top management in Bawat, Agillic, MapsPeople, Curasight, Shape Robotics, DanCann Pharma, WindowMaster and Re-Match.
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

With an eye on international growth, Danish martech companies Umbraco and Agillic partner for technology platform ecosystems.

12/15/2022 | 02:01am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Press release, Copenhagen, 14.12.2022

With an eye on international growth, Danish martech companies Umbraco and Agillic partner for technology platform ecosystems.

Advocates for technology platform ecosystems, Umbraco and Agillic are now partnering to make their platforms easy to integrate, so that brands can seamlessly extend their customer experience from web to omnichannel.

Having the right martech stack can mean the difference between being a market leader or a market follower. Combining Agillic’s omnichannel personalisation capabilities with Umbraco’s unmatched CMS expertise instantly creates a unique opportunity for brands to deliver highly relevant customer experiences and explore customer value.

The two Danish born martech brands are both set for further international growth and the partnership is a strategic initiative to both strengthen a joint value proposition and capitalise on opportunities – for the partnership and its clients.

Says Umbraco’s Tech Partner Manager Jonas Thykjær Poulsen:
“Making sure that our clients can build and scale a customised digital experience with a CMS at the core - that connects all their tools without friction - is a core focus for Umbraco. The partnership with Agillic is a perfect example of this, giving our joint and future clients a powerful recipe to win.”

Says Agillic’s CCO Bo Sannung:
“Not only do we in Agillic already have clients using Umbraco who will benefit. This also presents a strong use-case to fuel our continued international growth. Partnering with another Danish software success is a sheer pleasure.”

For further information, please contact
Emre Gürsoy, CEO, Agillic A/S
+45 3078 4200
emre.gursoy@agillic.com

About Agillic A/S
Agillic is a Danish software company offering brands a platform through which they can work with data-driven insights and content to create, automate and send personalised communication to millions. Agillic is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark, with teams in Germany, Norway, and Romania.

Agillic A/S Nasdaq First North Growth Market Copenhagen: AGILC

Masnedøgade 22 – Copenhagen – Denmark

 

Attachments


All news about AGILLIC A/S
02:01aWith an eye on international growth, Danish martech companies Umbraco and Agillic partn..
GL
02:01aWith an eye on international growth, Danish martech companies Umbraco and Agillic partn..
GL
12/13Hc Andersen Capital Event 13/12 : Meet the top management in Bawat, Agillic, MapsPeople, C..
AQ
11/28Boliga Gruppen signs with Agillic to activate its unparalleled data for personalised us..
GL
11/28Boliga Gruppen signs with Agillic to activate its unparalleled data for personalised us..
AQ
11/28Boliga Gruppen Signs with Agillic to Activate Its Unparalleled Data for Personalised Us..
CI
10/14Agillic announces Q3 2022 results with 36% growth in Total ARR and 19% growth in Revenu..
GL
10/12Agillic raises Total ARR and Revenue guidance for 2022
GL
10/12Agillic raises Total ARR and Revenue guidance for 2022
GL
10/12Agillic A/S Revises Revenue Guidance for the Full Year 2022
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 52,8 M 7,56 M 7,56 M
Net income 2021 -10,5 M -1,51 M -1,51 M
Net Debt 2021 9,97 M 1,43 M 1,43 M
P/E ratio 2021 -24,8x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 238 M 34,1 M 34,1 M
EV / Sales 2020 3,99x
EV / Sales 2021 5,17x
Nbr of Employees 51
Free-Float 66,7%
Chart AGILLIC A/S
Duration : Period :
Agillic A/S Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AGILLIC A/S
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Emre Gürsoy Jorgensen Chief Executive Officer
Claus Boysen Chief Financial Officer
Johnny Emil Søbæk Henriksen Chairman
Nicolas Remming Vice President-Technology
Rune Werliin Chief Product & Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AGILLIC A/S-6.98%34
MICROSOFT CORPORATION-23.52%1 915 203
SYNOPSYS INC.-8.24%51 704
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE-30.09%51 184
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC.-9.72%46 148
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION-62.26%36 772