agilon health, inc. is a healthcare company. It enables primary care physicians (PCP) to be the agents for change in the communities they serve. Through its combination of the agilon platform, a long-term partnership model with existing physician groups and a growing network of like-minded physicians, it offers healthcare for seniors across communities throughout the United States. Its model operates by primarily forming risk-bearing entities (RBEs) within local geographies, that enter into arrangements with payors providing for monthly payments to manage the total healthcare needs of its physician partnersâ attributed patients (or global capitation arrangements). It focuses on community-based physician groups and is built around three key elements: agilonâs platform, agilonâs long-term physician partnership approach, and agilonâs network. The agilon platform is holistic in supporting the rapid transition to a Total Care Model with technology, people, process and capital.