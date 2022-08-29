Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Agilon health, inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AGL   US00857U1079

AGILON HEALTH, INC.

(AGL)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-08-29 pm EDT
20.83 USD   -1.65%
04:17pagilon health to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences
BU
08/25INSIDER SELL : Agilon Health
MT
08/10agilon health Announces Retirement and New Appointment to its Board of Directors
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

agilon health to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

08/29/2022 | 04:17pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

agilon health, inc. (NYSE: AGL), the trusted partner empowering physicians to transform health in our communities, announced that it will participate in the following investor conferences:

  • The 2022 Wells Fargo Healthcare Conference, including a fireside chat presentation on Thursday, September 8 at 10:25 AM Eastern Time.
  • The Morgan Stanley 20th Annual Global Healthcare Conference, including a fireside chat presentation on Wednesday, September 14 at 3:30 PM Eastern Time.

Interested investors and other parties may listen to a simultaneous webcast of the presentations by visiting the “Events & Presentations” section of agilon health’s investor relations website at https://investors.agilonhealth.com. Replays will be available for on-demand listening shortly after the completion of the presentation.

About agilon health

agilon health is the trusted partner empowering physicians to transform health care in our communities. Through our partnerships and purpose-built platform, agilon is accelerating at scale how physician groups transition to a value-based Total Care Model for senior patients. agilon provides the technology, people, capital, process, and access to peer network that allow physician groups to maintain their independence and focus on the total health of their most vulnerable patients. Together, agilon and its physician partners are creating the healthcare system we need – one built on the value of care, not the volume of fees. The result: healthier communities and empowered doctors. agilon will be the trusted partner in 17 diverse communities and is here to help more of our nation’s best physician groups and health systems have a sustained, thriving future. For more information go to www.agilonhealth.com and connect with us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn and YouTube.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about AGILON HEALTH, INC.
04:17pagilon health to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences
BU
08/25INSIDER SELL : Agilon Health
MT
08/10agilon health Announces Retirement and New Appointment to its Board of Directors
BU
08/10Agilon health, inc. Announces Executive Changes
CI
08/10AGILON HEALTH, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
08/09agilon health Releases Inaugural ESG Report Launching Total Care, Healthier Communities..
BU
08/08Wells Fargo Adjusts agilon health's Price Target to $28 From $23, Reiterates Overweight..
MT
08/04AGILON : Q2 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08/04AGILON HEALTH : Reports Second Quarter 2022 Results - Form 8-K
PU
08/04TRANSCRIPT : Agilon health, inc., Q2 2022 Earnings Call, Aug 04, 2022
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on AGILON HEALTH, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 2 630 M - -
Net income 2022 -71,5 M - -
Net cash 2022 912 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -121x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 8 704 M 8 704 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,96x
EV / Sales 2023 2,04x
Nbr of Employees 647
Free-Float 98,9%
Chart AGILON HEALTH, INC.
Duration : Period :
agilon health, inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AGILON HEALTH, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 21,18 $
Average target price 32,50 $
Spread / Average Target 53,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Steven J. Sell President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Timothy S. Bensley Chief Financial Officer
Ronald A. Williams Chairman
Benjamin Kornitzer Chief Medical & Quality Officer
Girish Venkatachaliah Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AGILON HEALTH, INC.-21.56%8 704
CVS HEALTH CORPORATION-3.01%131 362
HCA HEALTHCARE, INC.-20.22%58 834
AIER EYE HOSPITAL GROUP CO., LTD.-12.79%29 927
LABORATORY CORPORATION OF AMERICA HOLDINGS-27.07%20 716
DR. SULAIMAN AL HABIB MEDICAL SERVICES GROUP COMPANY29.49%19 676