    AGYS   US00847J1051

AGILYSYS, INC.

(AGYS)
  Report
Agilysys To Showcase Cloud Native Modern Technology Based Solutions For The Hospitality Industry's Top Challenges At Consultants Forum, May 17-18, 2022

03/24/2022 | 04:21pm EDT
The technology leader will explore solutions to hospitality’s top challenges and reveal industry trends shaping the future.

Agilysys, Inc. (Nasdaq: AGYS), a leading global provider of next-generation SaaS and on-premise hospitality software solutions, today announced its upcoming Consultants Forum 2022 scheduled for May 17-18, at the beautiful Atlantis Bahamas. The highly anticipated conference will focus on solutions for the hospitality industry’s top challenges.

“It is an honor for Atlantis Bahamas to host this incredible event,” said Darrin Pinkham, chief information officer for Atlantis Bahamas. “Our property has seen the effectiveness of many Agilysys solutions firsthand, and we look forward to hearing more of what they have planned for the coming year.”

The Consultants Forum will include a review of ongoing solution enhancements and strategic initiatives by Agilysys President and CEO Ramesh Srinivasan. Additionally, he will focus on how Agilysys continues to balance its extensive hospitality experience with its commitment to innovation and ongoing product development to meet the industry’s growing needs.

The remainder of the forum will feature Agilysys product experts facilitating collaborative sessions with consultants that address each of the top challenges in the hospitality industry. These sessions will delve into the severity of the challenges and examine how technology-based integrated solutions can help hoteliers overcome each in a way that positions them for long-term success.

“Our Consultants Forum is a great environment where industry experts can come together and openly discuss the challenges many hospitality organizations are currently facing,” said Srinivasan. “We are grateful to Atlantis Bahamas for providing such a beautiful setting, and we look forward to the interactive sessions with leading hospitality industry experts and Agilysys team members. We all – hoteliers, consultants and technology providers alike – should continue to work together to create new solutions and enhance current ones to enable the best guest experiences possible and the Consultants Forum is a great arena for these conversations.”

To reserve your spot for the 2022 Agilysys Consultants Forum May 17-18 at Atlantis Bahamas, please visit https://events.agilysys.com/ConsultantsForum2022.

About Agilysys

Agilysys has been a leader in hospitality software for more than 40 years, delivering innovative cloud-native SaaS and on-premise guest-centric technology solutions for gaming, hotels, resorts and cruise, corporate foodservice management, restaurants, universities, stadia and healthcare. Agilysys offers the most comprehensive software solutions in the hospitality industry, including point-of-sale (POS), property management (PMS), inventory and procurement, payments, and related applications, to manage the entire guest journey. Agilysys is also known for its world class customer-centric service. During recent years, Agilysys has made major investments in R&D and has successfully modernized virtually all its longstanding trusted software solutions. Many of the largest hospitality companies around the world use Agilysys solutions to help improve guest loyalty, drive revenue growth and increase operational efficiencies. Agilysys operates across North America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia-Pacific and India, with headquarters located in Alpharetta, Ga.

For more information visit Agilysys.com.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 160 M - -
Net income 2022 4,27 M - -
Net cash 2022 122 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 244x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 015 M 1 015 M -
EV / Sales 2022 5,58x
EV / Sales 2023 4,62x
Nbr of Employees 1 350
Free-Float 74,2%
Managers and Directors
Ramesh Srinivasan President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
William David Wood Chief Financial Officer
Michael Anthony Kaufman Chairman
Robert L. Jacks Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Prabuddha Biswas Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
