Agilyx : Executive Summary

Table of Contents
a letter from our ceo
Together, Agilyx and Cyclyx are revoluonizing and rethinking the way we solve the challenge of plasc waste. 2021 was a year of signiﬁcant growth and development as we connued to see a push for circular soluons. Our integrated approach is a unique operang model that is truly one-of-a- kind in the market as we take strides to enable the shiﬅ from a linear to a circular economy.
Throughout the tribulaons of ongoing geopolical issues and the COVID-19 pandemic, we have stayed the course as we announced new projects and expanded the reach of our organizaon. COVID-19 has upended so many aspects of our everyday lives, bothpersonally and professionally, but our growth connued. As we connued to adapt to the challenges brought on by the second year of this pandemic, we also saw climate change brought to the forefront of society.
The UN Climate Change Conference in Glasgow (COP26) resulted in a monumental climate agreement to end internaonal support for fossil fuels and redirect funds to cleaner energy. The UN also approved a landmark agreement of nearly 200 countries to create the world's ﬁrst ever global plasc polluon treaty. Now it is up to us to turn these promises into reality through immediate, radical change.
At Agilyx, we believe the me to make this change is now, and we are well-posioned to work with our partners. Addressing the circularity of plascs can be broken into two stages. The ﬁrst is making the waste that is all around us into a usable feedstock for downstream industries. The second is taking that feedstock and converng it into the highest possible value products. Our oﬀerings addressing these challenges are brought to market via our two main operang companies: Cyclyx and Agilyx
In 2021 we reached impressive milestones. Having onboarded some of the most signiﬁcant industry players to the Cyclyx consorum, we connue to
strengthen the foundaons around which our waste database is built, idenfying numerous new sources of plasc waste as a feedstock.
Agilyx surpassed 16,000 hours of commercial operaons and converted 8.9 million lbs of mixed waste plasc and polystyrene waste at its Internaonal Sustainability and Carbon Cerﬁcaon (ISCC) PLUS cerﬁed chemical recycling operaons in Oregon.
With Cyclyx, we are focused on geng the right feed for the conversion technology that a given customer is using.
The aim is to do this while maximizing availability and
Where customers combine the services and capabilies oflowering cost, essenally oﬀering feedstock as a service to develop a new waste plasc supply chain and laying the foundaon to make plasc a renewable resource. The Cyclyx consorum approach is an industry-wide answer, serving the enre market regardless of which conversion technology a company is using.
We also established ISCC PLUS cerﬁcaon for Cyclyx and made signiﬁcant progress in developing new supply chains, demonstrang how the Cyclyx business model works. And this is just the beginning.
With Agilyx, we license our patented conversion technology and sell our patented equipment to industry players, whether they are exisng strategic companies or newer entrepreneurial enterprises, to help them take feedstock and turn it into a product. We provide our partners with valuable know- how and robust technology that allows them to become part of the circular economy.
2021 was also a milestone yearAgilyx and Cyclyx, they beneﬁt from an integrated system that will maximize degrees of freedom; allowing them to use the most distressed and therefore the lowest cost and most available waste as a feedstock. Because Agilyx conversion technology is also highly ﬂexible, we can tailor projects to meet a customer's speciﬁc needs.
During the course of 2021, we made signiﬁcant progress on our Sustainability/ESG Goals, which are at the heart of our strategic purpose. We cover three crical goal areas: Circular/Environmental, Climate, and Societal. We are pleased to share this progress in our Sustainability Report, which is included in this Integrated Annual Report.
in terms of building talent, as we nearly doubled thesize of the Agilyx and Cyclyx teams. We hired our ﬁrst-ever Chief Commercial Oﬃcer, as well as our ﬁrst Sustainability Director, in line with our strong commitment to growth and sustainability. I want to recognize and thank every employee in the organizaon for their passion and dedicaon to our mission.
Looking to the future, we are preparing for the next level of growth as we accelerate the shiﬅ to a lower-carbon economy, and we look forward to leveraging our unique integrated soluon to achieve greater global impact.
Tim Stedman
what we do
Agilyx, combined with the feedstock management experse of Cyclyx, is commied to signiﬁcantly increasing recycling rates of post-use plascs. We are the only company in the market to oﬀer an integrated soluon for chemical recycling and feedstock management. Plasc waste is an immense global challenge that must be addressed, and we believe the me to address it is now.
