Agilysys SVP Frank Pitsikalis will present Tuesday, June 25th and CEO Ramesh Srinivasan will present Thursday, June 27th

Agilysys, Inc. (Nasdaq: AGYS), a leading global provider of hospitality software solutions and services, today announced two executive speaker sessions, one at the HFTP HITEC event June 24 – 27 and one at the HITEC Technology Investment Conference (HITEC IC) June 27 – 28, both to be held at the Charlotte Convention Center in Charlotte, North Carolina, USA.

Produced by Hospitality Financial and Technology Professionals (HFTP®), a global non-profit hospitality association, HITEC gives attendees access to the latest hospitality technology, industry experts, education, and resources to find cost-effective ways to improve company bottom lines. HITEC IC (Investment Conference) is a new event designed to connect hospitality technology company executives with the investment community and to educate investors and other interested parties on innovative technologies being built for the hospitality landscape.

At HITEC, on Tuesday June 25th, Agilysys Senior Vice President of Product Strategy Frank Pitsikalis will lead a session titled "New Era Hospitality: Revenue Beyond The Room," exploring innovative strategies for maximizing property revenue across all amenities and touchpoints. Mr. Pitsikalis will share how properties can unlock new revenue streams by leveraging technologies such as mobile apps, next-gen point-of-sale (POS), sensible applications of artificial intelligence (AI) and guest-empowering hospitality solutions across the full property experience.

Mr. Pitsikalis noted, “In today's hospitality market, it is essential to go beyond “revenue per room thinking” to activate ways to optimize revenue per available guest. By capitalizing on state-of-the-art tools and services that engage guests in experiences across a property, operators can both delight guests and enhance profitability.”

Key topics covered will include:

Deploying guest-facing mobile and AI-assisted conversational applications that describe amenities, simplify booking and curate unique stay experiences.

Leveraging advanced POS solutions to enhance service and operations.

Utilizing dynamic pricing, dynamic availability and AI in practical ways to optimize revenue based on real-time availability and demand for offerings such as spa, golf, dining reservations and poolside amenities.

At HITEC IC, on Thursday June 27th, Agilysys President and CEO Ramesh Srinivasan will present "The Agilysys (Nasdaq: AGYS) Turnaround Story: 2017 – 2024, sharing how Agilysys transformed nearly every aspect of its hospitality software business to modernize dozens of applications from outdated legacy technology to state-of-the-art, cloud-native, enterprise-scale solutions. Mr. Srinivasan’s session will cover how the Agilysys management team aligned revenue and profitability goals, focused discipline on clear and simple objectives and created a competent, productive and cost-effective research and development operation. In just under seven years – which included a two-year global pandemic in between– Agilysys earned close to a 10-fold growth in market capitalization after having stagnated at about the same low level for many years prior to 2018.

"Transforming a struggling enterprise software company into a profitable, thriving innovator is a matter of discipline and understanding that the day-to-day realities during a turnaround are meaningfully different from the daily demands of a healthy business," said Mr. Srinivasan. "I look forward to sharing details regarding the purposeful focus and determined execution that enabled the Agilysys turnaround," he added.

Agilysys Session Schedule

"New Era Hospitality: Revenue Beyond The Room," Frank Pitsikalis, Agilysys SVP of Product Strategy, Tuesday, June 25 th at 11:15 a.m. ET at HITEC in Exhibitor Tutorial 02B, Booth 4036 in the Charlotte Convention Center.

Frank Pitsikalis, Agilysys SVP of Product Strategy, Tuesday, June 25 at 11:15 a.m. ET at HITEC in Exhibitor Tutorial 02B, Booth 4036 in the Charlotte Convention Center. "The Agilysys (Nasdaq: AGYS) Turnaround Story: 2017 – 2024,” Ramesh Srinivasan, Agilysys President and CEO, Thursday, June 27th at 2:30 p.m. ET at HITEC IC in the Richardson Ballroom AB in the Charlotte Convention Center.

For more details on HFTP HITEC and HITEC IC visit https://www.hftp.org/event/hitec-charlotte. and https://www.hitec.org/special-events/hitec-ic

About Agilysys

Agilysys exclusively delivers state-of-the-art software solutions and services that help organizations achieve High Return Hospitality™ by maximizing Return on Experience (ROE) through interactions that make ‘personal’ profitable. Customers around the world use Agilysys Property Management Systems (PMS), Point-of-Sale (POS) solutions and Inventory and Procurement (I&P) systems and accompanying hospitality ecosystem solutions to consistently delight guests, retain staff and grow margins. Agilysys’ 100% hospitality customer base includes branded and independent hotels; multi-amenity resorts; casinos; property, hotel and resort management companies; cruise lines; corporate dining providers; higher education campus dining providers; food service management companies; hospitals; lifestyle communities; senior living facilities; stadiums; and theme parks. www.agilysys.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240611000673/en/