Revised 2023 expectations and early outlook for 2024 reflect higher medical and non-medical costs Company is taking targeted actions to improve visibility, balance risk-sharing, and improve predictability of results in 2024 and over the long term agilon health to host conference call at 8:00 AM Eastern Time today

agilon health, inc. (NYSE: AGL), the trusted partner empowering physicians to transform health care in our communities, announced revised guidance expectations for 2023, reflecting higher-than-expected costs, and provided an initial outlook for 2024.

During 2023, agilon health experienced an increase in medical expenses attributable to higher-than-expected specialist visits, Part B drugs, outpatient surgeries, and supplemental benefits, partially offset by lower hospital medical admissions. While a number of programs have been launched to improve visibility, balance risk-sharing and enhance predictability of results, management has assumed higher costs will continue into 2024.

“Higher-than-expected costs became visible to us in mid-December during the November close process given updated data from health plans and will impact our FY2023 medical margins. As a result, while Medicare Advantage membership growth and ACO REACH performance are in line with prior guidance, we are lowering Medicare Advantage medical margin guidance for 2023,” said Steve Sell, chief executive officer, agilon health.

agilon’s revised 2023 medical margin expectation is $340 million to $360 million, approximately $110 million below the previous guidance range. The reduction in core medical performance is due to $90 million in higher-than-expected medical costs, as well as $20 million of negative revenue revision with two regional health plans in new geographies.

Sell continued, “We have implemented a number of initiatives which we believe will enhance operating performance and improve the predictability of financial results in 2024 and beyond including accelerating operating efficiency, refining payor partnerships, improving data visibility and analytics, and expanding onboarding support for newer PCPs in mature markets. Taken together we believe these changes support Adjusted EBITDA growth in 2024 and beyond.”

Given the lower-than-expected baseline now projected for 2023, agilon is withdrawing its previously issued target for 2026.

Revised Outlook for Fiscal Year 2023 ($M)1:

Year Ended December 31, 2023 Updated Guidance1 Previous Guidance Low High Low High Medicare Advantage (MA) Members2 386,000 387,000 384,000 386,000 Total Revenues $4,295 $4,305 $4,310 $4,320 Medical Margin $340 $360 $455 $470 Adjusted EBITDA3 ($69) ($55) $6 $18 Geography Entry Costs4 $71 $71 $69 $67

Guidance for the fiscal year 2023 excludes MDX Hawaii. Membership reflects management’s outlook for end of period. Adjusted EBITDA contribution from ACO REACH is expected to be approximately $39 million for 2023. Geography Entry Costs represent the corresponding expense included in the low-end and high-end of management’s outlook for Adjusted EBITDA.

We have not reconciled guidance Medical Margin to Gross Profit or Adjusted EBITDA to net income (loss), the most comparable GAAP measures, and we have not provided forward-looking guidance for net income (loss) because such reconciliation is not available without unreasonable effort due to the high variability, complexity and uncertainty with respect to quantifying and forecasting certain items that may impact Gross Profit or net income (loss), including non-cash stock-based compensation.

Initial Outlook for 2024 ($M):

Year Ended

December 31, 2024 Low High Medicare Advantage (MA) Members1 548,000 553,000 Total Revenues $6,350 $6,420 Medical Margin $560 $600 Adjusted EBITDA2 $40 $60 Geography Entry Costs3 $70 $70

Membership reflects management’s outlook for end of period. Adjusted EBITDA contribution from ACO REACH is expected to be approximately $39 million for 2024. Geography Entry Costs represent the corresponding expense included in the low-end and high-end of management’s outlook for Adjusted EBITDA.

We have not reconciled guidance Medical Margin to Gross Profit or Adjusted EBITDA to net income (loss), the most comparable GAAP measures, and we have not provided forward-looking guidance for net income (loss) because such reconciliation is not available without unreasonable effort due to the high variability, complexity and uncertainty with respect to quantifying and forecasting certain items that may impact Gross Profit or net income (loss), including non-cash stock-based compensation.

Webcast and Conference Call:

agilon health will host a conference call to discuss the company’s updated guidance for 2023 and initial 2024 outlook on Friday, January 5, 2024 at 8:00 AM Eastern Time. The conference call can be accessed by dialing (800) 590-8290 for U.S. participants and +1 (240) 690-8800 for international participants and referencing participant code AGL2024. A simultaneous webcast can be accessed by visiting the “Events & Presentations” section of agilon’s Investor Relations website at https://investors.agilonhealth.com. A replay of the call will be available via webcast for on-demand listening shortly after the completion of the call.

About agilon health

agilon health is the trusted partner empowering physicians to transform health care in our communities. Through our partnerships and purpose-built platform, agilon is accelerating at scale how physician groups and health systems transition to a value-based Total Care Model for their senior patients. agilon provides the technology, people, capital, process, and access to a peer network of 2,400+ primary care physicians that allows its physician partners to maintain their independence and focus on the total health of their most vulnerable patients. Together, agilon and its physician partners are creating the healthcare system we need – one built on the value of care, not the volume of fees. The result: healthier communities and empowered doctors. agilon is a trusted partner in 30+ diverse communities and is here to help more of our nation's leading physician groups and health systems have a sustained, thriving future. For more information visit www.agilonhealth.com and connect with us on Instagram, LinkedIn, X and YouTube.

