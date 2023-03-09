Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Agilysys, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AGYS   US00847J1051

AGILYSYS, INC.

(AGYS)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-03-08 pm EST
82.87 USD   -5.11%
04:12aAgilysys : Investor Presentation Q3 FY23
PU
03/06Agilysys Inc : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
02/06Insider Sell: Agilysys
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Agilysys : Investor Presentation Q3 FY23

03/09/2023 | 04:12am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

INVESTOR PRESENTATION

Q3 FY2023

Forward-looking Statements & Non-GAAP

Financial Information

Forward-Looking Language

This presentation contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward- looking statements can be identified by words such as: "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "goal," "seek," "believe," "project," "estimate," "expect," "strategy," "future," "likely," "may," "should," "will" and similar references to future periods. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, our revenue and Adjusted EBITDA guidance for the second quarter, statements we make regarding our ability to improve our competitive positioning and improvement of our business momentum and business health over time once the industry begins to recover.

Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Our actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, among others, the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business and the success of any measures we have taken or may take in the future in response thereto; and the risks described in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Company's reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q.

Any forward-looking statement made by us in this press release is based only on information currently available to us and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement that may be made from time to time, whether written or oral, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information

To supplement the unaudited consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP in this press release, certain non-GAAP financial measures as defined by the SEC rules are used. These non-GAAP financial measures include EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income, adjusted basic earnings per share, adjusted diluted earnings per share and free cash flow. Management believes that such information can enhance investors' understanding of the Company's ongoing operations.

2

The Business We Are In

We Are In The Business Of Providing A Fully Integrated Suite Of Software Solutions To Enterprise Food & Beverage And Lodging Operators In The Hospitality Space That Enable Memorable Experiences Across All Channels Of Guest Engagement

3

Our Mission

HELP OUR CUSTOMERS IMPROVE

EMPLOYEE & GUEST EXPERIENCE

WITH DEDICATION TO PAST,

PRESENT & FUTURE CUSTOMER

INVESTMENTS IN OUR PRODUCTS

AND SERVICES

4

Defining Strategy Pillars

5

Disclaimer

Agilysys Inc. published this content on 08 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 March 2023 09:11:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about AGILYSYS, INC.
04:12aAgilysys : Investor Presentation Q3 FY23
PU
03/06Agilysys Inc : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
02/06Insider Sell: Agilysys
MT
02/03Insider Sell: Agilysys
MT
02/02Insider Sell: Agilysys
MT
01/31Insider Sell: Agilysys
MT
01/31Insider Sell: Agilysys
MT
01/31Insider Sell: Agilysys
MT
01/31Insider Sell: Agilysys
MT
01/31Agilysys Inspire23 Conference to Bring Together Leading Hospitality Organizations to Ex..
BU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on AGILYSYS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 197 M - -
Net income 2023 11,6 M - -
Net cash 2023 119 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 184x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 2 051 M 2 051 M -
EV / Sales 2023 9,80x
EV / Sales 2024 8,18x
Nbr of Employees 1 400
Free-Float 75,7%
Chart AGILYSYS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Agilysys, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AGILYSYS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 82,87 $
Average target price 95,00 $
Spread / Average Target 14,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ramesh Srinivasan President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
William David Wood Chief Financial Officer
Michael Anthony Kaufman Chairman
Prabuddha Biswas Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Sethuram Shivashankar Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AGILYSYS, INC.4.71%2 051
ORACLE CORPORATION8.26%238 241
SAP SE14.99%136 760
SERVICENOW, INC.15.12%90 296
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.6.17%34 620
HUBSPOT, INC.39.29%19 892