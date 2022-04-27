Agilyx : Publishes 2021 Annual Report

table of contents

Together, Agilyx and Cyclyx are both rethinking and revoluonizing the way we solve the challenge of plasc waste. 2021 was a year of signiﬁcant growth and development as we connued to see a push for circular soluons. Our integrated approach is an operang model that is truly one-of-a-kind in the market as we take strides to enable the shiﬅ from a linear to a circular economy.

Throughout the tribulaons of the COVID-19 pandemic and ongoing geopolical issues, we have stayed the course as we announce new projects and expand the reach of our organizaon. COVID-19 has upended so many aspects of our everyday lives, both personally and professionally, but our growth connued. As we adapted to the challenges brought on by the second year of this pandemic, we also saw climate change brought to the forefront of society.

The UN Climate Change Conference in Glasgow (COP26) resulted in a monumental climate agreement to end internaonal support for fossil fuels and redirect funds to cleaner energy. The UN also approved a landmark agreement of nearly 200 countries to create the world's ﬁrst-ever global plasc polluon treaty. Now it is up to us to turn these promises into reality through immediate, radical change.

At Agilyx, we believe that the me to make this change is now and we are well posioned to support our customers and partners in driving the transformaon. To make plascs truly circular, we have to address the end-to-end challenge of making plasc waste available, usable and economic as a feedstock in such a way that then allows conversion of that feedstock into high-value products. With our market oﬀerings through Cyclyx and Agilyx, we provide an integrated soluon that turns this challenge into an opportunity.

Today, that opportunity equates to more than 300 million tonnes per year of waste, which would represent over 6,000 of our conversion units. It is this that underpins our goal of being the fastest growing and most proﬁtable plasc recycling technology company.

With Agilyx, we license our patented conversion technology and sell our patented equipment to industry players, whether they are exisng strategic companies or newer entrepreneurial enterprises, to help them take feedstock and turn it into a product. We provide our partners with valuable know-how Having onboarded some of the most signiﬁcant industry players to the Cyclyx consorum, we connue to strengthen the foundaons around which our waste database is built, idenfying numerous new sources of plasc waste as a feedstock.

We also established ISCC PLUS cerﬁcaon for Cyclyx and madeand robust technology that allows them to become part of the circular economy.

In 2021 we reached impressive milestones. Agilyx surpassed 16,000 hours of commercial operaons, marking more than 4,400 tons of mixed waste plasc and polystyrene waste converted at its Internaonal Sustainability and Carbon Cerﬁcaon (ISCC) PLUS cerﬁed chemical recycling operaons in Oregon.

With Cyclyx, we are focused on geng the right feed for the conversion technology that a given customer is using. The aim is to do this while maximizing availability and lowering cost, essenally oﬀering feedstock as a service to develop a new waste plasc supply chain and laying the foundaon to make plasc a renewable resource. The Cyclyx consorum approach is an industry-wide answer, serving the enre market regardless of which conversion technology a company is using.

During the course of 2021, we made signiﬁcant progress on our Sustainability/ESG Goals, which are at the heart of our strategic purpose. We cover three crical goal areas: Circular/Environmental, Climate, and Societal. We are pleased to share this progress in our Sustainability Report,signiﬁcant progress in developing new supply chains, demonstrang how the Cyclyx business model works. And this is just the beginning.

Where customers combine the services and capabilies of Agilyx and Cyclyx, they beneﬁt from an integrated system that will maximize degrees of freedom, allowing them to use the most distressed and therefore the lowest cost waste as a feedstock. Because Agilyx conversion technology is also highly ﬂexible, we can tailor projects to meet a customer's speciﬁc needs, a diﬀerenang factor from most technologies.

which is included in this Integrated Annual Report.

2021 was also a milestone year in terms of building talent, as we nearly doubled the size of the Agilyx and Cyclyx teams. We hired our ﬁrst-ever chief commercial oﬃcer, as well as our ﬁrst sustainability director, in line with our strong commitment to growth and sustainability. I want to recognize and thank every employee in the organizaon for their passion and dedicaon to our mission.

Looking to the future, we are preparing for the next level of growth as we accelerate the shiﬅ to a lower-carbon economy, and we look forward to leveraging our unique integrated soluon to achieve greater global impact.

Tim Stedman

Peter Norris (Chair)

board of directors report

2021 was another signiﬁcant year for global sustainability eﬀorts in the plasc market. With some 300 million tonnes generated each year globally, plasc waste connues to present a major environmental problem. Agilyx is answering this challenge by making waste a reusable feedstock and converng feedstock to value.

The Group expects negave cash ﬂows for 2022; however, current contracts and pipeline indicate posive cash ﬂows in 2023 and future years.

In accordance with the Accounng Act § 3-3a, we conﬁrm that the ﬁnancial statements have been prepared under the assumpon of going concern. This assumpon is based on proﬁt forecasts for the year 2022+1 and the Group's long-term strategic forecasts. The Group's economic and ﬁnancial posion is sound.

Virgin Group Holdings LimitedRanjeet Bhaa Saﬀron Hill Ventures

William K. Caesar Generate Capital

Carolyn Clarke Brave Consultancy

Tim Stedman Agilyx

Catherine C. Keenan

Catherine C. Keenan LLC- Consulng

Joe Vaillancourt

Cyclyx Internaonal, LLC.

Preben Rasch-Olsen Carucel Holding

Board Of Directors Report