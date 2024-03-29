Law Offices of Howard G. Smith reminds investors of the upcoming May 20, 2024 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the case filed on behalf of investors who purchased agilon health, inc. (“agilon” or the “Company”) (NYSE: AGL) common stock between January 9, 2023 and January 4, 2024, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

On November 2, 2023, agilon released its third quarter 2023 financial results, reporting lower-than-expected numbers due to increased utilization and medical costs. Additionally, the Company lowered its full-year guidance, stating that it had increased its incurred-but-not-reported (“IBNR”) reserve to account for prior expenses.

On this news, agilon’s stock price fell $2.23, or 13.2%, to close at $14.66 per share on November 3, 2023, thereby injuring investors.

Then, on January 5, 2024, agilon lowered its 2023 Medical Margin outlook by approximately $110 million and its Adjusted EBITDA outlook by $73 million, citing higher-than-expected medical costs. Further, the Company announced the retirement of its Chief Financial Officer.

On this news, agilon’s stock price fell $3.45, or 28.6%, to close at $8.63 per share on January 5, 2024, thereby injuring investors further.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants misled investors about agilon’s medical costs by: (1) touting the Company’s purported visibility into utilization trends and medical costs; (2) failing to disclose increased medical costs that agilon had incurred prior to and during the Class Period due to higher utilization of healthcare by MA patients; (3) falsely stating that its IBNR Reserve was adequate; (4) making false and misleading statements about the effectiveness of its business model; (5) issuing overly optimistic financial guidance; and (6) issuing risk disclosures that were materially false and misleading because they characterized adverse facts that had already materialized as mere possibilities; and (7) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

