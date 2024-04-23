2023 IMPACT REPORT
Total Care.
Healthier
Communities.
Table of Contents.
03 CEO Message
04 About Us
Our Total Care Model
06 Our Approach to Creating Value
07 2023 Highlights
08 Empowering Physicians
12 Unlocking Value-based Care
18
22
29
32
Transforming Communities
Built by People Who Care
Governance
Appendix
Priority ESG Topics and Materiality Assessment Impact Data Appendix
ABOUT THIS REPORT
Our third Total Care, Healthier Communities
Impact Report shares updates on agilon's strategy to deliver shared value and our performance against priority environmental, social and governance (ESG) topics in 2023. Moving forward, we expect to continue providing annual updates on our impact journey and process. We have used several ESG reporting frameworks and standards to inform our strategy and reporting efforts, including the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB). Unless otherwise noted, this report covers agilon health's ESG performance for 2023 for agilon's wholly- owned operations in the United States and India. Partner data, unless otherwise indicated, includes information for agilon's annual partner class through calendar year 2024, including partners that were implementing in 2023.
About
Empowering Physicians
Unlocking Value-based Care
Transforming Communities
Built by People Who Care
Governance
Appendix
CEO Message.
At agilon health, we are driven to create a more sustainable primary care model that helps physicians and senior patients thrive. This is guided by our vision to transform the future of health care in 100+ communities by empowering exceptional patient-physicianrelationships.
Network now includes 31 physician partners in 13 states, representing 2,400+ primary care physicians in 31 communities. Including the class of 2024, the number of senior members that will be touched by our agilon-led Physician Network is estimated to increase by 44% to approximately 650,000 senior patients. As our network of partners and impact on patients continues to expand, we expect our Total Care
impact, the strides we're making with our physician partners and our unwavering commitment to creating a more sustainable primary care model. As we pursue our purpose, we will continue to navigate challenges within our industry with determination to innovate, collaborate and reinvest in the partners and communities that rely on us.
Within the healthcare industry, there are persistent challenges - the shortage of primary care physicians and affordability of care being two of the most significant issues to address. Despite these challenges, we are seeing important shifts as more and more stakeholders view value-based care as a winning solution for U.S. healthcare and senior patients.
In a value-based system like our Total Care Model, physicians can focus on the entire health of their senior patients and lower costs to the system. We've changed the payment model, the resource model and the information model to help drive better cost and quality outcomes, and enable reinvestments into our physician partners and local primary care of more than $550 million to date.
We are proud of the results agilon and our physician partners have delivered for senior
patients. A white paper released in 2023 showed that diabetes patients in the agilon model had nearly four times greater rates of improvement in glucose control compared to patients in Comprehensive Primary Care Plus practices. In addition, our partners offering the palliative care program in our Total Care Model allowed patients to spend more of their remaining time at home, have fewer ineffective and unwanted services, and lower costs. We also continued to earn a higher-than-industry patient Net Promoter Score of 79 among patients in a total-care relationship with an agilon physician partner.
In 2023, despite economic challenges that impacted us and the broader Medicare Advantage industry as a result of higher than expected utilization, we saw exciting progress in the reach of our model. Our Physician
Model will continue to prove itself and pave the way for higher standards of primary care.
All of this would not be possible without our passionate, driven people - changemakers who champion better outcomes for seniors and lower health care costs. From the addition of 200+ physicians in our network in 2023
to our 1,000+ employees1 in the U.S. and India, we're proud of the way we are attracting and retaining people and partners who care about reimagining health care. Our continued support of our team is evident in our low employee voluntary turnover rate2 of 11.1%, which can be attributed to our focus on learning and development, enhancement of our diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging strategy, and social impact efforts.
I am pleased to share our 2023 Impact Report. In it, you will read about our four pillars of
Looking ahead, we remain focused on building upon this work and are pursuing environmental, social and governance initiatives to deepen our impact and define goals that will drive our work into the future.
Steve Sell,
Chief Executive Officer
- Global workforce includes Full-Time Equivalent (FTE) employees from the United States and India.
- Includes U.S. employees only.
About
Empowering Physicians
Unlocking Value-based Care
Transforming Communities
Built by People Who Care
Governance
Appendix
About Us.
agilon health was founded in 2016 on the belief that healthcare was structurally broken and there was a need to deliver better and more sustainable primary care for patients. Seniors felt the enduring strain of getting the care they needed to stay healthy, and the doctors they relied on were burnt out in a structure that rewarded volume over value. We saw a clear solution: partnering with primary care physicians (PCPs) and giving them the tools and incentives to truly focus on providing high-valuemedical care.
Today, agilon partners with 31 physician groups in 31 communities across the country to enable their transition from fee-for-service to full-risk.3 That means together, we are fully accountable for the total cost and quality of care for every one of the approximately 650,000 Medicare patients under the care of agilon health physician partners in our model. Our network of 2,400+ primary care physicians across 13 states is committed to putting their senior patients' health first.4
Through our partnership model, our goals are simple:
- Improve patient outcomes and experience for seniors through value-basedcare;
- Invigorate and sustain the primary care profession so PCPs can be the doctors they were trained to be; and
- Improve affordability and efficiency of medical care by reducing unnecessary medical costs.
Our Total Care Model is designed to keep all senior patients healthy and out of the hospital. We enable our partners to identify their most complex, high-risk patients and ensure they are receiving consistent follow-up care which lowers hospital readmissions, improves outcomes and ultimately lowers costs. The consistency of this approach is made possible through our unique long-term partnerships, underscoring our enduring dedication to reshaping the healthcare system, improving patient outcomes and ensuring primary care sustainability.
Already, we are seeing clear results. Across our network, for the same or lower cost, we are helping provide better care for approximately 650,000 senior patients and advancing shared goals. Because of our model, many of our partners are expanding their practices with the ability to be innovative in their approach to care delivery for the first time in a long time. In 2023 alone, we reinvested more than $150 million into our physician partners and local primary care.
Our Purpose
Empowering physicians to transform health care in our communities.
Our Vision
To transform the future of health care in 100+ communities across the country by facilitating exceptional patient-physician relationships.
Our Mission
To be the trusted long-term partner of community-based physicians, enabling them to reimagine the patient experience for older adults and lead the transformation of care delivery in their communities.
- At agilon health, full risk means we take 100% upside/downside risk for the total cost and quality of care (Medicare Parts A & B).
-
On October 31, 2023, agilon completed the sale of MDX Hawaii, a wholly-owned subsidiary, and its related operations to a private buyer. The disposition allows the company to further concentrate its efforts on core partner markets.
Relevant metrics included in this report exclude Hawaii operations for the entire year. More information can be found here.
About
Empowering Physicians
Unlocking Value-based Care
Transforming Communities
Built by People Who Care
Governance
Appendix
Total Care Model
Partnership
Platform
Network
Empowering physicians to transform
health care in our communities.
Our Total Care Model
agilon's Total Care Modelputs the physician at the center. The Model encompasses long- term partnerships, a purpose-built platform and a peer network that helps physicians overcome obstacles and transition to full-risk,value-based care. It encourages and supports PCPs to think differently about how to keep patients healthy and provide care that results in better health outcomes and lower costs of care for Medicare patients in their communities.
Partnership
As a trusted partner of physician organizations, we are dedicated to supporting practice growth, empowering improvement in patient care and improving physician satisfaction.
Platform
Our tech-enabled platform provides a robust infrastructure that empowers our physician partners to transition to and sustain a value-based Total Care Model in their communities.
Network
agilon's physician partners become part of a unique network where they can share ideas and best practices with peers across the country, pooling their strengths and accelerating change.
Central to the model is how it supports communities.
We're bringing value-based care to senior patients in diverse cities and towns across the country, with the ultimate goal of reinvesting $10 billion+ into partners and local primary care within the communities we serve.
When implemented, the Model establishes group-wide, uniform goals, protocols and standards that make health care delivery more efficient and organized. With this structure in place, the Model equips PCPs with resources and data to appropriately identify a patient's burden of illness and complexity, with the goal of improving outcomes and reducing unnecessary medical expense. Together with our partners, we are helping to drive the adoption of a more sustainable primary care system.
1,117
$4.3B
~650,000
2,400+
31
31
employees
revenue
total senior
primary care
physician partner
communities
members
physicians
groups
across 13 states
5 Global workforce includes FTE employees from the United States and India.
About
Empowering Physicians
Unlocking Value-based Care
Transforming Communities
Built by People Who Care
Governance
Appendix
Our Approach to Creating Value.
Our Impact Strategy
OUR STRATEGIC FRAMEWORK
Our Ambitions
Our work is further guided by three bold ambitions for creating impact and value for our stakeholders.
Our Total Care, Healthier Communities impact strategy guides how we uniquely address societal challenges and where the company needs to focus to succeed. It consists of four core strategic pillars that capture the value our business is delivering to society and the ways we are taking care of our employees and conducting our business in a responsible and sustainable manner.
Find out about our priority ESG topicsthat have informed our impact strategy.
24%
Reinvest $10 billion+ into partners
$550M+
and local primary care within the
communities we serve
reinvested since 2018
5.5%
About
Empowering Physicians
Unlocking Value-based Care
Transforming Communities
Built by People Who Care
Governance
Appendix
2023 Highlights.
EMPOWERING PHYSICIANS
UNLOCKING VALUE-BASED CARE
TRANSFORMING COMMUNITIES
We empower physicians to focus on the
We've created a system built on the value
We bring quality health care to those
total health of their senior patients.
of care, not the volume of fees.
who need it most.
BUILT BY PEOPLE WHO CARE
We create a work environment where passionate people thrive.
2,400+
PCPs within agilon's peer network
52%
of PCPs in agilon physician partner practices are women6
79%
of providers from agilon physician partners believe that quality of care programs delivered via the agilon Total Care Model enable better care
31
physician partners that were live or implementing agilon's full-risk,value-based care model, as of 2023
~650,000
senior Medicare members in a total-care relationship with an agilon physician partner
Five-star ratings7
for Breast Cancer, Colorectal Cancer, Retinal eye screenings, Med Adherence HTN and Cholesterol
$550 million+
reinvested back into partners and local primary care within the communities we serve since 2018
752
agilon physician partner practice locations across 31 diverse communities
42%
of agilon health physician partner practice locations reside in HPSAs and 17% are located in MUAs
87th percentile
employee score when asked if they are proud of the work they do, as compared to industry peers
76th percentile
employee engagement score, as compared to industry peers
89th percentile
employee score when asked if race was a non-issue in their ability to succeed; 88th percentile employee score when asked if gender was a non-issue in their
79+
patient Net Promoter Score among patients in a total-care relationship with an agilon physician partner
54%
more touchpoints for high-risk patients in a total-care relationship with an agilon physician partner
95%
of patients agree that they receive comprehensive, high-quality care from their agilon physician partners
17%
lower emergency room utilization, 39% lower hospital admissions and 43% lower hospital readmission rate for MA patients in a total-care relationship with agilon physician partners, compared to Medicare FFS benchmarks
ability to succeed
50%
of agilon employees in the U.S. and India self-identify as women
36%
- Includes advanced practice provider PCPs.
- On a consolidated basis we closed gaps equivalent to five-star ratings for these quality measures used by our contracted health plans to evaluate the performance of our physician partnerships for the 2022 Measurement Year.
of all U.S. agilon employees self-identify as a person of color
About
Empowering Physicians
Unlocking Value-based Care
Transforming Communities
Built by People Who Care
Governance
Appendix
Empowering Physicians.
The agilon Total Care Model empowers our physician partners to transition from fee-for-service to full-risk,value-based care - creating sustainability in primary care, improving the provider experience and delivering better outcomes for senior patients.
Why It Matters
Today's healthcare patient mix is shifting disproportionately as 10,000 seniors turn 65 daily. Primary care physicians serving this generation are faced with serving an increasing number of patients in this poorly reimbursed area, despite the increased complexity of care that senior patients require.
When primary-care physicians are empowered to manage the outcomes and total health needs of their patients, we believe the benefits are widespread. Yet the traditional fee-for-service model does just the opposite; it rewards physicians for narrowly focusing on one unit of care rather than influencing health behaviors, overall care and cost management.
Our Approach
We're empowering physicians to transform health care in our communities by uniting them in a network of like-minded leaders and integrating all of the components of a full-risk business model into a single platform. With our model, physicians are accountable for the cost and quality of all care delivered to the patient, and get paid a flat fee every month rather than getting compensated for the volume of services and care provided. This results in significant benefits for physicians, including more control over their patients' care, reductions
in unnecessary spending and increased administrative efficiency. It also supports better outcomes for patients.
Read more in our Diabetesand Palliative Carepeer-reviewed studies.
91%
retention rate among primary care physicians operating in the agilon model8
- PCPs who were part of agilon groups in 2022 and remain part of that group through 2023.
About
Empowering Physicians
Unlocking Value-based Care
Transforming Communities
Built by People Who Care
Governance
Appendix
Creating a Powerful Network to Benefit All
The patient-physician relationship is the cornerstone of care. The three components of our Total Care Model aim to equip our PCP partners to take the long view of their relationships with patients and to be confident in the long-term financial viability of their practices. One of the greatest assets within our Total Care Model is our network of like- minded PCPs and our ecosystem of resources that come with it. This network serves as a catalyst for knowledge-sharing, collaboration and support that is driving a new standard of primary care at the partner level.
CLINICAL CHAMPION SUMMIT
In 2023, over 80 of our physician partners convened in Atlanta, Georgia for our Clinical Champion Summit. The Continuing Medical Education-qualified summit focused on supporting providers from our 2024 class of new partner organizations as they make the transition to value-based care. Providers across the country joined to learn more about the value levers of our full-risk,value-based care model, our key clinical programs, how we measure success and how to translate our goals to frontline providers. After the summit, providers gleaned valuable learnings from peer-to-peer interactions and trainings.
THE AGILON NETWORK
Our network becomes stronger when our partner physicians are provided opportunities
for connection, innovation and mentorship. By creating and offering programs that develop and further train PCPs in our network, we foster an ecosystem of forward-thinking and transformative primary care solutions for seniors.
Connection
Innovation Mentorship
The network brings together groups of partners based on factors such as size, time using the agilon platform and more. Between on-demand resources and in-person gathering opportunities throughout the year, the agilon network provides physicians with comprehensive support,
peer connections, mentorship opportunities, forums and councils that foster information and knowledge-sharing between partners. This unique mix of resources and networking allows independent and employed physicians to strengthen their practices and provide the best patient care in their communities.
INNOVATION
Forums & summits
Data and insights dashboards Provider Learning Platform Clinical program working groups
CONNECTION
Peer networks
National and regional retreats Partner site visits
Clinical learning sessions on value-based topics Partner best-practice toolkits Provider Resource Groups Women Physician Leadership Council
MENTORSHIP
Councils Clinical & patient success-story sharing
About
Empowering Physicians
Unlocking Value-based Care
Transforming Communities
Built by People Who Care
Governance
Appendix
Championing Women Physicians
WOMEN PHYSICIAN
LEADERSHIP COUNCIL
agilon's Women Physician Leadership Council supports women physicians who are delivering value-based care in their communities. Through tools, resources and an active network of women physicians, the Council focuses on developing leadership skills and providing ongoing education that helps them achieve better outcomes through the agilon model.
In 2023, the Council gained tremendous momentum. We met with our growing membership on a bimonthly basis, covering topics from coaching around emotional intelligence to skills-building around specific care needs. Based on member engagement surveys and feedback, the Council continues to prove itself to be a meaningful initiative, helping women physicians create fulfilling careers while supporting patients through value-based care.
Key priorities:
Build personal, interpersonal and professional skills to become better leaders
Coach and support through
professional challenges
Expand understanding of the agilon model and how to succeed in value-basedcare
Cross-network learning to help practices implement new programs and transform local markets together
In a survey assessing the Council members' experience in 2023:
87%
agreed the Council increased their knowledge of core clinical programs
87%
agreed the Council grew their network and community of women physicians
75%
agreed participation in the Council improved their ability to drive business value and better patient outcomes
Additionally, our Partner Resource Group hosted a virtual event series featuring women who specialize in supporting women's leadership in health care.
"We are on the forefront of changing things. Women need a voice. agilon's Women Physician Leadership Council is a time when we can share our voice and find ways to provide better care for people."
Dr. Victoria DiGennaro
agilon health physician partner and President at Pioneer Physicians Network
About
Empowering Physicians
Unlocking Value-based Care
Transforming Communities
Built by People Who Care
Governance
Appendix
