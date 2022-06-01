Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Agilon health, inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AGL   US00857U1079

AGILON HEALTH, INC.

(AGL)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  06/01 04:00:02 pm EDT
18.18 USD   -4.82%
04:16pagilon health to Participate in the William Blair 42nd Annual Growth Stock Conference
BU
05/24AGILON HEALTH, INC. : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
05/11TRANSCRIPT : Agilon health, inc. Presents at Bank of America 2022 Healthcare Conference, May-10-2022 through May-13-2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

agilon health to Participate in the William Blair 42nd Annual Growth Stock Conference

06/01/2022 | 04:16pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

agilon health, inc. (NYSE: AGL), the trusted partner empowering physicians to transform health in our communities, announced that it will participate in the William Blair 42nd Annual Growth Stock Conference, including a presentation on Wednesday, June 8 at 9:40 AM Eastern Time.

Interested investors and other parties may listen to simultaneous webcast of the presentation by visiting the “Events & Presentations” section of agilon health’s investor relations website at https://investors.agilonhealth.com. Replays will be available for on-demand listening shortly after the completion of the presentation.

About agilon health

agilon health is the trusted partner empowering physicians to transform health in our communities. Through our partnerships and purpose-built platform, agilon is accelerating at scale how physician groups transition to a value-based, Total Care Model for senior patients. agilon provides the technology, people, capital, and process and access to a peer network that allow physician groups to maintain their independence and focus on the total health of their most vulnerable patients. Together, agilon and its physician partners are creating the healthcare system we need – one built on the quality of care, not the volume of fees. The result: healthier communities, and empowered doctors. agilon is the trusted partner in 17 diverse communities and is here to help more of our nation’s best physician groups and health systems have a sustained, thriving future. For more information go to www.agilonhealth.com and connect with us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn and YouTube.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about AGILON HEALTH, INC.
04:16pagilon health to Participate in the William Blair 42nd Annual Growth Stock Conference
BU
05/24AGILON HEALTH, INC. : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
05/11TRANSCRIPT : Agilon health, inc. Presents at Bank of America 2022 Healthcare Conference, M..
CI
05/10Deutsche Bank Adjusts Agilon Health's Price Target to $26 From $30, Maintains Buy Ratin..
MT
05/05AGILON : Q1 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05/05TRANSCRIPT : Agilon health, inc., Q1 2022 Earnings Call, May 05, 2022
CI
05/05AGILON HEALTH, INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Re..
AQ
05/05Agilon health, inc. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
CI
05/05agilon health Reports First Quarter 2022 Results
BU
05/05GUIDANCE : (AGL) AGILON HEALTH Expects Q2 Revenue Range $640M-$652M
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on AGILON HEALTH, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 2 593 M - -
Net income 2022 -52,2 M - -
Net cash 2022 1 022 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -165x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 7 769 M 7 769 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,60x
EV / Sales 2023 1,79x
Nbr of Employees 647
Free-Float 98,9%
Chart AGILON HEALTH, INC.
Duration : Period :
agilon health, inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AGILON HEALTH, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 19,10 $
Average target price 31,00 $
Spread / Average Target 62,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Steven J. Sell President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Timothy S. Bensley Chief Financial Officer
Ronald A. Williams Chairman
Benjamin Kornitzer Chief Medical & Quality Officer
Girish Venkatachaliah Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AGILON HEALTH, INC.-29.26%7 769
CVS HEALTH CORPORATION-6.21%126 869
HCA HEALTHCARE, INC.-18.11%62 170
AIER EYE HOSPITAL GROUP CO., LTD.-13.43%30 198
LABORATORY CORPORATION OF AMERICA HOLDINGS-21.48%22 871
DR. SULAIMAN AL HABIB MEDICAL SERVICES GROUP COMPANY30.48%19 952