agilon health : Announces Secondary Offering

agilon health, inc. (NYSE: AGL), the company transforming health care for seniors by empowering primary-care physicians to focus on the entire health of their patients, announced the launch of an underwritten secondary public offering of 17,000,000 shares of its common stock by certain selling stockholders. Certain of these selling stockholders expect to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 2,550,000 shares of agilon’s common stock. agilon health will not receive any proceeds from the secondary offering.

J.P. Morgan, Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, and BofA Securities are acting as lead book-running managers for the proposed offering. Deutsche Bank Securities, Wells Fargo Securities, Wolfe | Nomura Strategic Alliance, William Blair, and Truist Securities are acting as additional book-running managers.

The joint book-running managers of agilon health’s recently completed initial public offering are waiving a lockup restriction in respect to 714,011 shares of the company’s common stock held by certain officers and directors of the company, which may be sold in the announced secondary public offering.

The proposed secondary offering is being made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the preliminary prospectus, when available, may be obtained from: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, or by telephone at (866) 803-9204, or by email at prospectus-eq_fi@jpmchase.com; or Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, New York 10282, telephone: 1-866-471-2526, facsimile: 212-902-9316 or by emailing prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com; or BofA Securities, Attention: Prospectus Department, NC1-004-03-43, 200 North College Street, 3rd Floor, Charlotte, NC 28255-0001, or by email at dg.prospectus_requests@bofa.com.

A registration statement relating to these securities has been filed with the SEC but has not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold nor may offers to buy be accepted prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction. Any offers, solicitations or offers to buy, or any sales of securities will be made in accordance with the registration requirements of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended.

“Wolfe | Nomura Strategic Alliance” is the marketing name used by Wolfe Research Securities and Nomura Securities International, Inc. in connection with certain equity capital markets activities conducted jointly by the firms. For these activities, Nomura serves as the underwriter, placement agent, or initial purchaser (as applicable) and Wolfe Research Securities provides sales support services, investor education, and/or independent equity research services.

About agilon health

agilon health is transforming health care for seniors by empowering primary-care physicians to focus on the entire health of their patients. Through our partnerships and our platform, agilon is leading the nation in creating the system we need – one built on the value of care, not the volume of fees. We honor the independence of local physicians and serve as their partners so they can be the doctors they trained to be. agilon provides the capital, data, payor relationships, executive experience and contract support that allow physician groups to take on the risk of total care for their most vulnerable patients. The result: healthier communities, and doctors who can devote the right amount of time with the patients who need it most. With rapidly growing appeal, agilon is scaled to grow and is here to help our nation’s best independent physician groups have a sustained, thriving future. Together, we are reinventing primary care.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that constitute “forward-looking statements,” including with respect to the proposed secondary offering. No assurance can be given that the offering discussed above will be completed on the terms described, or at all. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of agilon health, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of agilon health’s most recent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q and in the registration statement for this offering and the preliminary prospectus included therein, as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Copies are available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. agilon health undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this press release, except as required by law.

