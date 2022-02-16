Log in
AGILYSYS, INC.

Agilysys and IDeaS Partner For Seamless Two-way Integration With Agilysys PMS Solutions – Stay, Visual One and LMS

02/16/2022 | 08:35am EST
The award-winning hospitality technology solution provider expands their relationship with the revenue management pioneer to help hotels improve business performance

Agilysys, Inc. (Nasdaq: AGYS), a leading global provider of next-generation SaaS hospitality software solutions and services, today announced it has partnered with Integrated Decisions and Systems (IDeaS), a SAS company, the leading global hotel revenue management solution provider. The result of this relationship expansion includes the seamless two-way integration between IDeaS and three Agilysys PMS solutions servicing all verticals of the hospitality market: Visual One, LMS and Stay.

Agilysys Visual One PMS provides a completely modern browser and API-based enterprise-ready, all-in-one solution for full-service resorts, boutiques and hotels. This solution with strong multi-property management capabilities offers a robust range of features and functionality and integrates with other Agilysys products to manage a complete resort guest experience. The result is improved operational efficiency, a single guest profile, and a seamless guest experience.

Agilysys LMS PMS provides a modern, innovative, mobile approach to property management with industry-acclaimed features and functionality. Featuring a sleek, modern web UI, LMS is used by many of the world’s largest hotels, enabling a personalized guest experience, while remaining flexible enough to adjust to changing guest expectations. Deep integration with other Agilysys products and leading gaming management systems makes it easy for operators to improve guest service property wide. The result is increased guest wallet-share, reduced operating costs, and a superior guest experience.

Agilysys Stay PMS provides a modern, cloud-native, intuitive PMS that allows properties to focus on connecting with their guests on a personal level. The guest-centric, standards-based PMS relies on an open architecture that enables rich, RESTful API integration with applications delivered from Agilysys, its partners, 3rd-party vendors and customers. The easy-to-use UI reduces staff ramp-up time and simplifies workflows across the property. The result is improved operational efficiency, lower staff training costs, increased revenue from easy upsell, and an improved guest experience throughout their journey.

The seamless integration between these three exceptional PMS solutions and IDeaS G3 Revenue Management System (RMS) will help hotel properties around the world adjust to various conditions, optimize pricing and maximize revenue performance. Hotels will have the opportunity to transform property-specific data into actionable insight for more accurate pricing, forecasting and reporting to further improve business performance.

“We are honored to expand our relationship with the Agilysys team through this new set of integrations,” said Klaus Kohlmayr, chief evangelist and development officer for IDeaS Revenue Solutions. “Our clients can only benefit from the expertise that both organizations provide. With these PMS solutions from Agilysys and the industry-leading revenue management solutions from IDeaS, hospitality organizations around the world will experience a noticeable positive impact on their revenue performance.”

“Through the integration between our enterprise grade, SaaS and On-Premise capable, Property Management Systems – Agilysys Visual One, LMS and Stay and the IDeaS revenue management platform – G3 RMS, we will provide our customers with accurate insight, greater price optimization tools ultimately resulting in higher RevPar,” said Rohith Kori, vice president, corporate and product strategy at Agilysys. “We are excited about the new opportunities this expanded partnership will create for both organizations and our customers.”

About IDeaS

IDeaS, a SAS company, is a world-leading provider of revenue management software and services. With over 30 years of expertise, IDeaS delivers revenue science to more than 18,000 clients in 145 countries. Combining industry knowledge with innovative, data-analytics technology, IDeaS creates sophisticated yet simple ways to empower revenue leaders with precise, automated decisions they can trust. Results delivered. Revenue transformed.

Discover greater profitability at ideas.com.

About Agilysys

Agilysys has been a leader in hospitality software for more than 40 years, delivering innovative cloud-native SaaS and on-premise guest-centric technology solutions for gaming, hotels, resorts and cruise, corporate foodservice management, restaurants, universities, stadia and healthcare. Agilysys offers the most comprehensive software solutions in the hospitality industry, including point-of-sale (POS), property management (PMS), inventory and procurement, payments, and related applications, to manage the entire guest journey. Agilysys is also known for its world class customer-centric service. During recent years, Agilysys has made major investments in R&D and has successfully modernized virtually all its longstanding trusted software solutions. Many of the largest hospitality companies around the world use Agilysys solutions to help improve guest loyalty, drive revenue growth and increase operational efficiencies. Agilysys operates across North America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia-Pacific and India with headquarters located in Alpharetta, Ga.

For more information visit Agilysys.com.


