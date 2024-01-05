Official AGILON HEALTH, INC. press release

agilon health, Inc. (NYSE: AGL), the trusted partner empowering physicians to transform health care in our communities, today announced that Timothy Bensley has informed the company of his intent to retire from his position as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) during 2024, which agilon expects to take place within the next nine months. The search for a new CFO has been initiated, and Bensley has agreed to remain as CFO through this process and serve in a consulting role through the transition.

“I want to thank Tim for his leadership over the past three years at agilon health, and for the impact he has had on our company, our physician partners, and the communities we serve,” said Steve Sell, chief executive officer, agilon health. “Tim helped advance our finance function and was key in agilon’s transition to become a publicly traded company in 2021. We wish him all the best in his retirement.”

About agilon health

