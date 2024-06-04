Agilysys, Inc., (Nasdaq: AGYS), a leading global provider of hospitality software solutions that deliver High Return Hospitality, today announced it will participate in 2024 Baird Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference being held in person in New York City June 4-6, 2024.

Agilysys Chief Financial Officer Dave Wood will host one-on-one meetings with investors and analysts and present on Wednesday, June 5th at 8:30am ET. Participants who want to meet one-on-one with Agilysys must schedule time directly through the Baird Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference organizers.

Baird serves the investment and financial planning needs of individuals, families, small businesses, foundations, schools and other public entities throughout the United States as well as corporations and institutional investors around the world. The Baird Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference brings institutional and private equity investors together with senior management from over 300 public and privately-held companies.

Agilysys released its fiscal 2024 fourth quarter and full year results Monday, May 13, 2024. Investor presentation materials and the earnings call webcast replay are available through the Events and Presentations tab on the Agilysys Investor Relations webpage.

