Agilyx : AGLX) - Agilyx Publishes 2021 Annual Report

27 April 2022 - Agilyx (Euronext Growth Oslo: AGLX.OL: OTCQX: AGXXF), a technology company that enables customers to recycle the most challenging post-use plastics to high value, virgin-equivalent products, today released its Annual Report for 2021. In addition to financial results, the integrated report includes Agilyx's second annual sustainability report, detailing the company's goals and commitment to sustainability, responsible business practices, the environment, and social responsibility. The full report follows attached to this release and can be downloaded at the following link along with an executive summary: www.agilyx.com/investors/reports-presentations/ About Agilyx Agilyx is a technology company that enables customers to recycle difficult-to-recycle post-use plastics to high value, virgin-equivalent products. With a focus on diversion and conversion of plastic waste, Agilyx is uniquely positioned with a molecular recycling technology offering and an integrated feedstock solution by way of Cyclyx, an innovative feedstock management consortium of partners that drives up global plastic recycling rates by chemically fingerprinting plastic waste and matching it to appropriate recycling processes. Agilyx was the first to establish a commercial scale closed loop plastic-to-plastic chemical recycling facility and holds over 17 patents. Agilyx conversion technology utilizes pyrolysis without a catalyst and can convert mixed waste plastic to naphtha and fuels or depolymerize specific plastics such as polystyrene and PMMA (acrylic) back into virgin-quality products. Learn more at www.agilyx.com. Contacts Kate Ringier VP, Communications & Government Affairs + 41 43 883 0396 kate.ringier@agilyx.com

Attachments Original Link

Original Document

Permalink Disclaimer Agilyx AS published this content on 27 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 April 2022 05:24:02 UTC.