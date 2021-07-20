Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Agilysys, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AGYS   US00847J1051

AGILYSYS, INC.

(AGYS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Agilysys : Names 25-Year Technology Veteran To Lead Business Expansion In Australia and New Zealand

07/20/2021 | 08:13am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Justin Reynolds Appointed Senior Director of Sales – Australia, New Zealand

Agilysys, Inc. (Nasdaq: AGYS), a leading global provider of next-generation cloud-native SaaS & on-premise hospitality software solutions and services, today announced the appointment of Justin Reynolds as Senior Director of Sales – Australia, New Zealand.

Having recently led InfoGenesis Australia (an Agilysys reseller), Mr. Reynolds brings over 35 years of experience in international hospitality software solutions. Justin started his career with MICROS Systems working in project management and sales for 10 years before starting InfoGenesis within Australia & New Zealand where he spent 25 years. He was involved in installing some of the first computerized hospitality point of sale systems in Australia and has firmly established InfoGenesis as a premier provider of POS solutions. His vast hospitality software solutions experience allows him to understand the rapidly evolving requirements and expectations of hospitality customers, which drives his focus on helping customers deliver a superior guest experience.

“We are excited to welcome Justin to the Agilysys team. With his deep roots in Agilysys solutions and well-established customer contact network, he will bring robust experience and fresh ideas to help Agilysys grow in Australia and New Zealand as we continue to build a strong presence in the global hospitality marketplace,” said Andrew Cox, Managing Director of Agilysys APAC.

About Agilysys

Agilysys has been a leader in hospitality software for more than 40 years, delivering innovative cloud-native SaaS and on-premise guest-centric technology solutions for gaming, hotels, resorts and cruise, corporate foodservice management, restaurants, universities, healthcare, and sports and entertainment. Agilysys offers the most comprehensive software solutions in the industry, including point-of-sale (POS), property management (PMS), inventory and procurement, payments, and related applications, to manage the entire guest journey. Agilysys is known for its leadership in hospitality, its broad product offerings and its customer-centric service. During recent years, Agilysys has made major investments in R&D and has successfully modernized virtually all their longstanding trusted software solutions. Now the combination of trusted solutions and modern technology backed up with world class services and support makes Agilysys a compelling value proposition. Some of the largest hospitality companies around the world use Agilysys solutions to help improve guest loyalty, drive revenue growth and increase operational efficiencies. Agilysys operates across the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia-Pacific, and India with headquarters located in Alpharetta, GA.

For more information, visit www.agilysys.com.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about AGILYSYS, INC.
08:13aAGILYSYS : Names 25-Year Technology Veteran To Lead Business Expansion In Austra..
BU
07/15AGILYSYS : Hosts Virtual Event To Unveil New And Modernized Products
BU
07/13AGILYSYS : to Report Fiscal 2022 1st Quarter Results on July 27th and Host Confe..
BU
06/25AGILYSYS, INC.(NASDAQGS : AGYS) added to Russell 2000 Value Index
CI
06/25AGILYSYS, INC.(NASDAQGS : AGYS) added to Russell 2500 Value Index
CI
06/25AGILYSYS, INC.(NASDAQGS : AGYS) added to Russell 3000E Value Index
CI
06/25AGILYSYS, INC.(NASDAQGS : AGYS) added to Russell Small Cap Comp Value Index
CI
06/25AGILYSYS, INC.(NASDAQGS : AGYS) added to Russell Microcap Value Index
CI
06/25AGILYSYS, INC.(NASDAQGS : AGYS) added to Russell 3000 Value Index
CI
06/24AGILYSYS : Investor Presentation Q4 FY21
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 164 M - -
Net income 2022 0,77 M - -
Net cash 2022 118 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 1 804x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 286 M 1 286 M -
EV / Sales 2022 7,14x
EV / Sales 2023 6,03x
Nbr of Employees 1 350
Free-Float 70,1%
Chart AGILYSYS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Agilysys, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AGILYSYS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 54,12 $
Average target price 62,00 $
Spread / Average Target 14,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ramesh Srinivasan President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
William David Wood Chief Financial Officer
Michael Anthony Kaufman Chairman
Robert L. Jacks Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Prabuddha Biswas Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AGILYSYS, INC.44.37%1 328
ORACLE CORPORATION35.25%219 060
SAP SE17.01%165 786
INTUIT INC.32.03%132 829
SERVICENOW, INC.0.85%107 607
DOCUSIGN, INC.26.88%54 398