Agilyx : Executive Summary

Together, Agilyx and Cyclyx are revoluonizing and rethinking the way we solve the challenge of plasc waste. 2021 was a year of signiﬁcant growth and development as we connued to see a push for circular soluons. Our integrated approach is a unique operang model that is truly one-of-a- kind in the market as we take strides to enable the shiﬅ from a linear to a circular economy.

Throughout the tribulaons of ongoing geopolical issues and the COVID-19 pandemic, we have stayed the course as we announced new projects and expanded the reach of our organizaon. COVID-19 has upended so many aspects of our everyday lives, bothpersonally and professionally, but our growth connued. As we connued to adapt to the challenges brought on by the second year of this pandemic, we also saw climate change brought to the forefront of society.

The UN Climate Change Conference in Glasgow (COP26) resulted in a monumental climate agreement to end internaonal support for fossil fuels and redirect funds to cleaner energy. The UN also approved a landmark agreement of nearly 200 countries to create the world's ﬁrst ever global plasc polluon treaty. Now it is up to us to turn these promises into reality through immediate, radical change.

At Agilyx, we believe the me to make this change is now, and we are well-posioned to work with our partners. Addressing the circularity of plascs can be broken into two stages. The ﬁrst is making the waste that is all around us into a usable feedstock for downstream industries. The second is taking that feedstock and converng it into the highest possible value products. Our oﬀerings addressing these challenges are brought to market via our two main operang companies: Cyclyx and Agilyx

In 2021 we reached impressive milestones. Having onboarded some of the most signiﬁcant industry players to the Cyclyx consorum, we connue to

strengthen the foundaons around which our waste database is built, idenfying numerous new sources of plasc waste as a feedstock.

Agilyx surpassed 16,000 hours of commercial operaons and converted 8.9 million lbs of mixed waste plasc and polystyrene waste at its Internaonal Sustainability and Carbon Cerﬁcaon (ISCC) PLUS cerﬁed chemical recycling operaons in Oregon.

With Cyclyx, we are focused on geng the right feed for the conversion technology that a given customer is using. The aim is to do this while maximizing availability and

Where customers combine the services and capabilies oflowering cost, essenally oﬀering feedstock as a service to develop a new waste plasc supply chain and laying the foundaon to make plasc a renewable resource. The Cyclyx consorum approach is an industry-wide answer, serving the enre market regardless of which conversion technology a company is using.

We also established ISCC PLUS cerﬁcaon for Cyclyx and made signiﬁcant progress in developing new supply chains, demonstrang how the Cyclyx business model works. And this is just the beginning.

With Agilyx, we license our patented conversion technology and sell our patented equipment to industry players, whether they are exisng strategic companies or newer entrepreneurial enterprises, to help them take feedstock and turn it into a product. We provide our partners with valuable know- how and robust technology that allows them to become part of the circular economy.

2021 was also a milestone yearAgilyx and Cyclyx, they beneﬁt from an integrated system that will maximize degrees of freedom; allowing them to use the most distressed and therefore the lowest cost and most available waste as a feedstock. Because Agilyx conversion technology is also highly ﬂexible, we can tailor projects to meet a customer's speciﬁc needs.

During the course of 2021, we made signiﬁcant progress on our Sustainability/ESG Goals, which are at the heart of our strategic purpose. We cover three crical goal areas: Circular/Environmental, Climate, and Societal. We are pleased to share this progress in our Sustainability Report, which is included in this Integrated Annual Report.

in terms of building talent, as we nearly doubled thesize of the Agilyx and Cyclyx teams. We hired our ﬁrst-ever Chief Commercial Oﬃcer, as well as our ﬁrst Sustainability Director, in line with our strong commitment to growth and sustainability. I want to recognize and thank every employee in the organizaon for their passion and dedicaon to our mission.

Looking to the future, we are preparing for the next level of growth as we accelerate the shiﬅ to a lower-carbon economy, and we look forward to leveraging our unique integrated soluon to achieve greater global impact.

Agilyx, combined with the feedstock management experse of Cyclyx, is commied to signiﬁcantly increasing recycling rates of post-use plascs. We are the only company in the market to oﬀer an integrated soluon for chemical recycling and feedstock management. Plasc waste is an immense global challenge that must be addressed, and we believe the me to address it is now.

90 employees
Extensive chemical database of waste plasc 
Global locaons: Oregon (US), New Hampshire (US), Zurich (Switzerland), Oslo (Norway) and Denmark