Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Agilysys, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AGYS   US00847J1051

AGILYSYS, INC.

(AGYS)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-11-11 pm EST
65.05 USD   +0.76%
08:18aAGILYSYS (AGYS) SHAREHOLDER ALERT - Andrews & Springer LLC Is Investigating Agilysys, Inc. For Potential Securities Violations and Breaches of Fiduciary Duty
BU
11/08INSPIRE Entertainment Resort Selects Agilysys for Property Management (PMS) and Point-of-Sale (POS) Synthesis and the Ability to Elevate Guest Experiences at Landmark Property in South Korea
BU
11/08Inspire Entertainment Resort Selects Agilysys for Property Management and Point-Of-Sale Synthesis and the Ability to Elevate Guest Experiences At Landmark Property in South Korea
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

AGILYSYS (AGYS) SHAREHOLDER ALERT - Andrews & Springer LLC Is Investigating Agilysys, Inc. For Potential Securities Violations and Breaches of Fiduciary Duty

11/14/2022 | 08:18am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Andrews & Springer LLC, a boutique securities class action law firm focused on representing shareholders nationwide, is investigating potential securities violations and breach of fiduciary duty claims against Agilysys, Inc. (“Agilysys” or the “Company”)(NASDAQGS: AGYS).

If you currently own shares of Agilysys and want to receive additional information and protect your investments free of charge, please visit us at http://www.andrewsspringer.com/cases-investigations/agilysys-class-action-investigation/ or contact Craig J. Springer, Esq. at cspringer@andrewsspringer.com, or call toll free at 1-800-423-6013. You may also follow us on LinkedIn – www.linkedin.com/company/andrews-&-springer-llc, Twitter – www.twitter.com/AndrewsSpringer or Facebook - www.facebook.com/AndrewsSpringer for future updates.

Andrews & Springer is a boutique securities class action law firm representing shareholders nationwide who are victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty or corporate misconduct. Having formerly defended some of the largest financial institutions in the world, our founding members use their valuable knowledge, experience, and superior skill for the sole purpose of achieving positive results for investors. These traits are the hallmarks of our innovative approach to each case our Firm decides to prosecute. For more information please visit our website at www.andrewsspringer.com. This notice may constitute Attorney Advertising.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about AGILYSYS, INC.
08:18aAGILYSYS (AGYS) SHAREHOLDER ALERT - Andrews & Springer LLC Is Investigating Agilysys, I..
BU
11/08INSPIRE Entertainment Resort Selects Agilysys for Property Management (PMS) and Point-o..
BU
11/08Inspire Entertainment Resort Selects Agilysys for Property Management and Point-Of-Sale..
CI
11/01Insider Sell: Agilysys
MT
10/28AGILYSYS INC Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results o..
AQ
10/26Craig-Hallum Upgrades Agilysys to Buy From Hold, Raises Price Target to $65 From $50
MT
10/25Agilysys : Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
10/25Agilysys Fiscal Q2 Adjusted Earnings, Revenue Top Street Estimates; Shares Higher After..
MT
10/25Transcript : Agilysys, Inc., Q2 2023 Earnings Call, Oct 25, 2022
CI
10/25Earnings Flash (AGYS) AGILYSYS Reports Q2 Revenue $47.7M, vs. Street Est of $46M
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on AGILYSYS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 195 M - -
Net income 2023 9,38 M - -
Net cash 2023 124 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 181x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 1 606 M 1 606 M -
EV / Sales 2023 7,61x
EV / Sales 2024 6,43x
Nbr of Employees 1 400
Free-Float 75,7%
Chart AGILYSYS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Agilysys, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AGILYSYS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 65,05 $
Average target price 66,50 $
Spread / Average Target 2,23%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ramesh Srinivasan President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
William David Wood Chief Financial Officer
Michael Anthony Kaufman Chairman
Prabuddha Biswas Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Sethuram Shivashankar Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AGILYSYS, INC.46.31%1 606
ORACLE CORPORATION-10.86%209 600
SAP SE-15.15%122 148
SERVICENOW INC.-36.85%82 644
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.-14.97%31 815
PAYCOM SOFTWARE, INC.-18.03%19 695