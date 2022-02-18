Log in
    AGYS   US00847J1051

AGILYSYS, INC.

(AGYS)
  Report
Agilysys : Enriching Your Club Members' Experience Through Online Booking and Mobile Access

02/18/2022 | 08:12am EST
By implementing a club membership management system, private clubs within hotels and resorts can manage guest and member profiles across their entire operation. These facilities are experiencing improved service levels, increased efficiency, and a boost in guest satisfaction scores just by integrating club management with their property management systems (PMS). Today, technology providers have created software solutions to manage any membership-based operation including private clubs, luxury hotels and resorts, golf resorts, recreation centers and wellness centers, and there are several modules available to enhance the members' and guests' experiences while at these properties.

Why does my property need a club management system?

Clubs are seeing a dramatic improvement in staff productivity by allowing members to access their profiles online and manage their accounts or book services through their mobile devices. By freeing up their employees, they can focus on other tasks that generate more revenue for the property.

What are some of the unique features provided by a club management system?

  • Fast, automated batch processing for dues or the settling of account balances
  • Membership level control of account management, dues and discounting
  • The ability to post charges with line-item detail to a member account from any module
  • Staff payroll reporting based on commission and membership sales activity

How does club management benefit our members?

Members have mobile access to their accounts, allowing them to check balances and book services online. Through the single view of the guest or member that a club management solution provides, members have the ability to manage their accounts through the mobile device of their choice including:

  • Self-service online booking engine for rooms, spa services, tee times, dining reservations and other activities
  • Online and mobile portal access to view their accounts including detailed charges and F&B minimums
  • Seamless access to privileges and discounting property wide
  • Automated email statements with access to view detailed charges
  • Option to pay outstanding balances online

What are some other effective solutions that can help manage our club's operations?

  • Point-of-sale (POS) Solutions
  • Golf Course Management
  • Spa Management
  • Mobile POS
  • Inventory and Procurement
  • Secure Payment Solutions
  • Sales, Catering and Event Management
  • Analytics, Marketing and Loyalty
  • Kiosk Ordering

With a club management system in place, guests and members have direct access to manage their accounts and book through their club's online portal, freeing up employees to focus on other revenue opportunities. By integrating a club management system with other modules, the property can optimize its service offerings, enhance the member experience, and exceed their expectation.

To learn more about the benefits of club management and how hospitality technology providers are creating solutions to enhance club members' experience, visit ResortSuite by Agilysys in booth No. 1318 at the CMAA 2022 World Conference and Club Business Expo inside the San Diego Convention Center, February 21-22, 2022. The team will showcase its club membership management system, which is designed to manage private clubs and memberships within hotels and resorts. The full conference including educational sessions, professional development and networking opportunities for the club management industry, will be held February 19-23, 2022.

Disclaimer

Agilysys Inc. published this content on 18 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 February 2022 13:11:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
