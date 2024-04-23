impact, the strides we're making with our physician partners and our unwavering commitment to creating a more sustainable primary care model. As we pursue our purpose, we will continue to navigate challenges within our industry with determination to innovate, collaborate and reinvest in the partners and communities that rely on us.

Network now includes 31 physician partners in 13 states, representing 2,400+ primary care physicians in 31 communities. Including the class of 2024, the number of senior members that will be touched by our agilon-led Physician Network is estimated to increase by 44% to approximately 650,000 senior patients. As our network of partners and impact on patients continues to expand, we expect our Total Care

At agilon health, we are driven to create a more sustainable primary care model that helps physicians and senior patients thrive. This is guided by our vision to transform the future of health care in 100+ communities by empowering exceptional patient-physicianrelationships.

Within the healthcare industry, there are persistent challenges - the shortage of primary care physicians and affordability of care being two of the most significant issues to address. Despite these challenges, we are seeing important shifts as more and more stakeholders view value-based care as a winning solution for U.S. healthcare and senior patients. In a value-based system like our Total Care Model, physicians can focus on the entire health of their senior patients and lower costs to the system. We've changed the payment model, the resource model and the information model to help drive better cost and quality outcomes, and enable reinvestments into our physician partners and local primary care of more than $550 million to date. We are proud of the results agilon and our physician partners have delivered for senior

patients. A white paper released in 2023 showed that diabetes patients in the agilon model had nearly four times greater rates of improvement in glucose control compared to patients in Comprehensive Primary Care Plus practices. In addition, our partners offering the palliative care program in our Total Care Model allowed patients to spend more of their remaining time at home, have fewer ineffective and unwanted services, and lower costs. We also continued to earn a higher-than-industry patient Net Promoter Score of 79 among patients in a total-care relationship with an agilon physician partner. In 2023, despite economic challenges that impacted us and the broader Medicare Advantage industry as a result of higher than expected utilization, we saw exciting progress in the reach of our model. Our Physician

Model will continue to prove itself and pave the way for higher standards of primary care. All of this would not be possible without our passionate, driven people - changemakers who champion better outcomes for seniors and lower health care costs. From the addition of 200+ physicians in our network in 2023 to our 1,000+ employees1 in the U.S. and India, we're proud of the way we are attracting and retaining people and partners who care about reimagining health care. Our continued support of our team is evident in our low employee voluntary turnover rate2 of 11.1%, which can be attributed to our focus on learning and development, enhancement of our diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging strategy, and social impact efforts. I am pleased to share our 2023 Impact Report. In it, you will read about our four pillars of