Agilysys : Names 25-Year Technology Veteran To Lead Business Expansion In Australia and New Zealand

Justin Reynolds Appointed Senior Director of Sales – Australia, New Zealand

Agilysys, Inc. (Nasdaq: AGYS), a leading global provider of next-generation cloud-native SaaS & on-premise hospitality software solutions and services, today announced the appointment of Justin Reynolds as Senior Director of Sales – Australia, New Zealand.

Having recently led InfoGenesis Australia (an Agilysys reseller), Mr. Reynolds brings over 35 years of experience in international hospitality software solutions. Justin started his career with MICROS Systems working in project management and sales for 10 years before starting InfoGenesis within Australia & New Zealand where he spent 25 years. He was involved in installing some of the first computerized hospitality point of sale systems in Australia and has firmly established InfoGenesis as a premier provider of POS solutions. His vast hospitality software solutions experience allows him to understand the rapidly evolving requirements and expectations of hospitality customers, which drives his focus on helping customers deliver a superior guest experience.

“We are excited to welcome Justin to the Agilysys team. With his deep roots in Agilysys solutions and well-established customer contact network, he will bring robust experience and fresh ideas to help Agilysys grow in Australia and New Zealand as we continue to build a strong presence in the global hospitality marketplace,” said Andrew Cox, Managing Director of Agilysys APAC.

About Agilysys

Agilysys has been a leader in hospitality software for more than 40 years, delivering innovative cloud-native SaaS and on-premise guest-centric technology solutions for gaming, hotels, resorts and cruise, corporate foodservice management, restaurants, universities, healthcare, and sports and entertainment. Agilysys offers the most comprehensive software solutions in the industry, including point-of-sale (POS), property management (PMS), inventory and procurement, payments, and related applications, to manage the entire guest journey. Agilysys is known for its leadership in hospitality, its broad product offerings and its customer-centric service. During recent years, Agilysys has made major investments in R&D and has successfully modernized virtually all their longstanding trusted software solutions. Now the combination of trusted solutions and modern technology backed up with world class services and support makes Agilysys a compelling value proposition. Some of the largest hospitality companies around the world use Agilysys solutions to help improve guest loyalty, drive revenue growth and increase operational efficiencies. Agilysys operates across the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia-Pacific, and India with headquarters located in Alpharetta, GA.

For more information, visit www.agilysys.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210720005709/en/