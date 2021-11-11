Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Agilon health, inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AGL   US00857U1079

AGILON HEALTH, INC.

(AGL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

agilon health to Participate in Wolfe Research Healthcare Conference

11/11/2021 | 04:31pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

agilon health, inc. (NYSE: AGL), the company transforming health care for seniors by empowering primary-care physicians to focus on the entire health of their patients, announced that it will participate in the Wolfe Research Virtual Healthcare Conference including a fireside chat presentation on Thursday, November 18 at 9:10 AM Eastern Time.

Interested investors and other parties may listen to a simultaneous webcast of the event by visiting the “Events & Presentations” section of agilon health’s investor relations website at https://investors.agilonhealth.com. Replays will be available for on-demand listening shortly after the completion of the presentation.

About agilon health

agilon health is transforming health care for seniors by empowering primary-care physicians to focus on the entire health of their patients. Through our partnerships and our platform, agilon is leading the nation in creating the system we need – one built on the value of care, not the volume of fees. We honor the independence of local physicians and serve as their partners so they can be the doctors they trained to be. agilon provides the capital, data, payor relationships, executive experience and contract support that allow physician groups to take on the risk of total care for their most vulnerable patients. The result: healthier communities, and doctors who can devote the right amount of time with the patients who need it most. With rapidly growing appeal, agilon is scaled to grow and is here to help our nation’s best independent physician groups have a sustained, thriving future. Together, we are reinventing primary care. For more information about agilon health, visit www.agilonhealth.com and connect with us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn and YouTube.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about AGILON HEALTH, INC.
04:31pagilon health to Participate in Wolfe Research Healthcare Conference
BU
10:27aWhat Military Medicine Taught This Primary Care Physician About Delivering Value-Based ..
PU
11/03Deutsche Bank Lowers Agilon Health's Price Target to $36 From $44, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
11/02Recent Honors Showcase agilon health Business Strength
PU
11/01SVB Leerink Adjusts agilon health's Price Target to $35 from $37, Keeps Outperform Rati..
MT
10/29November 2021 Investor Presentation
PU
10/29POWER OF PARTNERSHIP : Helping senior patients get the total healthcare they need
PU
10/28Agilon health Q3 Loss Widens, Revenue Rises; Lifts Full-Year Revenue Outlook
MT
10/28AGILON : Q3 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
10/28Agilon health Reports Third Quarter 2021 Results Revenue growth of 47%, driven by 43% g..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on AGILON HEALTH, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 824 M - -
Net income 2021 -393 M - -
Net cash 2021 1 057 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -24,9x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 9 959 M 9 959 M -
EV / Sales 2021 4,88x
EV / Sales 2022 3,46x
Nbr of Employees 550
Free-Float 98,6%
Chart AGILON HEALTH, INC.
Duration : Period :
agilon health, inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AGILON HEALTH, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 25,30 $
Average target price 37,33 $
Spread / Average Target 47,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Steven J. Sell President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Timothy S. Bensley Chief Financial Officer
Ronald A. Williams Chairman
Benjamin Kornitzer Chief Medical & Quality Officer
Girish Venkatachaliah Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AGILON HEALTH, INC.0.00%9 959
CVS HEALTH CORPORATION36.11%122 800
HCA HEALTHCARE, INC.49.14%76 285
AIER EYE HOSPITAL GROUP CO., LTD.-16.52%39 557
LABORATORY CORPORATION OF AMERICA HOLDINGS39.44%27 163
FRESENIUS SE & CO. KGAA0.63%24 528