  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Agilon health, inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AGL   US00857U1079

AGILON HEALTH, INC.

(AGL)
  Report
Cours estimé en temps réel.  Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  03/22 10:00:11 am
22 USD   -0.50%
agilon health : Market Strategy

03/11/2022 | 09:50am EST
Market Strategy

Ben Shaker

Chief Markets Officer

Copyright © 2022 agilon health. Confidential internal document containing proprietary information. Do not distribute.

38

Key Takeaways

Purpose Built to Support

Consistent Operating

Value is

PCPs in Managing New

Model and Best-in-Class

Proving Out

Business Model

Execution Drives

Consistent Results

Copyright © 2022 agilon health. Confidential internal document containing proprietary information. Do not distribute.

39

New Business Model for Primary Care

Move Everything Closer to the Physician

Traditional Fee for Service

Subscription Relationship

Transactional

Subscription

Unsustainable Economics

Total Care Model

Uncoordinated/No Time

Care Team Coordinating Care

Fragmented (Payor-Focused)

Single Experience (Payor-Agnostic)

What is different?

Single and Purposeful

Processes Built

Structural Alignment

Senior Experience

Through Lens of PCP

Drive Outcomes

Copyright © 2022 agilon health. Confidential internal document containing proprietary information. Do not distribute.

40

Model Ingredients

Physician Group

First Mover

  • Physician leadership
  • Existing patients and infrastructure

Community impact and scale

Alignment

Local Scale

Outcomes Mindset

Platform

  • Purpose-builtfor seniors
  • Built by doctors for doctors
  • Full stack; Technology, People, Process, Capital

Copyright © 2022 agilon health. Confidential internal document containing proprietary information. Do not distribute.

41

Common Approach to Support Diverse Partners

PCP Only & Multispecialty

Single TIN & Network

Small & Large Groups

Single & Multiple EHRs

Consistent Application

Drives Consistent Results

20-year partnership

50/50 governance

Economic alignment

Common operating structure

Copyright © 2022 agilon health. Confidential internal document containing proprietary information. Do not distribute.

42

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

agilon health Inc. published this content on 11 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 March 2022 14:49:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 2 581 M - -
Net income 2022 -63,0 M - -
Net cash 2022 1 060 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -140x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 8 870 M 8 870 M -
EV / Sales 2022 3,03x
EV / Sales 2023 2,16x
Nbr of Employees 647
Free-Float 98,6%
Chart AGILON HEALTH, INC.
Duration : Period :
agilon health, inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AGILON HEALTH, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 22,11 $
Average target price 33,00 $
Spread / Average Target 49,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Steven J. Sell President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Timothy S. Bensley Chief Financial Officer
Ronald A. Williams Chairman
Benjamin Kornitzer Chief Medical & Quality Officer
Girish Venkatachaliah Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AGILON HEALTH, INC.-18.11%8 870
CVS HEALTH CORPORATION0.89%136 606
HCA HEALTHCARE, INC.3.96%81 092
AIER EYE HOSPITAL GROUP CO., LTD.-24.22%27 397
LABORATORY CORPORATION OF AMERICA HOLDINGS-15.27%24 865
REDE D'OR SÃO LUIZ S.A.14.37%19 993