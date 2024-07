agilon health, inc. is a healthcare company. It enables primary care physicians (PCP) to be the agents for change in the communities they serve. Through its combination of the agilon platform, a long-term partnership model with existing physician groups and a growing network of like-minded physicians, it offers healthcare for seniors across communities throughout the United States. Its model operates by primarily forming risk-bearing entities (RBEs) within local geographies, that enter into arrangements with payors providing for monthly payments to manage the total healthcare needs of its physician partners’ attributed patients (or global capitation arrangements). It focuses on community-based physician groups and is built around three key elements: agilon’s platform, agilon’s long-term physician partnership approach, and agilon’s network. The agilon platform is holistic in supporting the rapid transition to a Total Care Model with technology, people, process and capital.