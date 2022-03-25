Agilysys : Innovative Technology Updates, In-Person Networking, and Great Experiences at Inspire 2022

This year's Agilysys user conference, Inspire 2022, proved the hospitality industry is hungry for quality events with informative educational sessions and top-tier networking opportunities. The conference was held February 28 through March 2 at Green Valley Ranch Casino Resort in Las Vegas, and included hands-on demonstrations, product workshops, interactive round table discussions, and customer-led programs that focused on innovative use cases.

In the opening general session, Agilysys President and CEO Ramesh Srinivasan presented a roadmap of the coming year, and reminded attendees of the company's commitment to ongoing product development and solution improvements to meet the latest industry needs. In other sessions, Agilysys product technologists examined new features and functionality enhancements, and provided interactive training for the full range of hospitality solutions that fall under the Agilysys umbrella. Operators had the opportunity to see new product improvements firsthand and pose questions to several of the technical experts from the Agilysys team.

The highlight for many was the keynote session by Jared Isaacman, founder and CEO of Shift4 Payments. Isaacman is an accomplished jet pilot, and is most recently recognized for his role as Mission Commander of the SpaceX flight Inspiration4, which launched from Kennedy Space Center on September 15, 2021. Inspiration4 was the world's first all-civilian human spaceflight mission to orbit, and has raised more than $250 million for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital®.

Aside from the welcome session presented by Srinivasan and the keynote by Isaacman, the three-day program was broken down into various session types including:

Session Type Topics Covered Workshops or Training Camps that provided insights into products. Agilysys Seat, Activities/Golf, Analyze, IG Buy Kiosk & IG OnDemand, Eatec®, Visual One® PMS, InfoGenesis® POS, SWS Web UI & Mobility, LMS® PMS, rGuest® Service, and Stay PMS. Solution Overviews in the form of Product Spotlights that focused on maximizing revenue. Sales and catering, spa management, golf management, activities scheduling, loyalty programs, POS and inventory for retail, digital marketing, and central reservations. Industry Discussions or Round Tables that focused on best practices. Finding new sources of revenue, regaining guest business through contactless service options, and maximizing operational efficiencies. What's New & Roadmap that examined new solution enhancements and next-generation capabilities for products. Agilysys Seat, InfoGenesis POS, rGuest Service, rGuest Book & rGuest Express, DataMagine®, LMS PMS, Stay PMS, Visual One PMS, Eatec, IG Buy Kiosk & IG Digital Menu Board, ResortSuite applications, Analyze for PMS and POS, SWS for inventory and procurement, IG OnDemand & IG Smart Menu, and a full Agilysys product overview. Tips & Tricks which examined common questions about Agilysys solutions. DataMagine, SWS, InfoGenesis POS, Eatec, Analyze, Stay PMS, Visual One PMS, and LMS PMS. Solution Focus that reviewed GX (guest experience) at various property types. Gaming resorts, hotels/resorts, multi-property businesses, universities, and managed food service operations. Thought Leadership programs that focused on challenges in the industry. Contactless F&B innovation at The Cosmopolitan Las Vegas; cybersecurity in hospitality as presented by two UNLV professors; revenue management trends and strategy from Virgin Hotels Las Vegas, Golden Entertainment, Boyd Gaming, and Duetto; and a look at the future of F&B operations from Agilysys.

What Attendees Had to Say

"It was a pleasure to serve as the host property for such an incredible gathering of hospitality professionals," said Vaishali Caldwell, Director Product Management at Station Casinos. "Agilysys never disappoints, and this year the program content was exceptional."

Attendees ranged from c-level executives to hospitality professionals in purchasing, F&B, finance, operations, marketing, and information technology. Each year, networking is at the top of the list for attendees, but the programming comes in at a close second.

"When attending user groups, you always hope for a couple of things," said Rich Siegel, president/publisher for Hospitality Upgrade magazine and Hotel-Online. "First is great attendance so you get to talk to those who use the technology, and learn what they are experiencing as we all deal with changes in the tech world. The attendance at Inspire was beyond expectations. Also as important at an event like this, is the quality of speakers, and they raised the bar at Inspire again this year. As Jared Isaacman from Shift4 shared his story about leading the first group of civilians on a three-day space flight with Inspiration4 and their part in raising more than $250 million for St. Jude, it set the stage for a great conference. I was thankful to be invited and be part of Inspire this year."

A Successful Return to In-person Events

The Agilysys team was able to provide an exceptional range of program content and facilitate breakout sessions for operators to further examine specific features and enhancements that were important to their properties. For all in attendance - operators and providers alike - they had one goal in mind, supporting the hospitality industry to increase revenue and improve guest service.

"It is always a great experience when we can bring our users together and share what we have planned for the coming year," said Srinivasan. "Being back in person at this year's event was special. It is just a great opportunity for our team members to talk one-on-one with many of our attendees about their own challenges and how we can help them succeed. We look forward to next year's event!"

The Agilysys team would like to thank their incredible sponsors for taking the time to share their solutions and for helping make Inspire 2022 a success.