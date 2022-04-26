Following January 2022 ResortSuite Acquisition, Agilysys Accepts the ISPA Innovate Award at the 2022 ISPA Conference May 2-4, 2022

Technology leader to receive award for mobile app at leading spa industry conference and will reflect the show theme “Stronger Together” in Booth 809

In its first in-person spa industry conference appearance since acquiring hospitality software innovator ResortSuite in January 2022, Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ: AGYS) will accept the ISPA Innovate Award ResortSuite won in 2021 but did not receive in a formal ceremony because the show was cancelled due to COVID. ResortSuite won the award for a mobile app that enables spas to provide guests with anytime, anywhere access to book appointments, view itineraries, manage member profiles and see other content, all presented under the spa’s brand and guidelines. The Agilysys ResortSuite team will be recognized in the May 4th Power Session during the 2022 ISPA Conference at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas May 2-4, 2022.

Now marketed as Agilysys ResortSuite MOBILE, the app also stores guest profiles and IDs that let guests and members access privileges and facilities exclusive to their profiles.

“Personalization is the new luxury,” noted Frank Pitsikalis, founder and chief executive officer of ResortSuite and now vice president, strategy for Agilysys. “The future has always been tech-based and COVID has amplified and accelerated this reality. Now guests deeply desire personalized, mobile control over their experiences on property, which has moved these capabilities from ‘nice to have’ to an absolute must,” Pitsikalis added.

Booth 809 will showcase how Agilysys and ResortSuite offer solutions that are “Stronger Together” as spas, resorts and hotels leverage technology to delight guests in the wake of expectations shaped by a global pandemic. Key demonstrations will include touchless guest experiences, mobility, single guest itineraries, end-to-end connected solutions and the sustainable value of SaaS solutions not constrained by on-premise resources. These solutions improve operational efficiency to boost productivity, heighten retention of talented staff members, and capture more appointments and revenue.

The “Stronger Together” conference theme will be woven throughout ISPA’s series of Power Sessions, which promote uniting as a spa community, present “state of the industry” information, and provide inspirational programming from well-known speakers offering business and professional growth messages. Mr. Pitsikalis will host a Power Session showcasing Jade Simmons, a world-class pianist and CEO of Jade Media Global on Tuesday, May 3rd.

“I’m excited to be back in person at the ISPA Conference,” said Pitsikalis. “It’s a great opportunity to catch up with the ISPA family, and I’m looking forward to showing the industry how Agilysys and ResortSuite are stronger together, and better able to offer comprehensive and seamless hospitality solutions tailored to what modern guests desire.” For more information on how spa management solutions improve efficiency and productivity so staff members can meet evolving guest desires and increasing demand, visit Agilysys ResortSuite in Booth 809 at the 2022 ISPA Conference. Learn more or book an appointment with one of our experts here.

Agilysys has been driving hospitality software innovations for more than 40 years, delivering cloud-native SaaS and on-prem ready guest-centric technology solutions for gaming, hotels, resorts and cruise lines, corporate foodservice management, restaurants, universities, stadiums and healthcare. Agilysys offers the most comprehensive software solutions in the hospitality industry, including point-of-sale (POS), property management (PMS), inventory and procurement, payments, and related applications, to manage the entire guest journey. Agilysys is also known for its world class customer-centric service and recent investments in research and development, having modernized virtually all its longstanding trusted software solutions. Some of the largest hospitality companies around the world use Agilysys solutions to help improve guest loyalty, drive revenue growth and increase operational efficiencies. Agilysys operates across North America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia-Pacific and India with headquarters located in Alpharetta, GA.

