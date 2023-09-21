Agilysys leader and other HTNG council members to advise American Hotel and Lodging Association (AHLA) members on how technology will influence the future of hospitality

Agilysys, Inc. (Nasdaq: AGYS), a leading global provider of hospitality software, solutions and services that deliver High Return Hospitality, announces that Frank Pitsikalis, senior vice president of product strategy, has been appointed to the Hotel Technology Next Generation (HTNG) Vendor Advisory Council (VAC). HTNG is a council of the American Hotel and Lodging Association (AHLA), whose more than 32,000 member properties represent every segment of the hotel and lodging business, including 80 percent of all franchised hotel properties in the United States covering more than 3.2 million rooms.

As one of 24 council members, Pitsikalis will collaborate with industry leaders regarding challenges faced by the hospitality community and will advise members on ways technology can be utilized to overcome challenges and drive opportunities to shape the industry’s future. The VAC unifies understanding of technology advances among the vendor community, hoteliers and the AHLA.

The global technology community within AHLA, HTNG facilitates the development of technology models for hospitality that foster innovation, improve the guest experience, increase the effectiveness and efficiency of hotels and create a healthy ecosystem for technology suppliers.

The HTNG Vendor Advisory Council represents the collective interests of technology vendors supporting the hospitality industry. It provides a platform to gather cutting-edge technology vendors to tackle critical technology needs within the hospitality industry and ensures HTNG devotes efforts to those.

“With nearly 25 years in the hospitality industry, including founding his own hospitality technology company, Frank will provide a wealth of knowledge, experience and insights that will help the VAC push forward HTNG’s mission to harness the collective wisdom of technology leaders to solve common hospitality challenges,” said Mike Blake, Chief Technology Officer, AHLA.

In 2000, Pitsikalis founded ResortSuite and subsequently grew it into a leading provider of integrated, guest-centric, hospitality technologies. Agilysys acquired ResortSuite in January 2022, at which time Pitsikalis joined the Company’s executive team and was later promoted to senior vice president of product strategy.

“The work this close-knit council does is critical to driving the hospitality industry forward – contributing to the creation of solution-oriented concepts that create technology priorities that ultimately help properties thrive,” said Pitsikalis. “It’s an honor being elected by my hotel-community peers and I look forward to advancing how the industry leverages technology innovation to better serve employees and guests while also improving margins and growth,” he added.

For nearly twenty years, HTNG served as the premier technology solutions association in the hospitality industry, with members from hospitality companies, technology vendors to hospitality, consultants, media and academic experts. In 2021, HTNG completed a strategic combination with AHLA becoming a committee dedicated to expanding its reach and serving as the leading voice for technology in the hospitality industry, globally. HTNG's members participate in technology-focused workgroups to address specific business problems and develop best practices, standards, guidance and additional solution sets to help move hospitality forward. These specifications, white papers, buyer guides and additional resources can be found here. For more information, visit ahla.com/htng.

Agilysys is well known for its long heritage of hospitality-focused technology innovation. The Company delivers modular and integrated software solutions and expertise to businesses seeking to maximize Return on Experience (ROE) through hospitality encounters that are both personal and profitable. Over time, customers achieve High Return Hospitality by consistently delighting guests, retaining staff and growing margins. Customers around the world include: branded and independent hotels; multi-amenity resort properties; casinos; property, hotel and resort management companies; cruise lines; corporate dining providers; higher education campus dining providers; food service management companies; hospitals; lifestyle communities; senior living facilities; stadiums; and theme parks. The Agilysys Hospitality Cloud™ combines core operational systems for property management (PMS), point-of-sale (POS) and Inventory and Procurement (I&P) with Experience Enhancers™ that meaningfully improve interactions for guests and employees across dimensions such as digital access, mobile convenience, self-service control, personal choice, payment options, service coverage and real-time insights to improve decisions. Core solutions and Experience Enhancers are combined in Hospitality Solution Studios™ tailored to specific hospitality settings and business needs. www.agilysys.com

