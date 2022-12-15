Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Agilysys, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AGYS   US00847J1051

AGILYSYS, INC.

(AGYS)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-12-14 pm EST
61.80 USD   -0.87%
08:11aAgilysys Announces Agreement with Marriott International to Deliver Its Cloud-Native Property Management System (PMS) Software Across Marriott's Luxury, Premium and Select Service Properties in the United States and Canada
BU
08:09aAgilysys Inc : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
12/14Agilysys Inc : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Agilysys Announces Agreement with Marriott International to Deliver Its Cloud-Native Property Management System (PMS) Software Across Marriott's Luxury, Premium and Select Service Properties in the United States and Canada

12/15/2022 | 08:11am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ: AGYS), a leading global provider of hospitality software solutions that deliver High Return Hospitality, today announced an agreement with Marriott International, Inc., (NASDAQ: MAR) to deploy its cloud-native property management system (PMS) software across Marriott’s United States and Canada luxury, premium and select service hotels over the coming years.

Agilysys offers hospitality-focused innovation, the ability to provide diverse capabilities across different types of properties, and cloud-native technology that simplifies employee operations and enhances guest experiences. Agilysys and Marriott will work together to closely align resources and activation plans before beginning to replace multiple proprietary property management systems that are currently in use.

Ramesh Srinivasan, Chief Executive Officer, Agilysys commented, “We look forward to deploying our cloud-native PMS that is easy to use, comprehensive in functionality and backed-up by our world-class service and support. As an organization focused solely on hospitality, Agilysys designs solutions to serve all hotel types while also accommodating diverse needs, which is an advantage for organizations with extensive brand portfolios such as Marriott. Being selected to provide our property management technology to the leading hospitality corporation in the world to help them meet the growing needs of the next generation of employees and guests is a testament to the hospitality solution advancements resulting from our extensive research and development investments and our increasing pace of innovation,” he concluded.

Erika Alexander, Chief Global Operations Officer, Marriott International added, “We look forward to utilizing Agilysys’ property management technology to elevate and simplify the associate experience, enabling them to focus on delivering exceptional guest service.”

About Agilysys

Agilysys is well known for its long heritage of hospitality-focused technology innovation. The Company delivers modular and integrated software solutions and expertise to businesses seeking to maximize Return on Experience (ROE) through hospitality encounters that are both personal and profitable. Over time, customers achieve High Return Hospitality by consistently delighting guests, retaining staff and growing margins. Customers around the world include: branded and independent hotels; multi-amenity resort properties; casinos; property, hotel and resort management companies; cruise lines; corporate dining providers; higher education campus dining providers; food service management companies; hospitals; lifestyle communities; senior living facilities; stadiums; and theme parks. The Agilysys Hospitality Cloud™ combines core operational systems for property management (PMS), point of sale (POS), and inventory and procurement (I&P) with Experience Enhancers™ that meaningfully improve interactions for guests and for employees across dimensions such as digital access, mobile convenience, self-service control, personal choice, payment options, service coverage and real-time insights to improve decisions. Core solutions and Experience Enhancers are selectively combined in Hospitality Solution Studios™ tailored to specific hospitality settings and business needs. www.Agilysys.com


© Business Wire 2022
All news about AGILYSYS, INC.
08:11aAgilysys Announces Agreement with Marriott International to Deliver Its Cloud-Native Pr..
BU
08:09aAgilysys Inc : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
12/14Agilysys Inc : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
12/06Foxwoods Resort Casino Chooses Agilysys Point-of-Sale Technology to Elevate its Retail ..
BU
12/06Foxwoods Resort Casino Chooses Agilysys Point-Of-Sale Technology to Elevate its Retail ..
CI
11/15Agilysys Expands Hospitality Cloud Offerings to Middle East
MT
11/15Agilysys, Inc. Appoints Hussein Tawalbeh to Lead its Middle East and North Africa Opera..
CI
11/15Agilysys, Inc. Brings its Agilysys Hospitality Cloud Solutions to the Middle East
CI
11/15Agilysys Brings Its Market-Leading Hospitality Cloud Solutions to Hotel Operators in th..
BU
11/08INSPIRE Entertainment Resort Selects Agilysys for Property Management (PMS) and Point-o..
BU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on AGILYSYS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 195 M - -
Net income 2023 9,38 M - -
Net cash 2023 124 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 172x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 1 526 M 1 526 M -
EV / Sales 2023 7,20x
EV / Sales 2024 6,08x
Nbr of Employees 1 400
Free-Float 75,7%
Chart AGILYSYS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Agilysys, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AGILYSYS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 61,80 $
Average target price 66,50 $
Spread / Average Target 7,61%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ramesh Srinivasan President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
William David Wood Chief Financial Officer
Michael Anthony Kaufman Chairman
Prabuddha Biswas Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Sethuram Shivashankar Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AGILYSYS, INC.39.00%1 526
ORACLE CORPORATION-7.63%220 607
SAP SE-16.91%128 806
SERVICENOW INC.-35.89%84 353
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.-8.49%33 574
PAYCOM SOFTWARE, INC.-21.07%18 964