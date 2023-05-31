Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Agilon health, inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AGL   US00857U1079

AGILON HEALTH, INC.

(AGL)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-05-30 pm EDT
20.25 USD   -0.05%
08:36aCenter for Primary Care (CPC) Forms Long-term Partnership with agilon health, Bringing Value-Based Primary Care to the Central Savannah River Area (CSRA)
BU
05/25Agilon health to Participate at 43rd Annual William Blair Growth Stock Conference
BU
05/17Insider Sell: Agilon Health
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Center for Primary Care (CPC) Forms Long-term Partnership with agilon health, Bringing Value-Based Primary Care to the Central Savannah River Area (CSRA)

05/31/2023 | 08:36am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

CPC and agilon are committed to accelerating access to value-based care to improve health outcomes for senior patients

For the first time, agilon’s Total Care Model expands to Eastern Georgia within the CSRA

The Center for Primary Care (CPC), an independent practice dedicated to providing comprehensive preventative and specialized care, announced today it has formed a new partnership with agilon health inc. (NYSE: AGL), the trusted partner empowering physicians to transform health care in our communities, accelerating access to value-based primary care in the area. Starting in 2024 through the partnership, CPC will deliver this new model of primary care to further enhance preventative and chronic care for their senior patients.

“A value-based approach is the future of health care and agilon understands the importance of exceptional, comprehensive, and affordable value-based primary care,” said Robert M. Clark, D.O., Center for Primary Care. “This partnership will empower our primary care physicians, through a proven model of care, to remain independent and better serve our senior patients while supporting CPC’s mission to provide patients with high-quality care across communities we serve.”

CPC, an independent primary care practice, operates across 8 locations in the Central Savannah River Area, which includes communities in Eastern Georgia and Western South Carolina. With 37 primary care physicians (PCPs), CPC is committed to preventative health care as well as the diagnosis and treatment of acute illnesses and chronic conditions. Serving over 76,000 patients of all ages, CPC also offers in-house laboratories and diagnostic imaging services which are exclusively available to their patients.

“The newly formed partnership with the Center for Primary Care brings agilon’s Total Care Model to even more communities including senior patients in Eastern Georgia for the first time,” said Steve Sell, chief executive officer, agilon health. “Our team is excited to partner with the Center for Primary Care as they make the move to a full-risk value-based model for their Medicare Advantage patients and primary care physicians.”

agilon is accelerating at scale the transition to a value-based, Total Care Model for senior patients that improves outcomes and lowers costs. CPC will join agilon’s 2024 class of new partner organizations, which includes five other physician practices and health systems across the U.S. As of 2024, agilon will be in long-term partnerships with 31 physician groups and health systems across 14 states.

About Center for Primary Care (CPC)

Center For Primary Care (CPC) is a family and internal medicine practice with 37 primary care physicians and 8 offices in the Central Savannah River Area. CPC's physicians provide comprehensive care for patients of all ages, and diagnostic imaging services. CPC provides weekday evening hours and weekend hours in select locations for established CPC patients with urgent healthcare needs. For more information, visit centerforprimarycare.com.

About agilon health

agilon health is the trusted partner empowering physicians to transform health care in our communities. Through our partnerships and purpose-built platform, agilon is accelerating at scale how physician groups transition to a value-based Total Care Model for senior patients. agilon provides the technology, people, capital, process, and access to a peer network of 2,700+ PCPs that allow physician groups to maintain their independence and focus on the total health of their most vulnerable patients. Together, agilon and its physician partners are creating the healthcare system we need – one built on the value of care, not the volume of fees. The result: healthier communities and empowered doctors. agilon is the trusted partner in 30+ diverse communities and is here to help more of our nation's leading physician groups and health systems have a sustained, thriving future. For more information about agilon health, visit www.agilonhealth.com and connect with us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn and YouTube.


© Business Wire 2023
All news about AGILON HEALTH, INC.
08:36aCenter for Primary Care (CPC) Forms Long-term Partnership with agilon health, Bringing ..
BU
05/25Agilon health to Participate at 43rd Annual William Blair Growth Stock Conference
BU
05/17Insider Sell: Agilon Health
MT
05/16Sector Update: Health Care Stocks Steady Premarket Tuesday
MT
05/16Agilon health Prices Secondary Common Stock Offering at $21.50 per Share
MT
05/16Agilon health Announces Pricing of Secondary Offering
BU
05/15Agilon health Shareholder Launches Secondary Offering of Company Shares; Stock Falls Af..
MT
05/15Agilon health Announces Secondary Offering and Share Repurchase
BU
05/15Deutsche Bank Trims agilon health Price Target to $27 From $28, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
05/15Agilon health, inc.’s Board intends to launch an Equity Buyback.
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on AGILON HEALTH, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 4 432 M - -
Net income 2023 -46,9 M - -
Net cash 2023 537 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -173x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 8 400 M 8 400 M -
EV / Sales 2023 1,77x
EV / Sales 2024 1,32x
Nbr of Employees 747
Free-Float 98,2%
Chart AGILON HEALTH, INC.
Duration : Period :
agilon health, inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AGILON HEALTH, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 20,25 $
Average target price 31,31 $
Spread / Average Target 54,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Steven J. Sell President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Timothy S. Bensley Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Ronald A. Williams Chairman
Benjamin Kornitzer Chief Medical & Quality Officer
Girish Venkatachaliah Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AGILON HEALTH, INC.25.46%8 400
CVS HEALTH CORPORATION-27.94%86 088
HCA HEALTHCARE, INC.10.09%72 673
AIER EYE HOSPITAL GROUP CO., LTD.-12.52%27 547
DR. SULAIMAN AL HABIB MEDICAL SERVICES GROUP COMPANY22.48%25 218
LABORATORY CORPORATION OF AMERICA HOLDINGS-10.00%18 777
-40% off: Our subscriptions help you unlock hidden opportunities!
Subscribe
fermer