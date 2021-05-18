Agilysys : Reports Fiscal 2021 Fourth Quarter Revenue Of $36.3M
05/18/2021 | 04:06pm EDT
Reports Record Recurring Revenue of $22.9M and Adjusted EBITDA of $7.1M and
Quarterly Free Cash Flow of $13.0M and Cash Balance Increase of $6.6M to $99.2M
Announces Fiscal 2022 Revenue Guidance of $160M to $170M with Adjusted EBITDA of 15%
Agilysys, Inc. (Nasdaq: AGYS), a leading global provider of next-generation cloud-native SaaS and on-premise hospitality software solutions and services, today reported operating results for its fiscal 2021 fourth quarter and fiscal year ended March 31, 2021.
Summary of Fiscal 2021 Fourth Quarter Financial Results
Total net revenue was $36.3 million, compared to total net revenue of $39.7 million in the comparable prior-year period for an 8% decrease in revenue.
Recurring revenues (which are comprised of support, maintenance and subscription services) were $22.9 million, or 63.1% of total net revenue, compared to $22.3 million, or 56.2% of total net revenue, for the same period in fiscal 2020. Subscription revenues increased 11.6% year over year and comprised 42.0% of total recurring revenues, compared to 38.7% of total recurring revenues in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020.
Gross margin was 64.6% in the fiscal 2021 fourth quarter, compared to 49.6% in the comparable prior-year period.
Net loss attributable to common shareholders in the fiscal 2021 fourth quarter was $(24.7) million, or $(1.05) per diluted share compared to a net loss of $(27.0) million, or $(1.16) per diluted share, in the comparable prior-year period.
Adjusted diluted EPS (non-GAAP) was $0.21 per share compared to $0.05 per share in the comparable prior-year period (see reconciliation below).
Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) was $7.1 million, compared to $3.6 million in the comparable prior-year period (see reconciliation below).
Free cash flow (non-GAAP) in the fiscal 2021 fourth quarter was $13.0 million, compared to free cash flow of $4.9 million in the fiscal 2020 fourth quarter (see reconciliation below). Ending cash balance was $99.2 million, compared to ending cash balance of $46.7 million as of fiscal 2020 year-end.
Ramesh Srinivasan, President and CEO of Agilysys, commented, “Q4 fiscal 2021 (January – March 2021) revenue levels were slightly less than our original expectations due to continued pandemic related tough business environment challenges which were prevalent till around the last week of February.”
“We are encouraged by the significant consistent pick up in technology purchasing decisions by hospitality customers since February-end. The past 12-week period has been one of our best periods of selling success. In annual contract value terms, global sales during the past 12 weeks increased to about 85% of the best 12-week period during the past 5 years. That selling success momentum, currently concentrated mainly in the gaming and resort segments of the U.S. domestic market, and the remaining backlog of already sold software implementations and product shipments not yet converted to revenue, give us solid confidence going into the new fiscal year. We expect fiscal 2022 annual revenue to range between $160 and $170 million and be a record revenue year, with an adjusted EBITDA level of slightly better than 15% of revenue. We expect the pent-up demand for superior guest centric hospitality technology solutions to grow throughout the current fiscal year, making the second half of the fiscal year better than the first.”
“Our continued unwavering focus on product innovation manifested by our decision to significantly increase R&D strength even during the most challenging days of the pandemic, has placed us at a distinct competitive advantage. Despite all the pandemic related challenges faced throughout, fiscal 2021 was a record year with respect to subscription software sales, led by the POS and PMS add-on software modules, many of which were created during the past couple of years. Overall, we like our current competitive position. We currently go into every product sale discussion with a high degree of confidence. We look forward to entering a new era of progressively increasing sales and marketing investments during this fiscal year.”
“Words are not enough to express our admiration and gratitude for our global teams across the U.S., United Kingdom, Asia and the India Development Center for the exceptional courage, determination, fortitude and absolute doggedness with which they have helped us navigate through an extraordinary fiscal year, keeping their steadfast focus on product innovation and world class customer service no matter how tough the odds were stacked against them and how much sadness there was all around. Our 950-person strong India Development Center continues to perform at a high level despite all the pandemic related challenges. The productivity levels and quality of execution of our global workforce has been an inspiration for all of us. Ensuring the happiness and good health of all our Agilysys teammates and customer and partner personnel remains our top priority.”
Fiscal 2022 Outlook
Agilysys continues to monitor the impact of COVID-19 on the hospitality industry with our primary focus being the safety of our employees and customers as we manage through these unprecedented times. We are expecting full year fiscal 2022 revenue to be $160 to $170 million, a 16-24% growth over fiscal 2021 results. Fiscal 2022 adjusted EBITDA is expected to be slightly better than 15% of revenue.
Dave Wood, Chief Financial Officer, commented, “The hospitality industry is entering the beginning phases of reopening and recovery. We believe we have positioned the company to cultivate growth during this phase and beyond, while maintaining profitability and executing on our long-term strategic plan.”
Forward-Looking Language
This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as: “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “goal,” “seek,” “believe,” “project,” “estimate,” “expect,” “strategy,” “future,” “likely,” “may,” “should,” “will” and similar references to future periods. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, our revenue and adjusted EBITDA guidance for the 2022 fiscal year, and statements we make regarding our expectation that the growing pent-up demand for hospitality technology solutions will continue throughout the current fiscal year and our ability to grow while maintaining profitability and executing on our long-term strategic plan.
Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Our actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, among others, the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business and the success of any measures we have taken or may take in the future in response thereto; and the risks described in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Company’s reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q.
Any forward-looking statement made by us in this press release is based only on information currently available to us and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement that may be made from time to time, whether written or oral, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.
Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information
To supplement the unaudited consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP in this press release, certain non-GAAP financial measures as defined by the SEC rules are used. These non-GAAP financial measures include EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income, adjusted basic earnings per share, adjusted diluted earnings per share and free cash flow. Management believes that such information can enhance investors’ understanding of the Company’s ongoing operations.
The Company has included the following non-GAAP financial measures in this press release: adjusted net income, adjusted basic earnings per share and adjusted diluted earnings per share. The Company believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide valuable insight into the Company’s overall profitability from core operations before certain non-cash and non-recurring charges. The Company defines adjusted net income as net income before amortization expense (including amortization of developed technology), share-based compensation, convertible preferred stock issuance costs, and one-time charges including severance and other charges, impairments and legal settlements, less the related income tax effect of these adjustments, as applicable, and defines adjusted earnings per share as adjusted net income divided by basic and diluted weighted average shares outstanding.
See the accompanying tables below for the definitions and reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to the most closely related GAAP measures.
About Agilysys
Agilysys has been a leader in hospitality software for more than 40 years, delivering innovative cloud-native SaaS and on-premise guest-centric technology solutions for gaming, hotels, resorts and cruise, corporate foodservice management, restaurants, universities, stadia and healthcare. Agilysys offers the most comprehensive software solutions in the industry, including point-of-sale (POS), property management (PMS), inventory and procurement, payments, and related applications, to manage the entire guest journey. Agilysys is known for its leadership in hospitality, its broad product offerings and its customer-centric service. Some of the largest hospitality companies around the world use Agilysys solutions to help improve guest loyalty, drive revenue growth and increase operational efficiencies. Agilysys operates across North America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia-Pacific, and India with headquarters located in Alpharetta, GA. For more information visit Agilysys.com.
- Financial tables follow -
AGILYSYS, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(UNAUDITED)
(In thousands, except per share data)
Three Months Ended
Year Ended
March 31,
March 31,
2021
2020
2021
2020
Net revenue:
Products
$
7,318
$
9,362
$
26,714
$
44,230
Support, maintenance and subscription services
22,918
22,303
88,565
83,680
Professional services
6,100
7,994
21,897
32,847
Total net revenue
36,336
39,659
137,176
160,757
Cost of goods sold:
Products (inclusive of developed technology amortization)
3,881
8,371
13,506
36,427
Support, maintenance and subscription services
4,470
5,572
17,985
19,248
Professional services
4,505
6,059
16,309
24,130
Total cost of goods sold
12,856
20,002
47,800
79,805
Gross profit
23,480
19,657
89,376
80,952
Gross profit margin
64.6
%
49.6
%
65.2
%
50.4
%
Operating expenses:
Product development
26,445
9,332
55,345
41,463
Sales and marketing
5,918
5,555
14,196
19,864
General and administrative
14,831
6,376
33,273
24,374
Depreciation of fixed assets
672
801
2,832
2,574
Amortization of intangibles
470
641
1,959
2,541
Impairments
—
23,740
—
23,740
Severance and other charges, net
(233
)
150
2,529
582
Legal settlements, net
150
-
200
(125
)
Total operating expense
48,253
46,595
110,334
115,013
Operating loss
(24,773
)
(26,938
)
(20,958
)
(34,061
)
Other (income) expense:
Interest income
(31
)
(93
)
(107
)
(380
)
Interest expense
7
5
20
9
Other expense, net
50
102
338
176
Loss before taxes
(24,799
)
(26,952
)
(21,209
)
(33,866
)
Income tax expense (benefit)
(518
)
40
(208
)
201
Net loss
$
(24,281
)
$
(26,992
)
$
(21,001
)
$
(34,067
)
Series A convertible preferred stock issuance costs
-
-
(1,031
)
-
Series A convertible preferred stock dividends
(459
)
-
(1,576
)
-
Net loss attributable to common shareholders
$
(24,740
)
$
(26,992
)
$
(23,608
)
$
(34,067
)
Weighted average shares outstanding - basic and diluted
23,574
23,241
23,458
23,233
Net loss per share - basic and diluted:
$
(1.05
)
$
(1.16
)
$
(1.01
)
$
(1.47
)
AGILYSYS, INC.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(UNAUDITED)
(In thousands, except share data)
March 31,
March 31,
2021
2020
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
99,180
$
46,653
Accounts receivable, net of allowance for expected credit losses of $1,220
and for doubtful accounts of $1,634, respectively
25,732
35,869
Contract assets
2,364
2,125
Inventories
1,177
3,887
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
4,797
4,874
Total current assets
133,250
93,408
Property and equipment, net
8,789
12,230
Operating lease right-of-use assets
12,210
13,829
Goodwill
19,622
19,622
Intangible assets, net
8,400
8,400
Deferred income taxes, non-current
1,802
764
Other non-current assets
5,800
6,309
Total assets
$
189,873
$
154,562
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
$
6,346
$
13,403
Contract liabilities
38,394
42,244
Accrued liabilities
11,233
9,033
Operating lease liabilities, current
5,009
4,719
Finance lease obligations, current
19
24
Total current liabilities
61,001
69,423
Deferred income taxes, non-current
923
880
Operating lease liabilities, non-current
8,597
10,617
Finance lease obligations, non-current
6
25
Other non-current liabilities
4,011
1,860
Series A convertible preferred stock, no par value
35,459
-
Shareholders' equity:
Common shares, without par value, at $0.30 stated value; 80,000,000
shares authorized; 31,606,831 shares issued; and 24,010,727
and 23,609,398 shares outstanding at March 31, 2021
and March 31, 2020, respectively
9,482
9,482
Treasury shares, 7,596,104 and 7,997,433 at March 31, 2021
and March 31, 2020, respectively
(2,278
)
(2,401
)
Capital in excess of stated value
37,257
5,491
Retained earnings
35,376
58,984
Accumulated other comprehensive income
39
201
Total shareholders' equity
79,876
71,757
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
189,873
$
154,562
AGILYSYS, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(UNAUDITED)
Year Ended
(In thousands)
March 31,
2021
2020
Operating activities
Net loss
$
(21,001
)
$
(34,067
)
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities:
Impairments
—
23,740
Loss (gain) on disposal of property & equipment
44
(5
)
Depreciation
2,832
2,574
Amortization of intangibles
1,959
2,541
Amortization of developed technology
—
12,561
Deferred income taxes
(959
)
(356
)
Share-based compensation
40,093
5,205
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Accounts receivable
10,363
(8,974
)
Contract assets
(228
)
794
Inventory
2,746
(1,830
)
Prepaids and other current assets
(201
)
1,545
Accounts payable
(7,016
)
8,585
Contract liabilities
(3,971
)
3,563
Accrued liabilities
1,187
(4,227
)
Income taxes payable
340
(153
)
Other changes, net
2,219
(921
)
Net cash provided by operating activities
28,407
10,575
Investing activities
Capital expenditures
(1,389
)
(3,420
)
Additional investments in corporate-owned life insurance policies
(2
)
(27
)
Net cash used in investing activities
(1,391
)
(3,447
)
Financing activities
Preferred stock issuance proceeds, net of issuance costs
33,969
—
Payment of preferred dividends
(1,117
)
—
Repurchase of common shares to satisfy employee tax withholding
(7,512
)
(1,092
)
Principal payments under long-term obligations
(24
)
(24
)
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
25,316
(1,116
)
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash
195
(130
)
Net increase in cash and cash equivalents
52,527
5,882
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
46,653
40,771
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
$
99,180
$
46,653
SUPPLEMENTAL SCHEDULE OF NON-CASH INVESTING ACTIVITIES:
Accrued capital expenditures
103
187
AGILYSYS, INC.
RECONCILIATION OF NET LOSS TO EBITDA AND ADJUSTED EBITDA
(UNAUDITED)
Three Months Ended
Year Ended
(In thousands)
March 31,
March 31,
2021
2020
2021
2020
Net loss
$
(24,281
)
$
(26,992
)
$
(21,001
)
$
(34,067
)
Income tax (benefit) expense
(518
)
40
(208
)
201
Loss before taxes
(24,799
)
(26,952
)
(21,209
)
(33,866
)
Depreciation of fixed assets
672
801
2,832
2,574
Amortization of intangibles
470
641
1,959
2,541
Amortization of developed technology
—
3,129
—
12,561
Interest (income), net
(24
)
(88
)
(87
)
(371
)
EBITDA (a)
(23,681
)
(22,469
)
(16,505
)
(16,561
)
Share-based compensation
30,781
2,049
40,093
5,205
Severance and other charges, net
(233
)
150
2,529
582
Impairments
—
23,740
—
23,740
Other non-operating expense
50
102
338
176
Legal settlements, net
150
—
200
(125
)
Adjusted EBITDA (b)
$
7,067
$
3,572
$
26,655
$
13,017
(a) EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure, is defined as net income (loss) before income taxes, interest expense (net of interest income), depreciation and amortization
(b) Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure, is defined as net income (loss) before income taxes, interest expense (net of interest income), depreciation and amortization (including amortization of developed technology), and excluding charges relating to i) legal settlements, ii) severance and other charges, iii) impairments, iv) share-based compensation, and v) other non-operating (income) expense
AGILYSYS, INC.
RECONCILIATION OF NET LOSS TO ADJUSTED NET INCOME FOR ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE
(UNAUDITED)
Three Months Ended
Year Ended
(In thousands, except per share data)
March 31,
March 31,
2021
2020
2021
2020
Net loss attributable to common shareholders
$
(24,740
)
$
(26,992
)
$
(23,608
)
$
(34,067
)
Amortization of intangibles
470
641
1,959
2,541
Amortization of developed technology
—
3,129
—
12,561
Share-based compensation
30,781
2,049
40,093
5,205
Series A convertible preferred stock issuance costs
—
—
1,031
—
Severance and other charges, net
(233
)
150
2,529
582
Impairments
—
23,740
—
23,740
Legal settlements, net
150
—
200
(125
)
Income tax adjustments
(1,190
)
(1,405
)
(2,710
)
(4,904
)
Adjusted net income (a)
$
5,238
$
1,312
$
19,494
$
5,533
Basic weighted average shares outstanding
23,574
23,241
23,458
23,233
Diluted weighted average shares outstanding
24,806
23,927
24,016
23,821
Adjusted basic earnings per share (b)
$
0.22
$
0.06
$
0.83
$
0.24
Adjusted diluted earnings per share (b)
$
0.21
$
0.05
$
0.81
$
0.23
(a) Adjusted net income, a non-GAAP financial measure, is defined as net income (loss) attributable to common shareholders before amortization expense (including amortization of developed technology), share-based compensation, and one-time charges including severance and other charges, impairments and legal settlements, less the related income tax effect of these adjustments, as applicable, at the Company’s current combined federal and state income statutory tax rate. No income tax effect applies to one-time charges when a valuation allowance offsets their related deferred tax assets.
(b) Adjusted earnings per share, a non-GAAP financial measure, is defined as adjusted net income (loss) divided by basic and diluted weighted average shares outstanding
AGILYSYS, INC.
RECONCILIATION OF NET CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES TO FREE CASH FLOW
(UNAUDITED)
Three Months Ended
Year Ended
(In thousands)
March 31,
March 31,
2021
2020
2021
2020
Net cash provided by operating activities
$
13,323
$
5,302
$
28,407
$
10,575
Capital expenditures
(313
)
(411
)
(1,389
)
(3,420
)
Free cash flow (a)
$
13,010
$
4,891
$
27,018
$
7,155
(a) Free cash flow, a non-GAAP financial measure, is defined as net cash provided by operating activities, less capital expenditures