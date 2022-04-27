Agilyx : VIEW Report

table of contents
a letter from our ceo
Together, Agilyx and Cyclyx are both rethinking and revoluonizing the way we solve the challenge of plasc waste. 2021 was a year of signiﬁcant growth and development as we connued to see a push for circular soluons. Our integrated approach is an operang model that is truly one-of-a-kind in the market as we take strides to enable the shiﬅ from a linear to a circular economy.
Throughout the tribulaons of the COVID-19 pandemic and ongoing geopolical issues, we have stayed the course as we announce new projects and expand the reach of our organizaon. COVID-19 has upended so many aspects of our everyday lives, both personally and professionally, but our growth connued. As we adapted to the challenges brought on by the second year of this pandemic, we also saw climate change brought to the forefront of society.
The UN Climate Change Conference in Glasgow (COP26) resulted in a monumental climate agreement to end internaonal support for fossil fuels and redirect funds to cleaner energy. The UN also approved a landmark agreement of nearly 200 countries to create the world's ﬁrst-ever global plasc polluon treaty. Now it is up to us to turn these promises into reality through immediate, radical change.
At Agilyx, we believe that the me to make this change is now and we are well posioned to support our customers and partners in driving the transformaon. To make plascs truly circular, we have to address the end-to-end challenge of making plasc waste available, usable and economic as a feedstock in such a way that then allows conversion of that feedstock into high-value products. With our market oﬀerings through Cyclyx and Agilyx, we provide an integrated soluon that turns this challenge into an opportunity.
Today, that opportunity equates to more than 300 million tonnes per year of waste, which would represent over 6,000 of our conversion units. It is this that underpins our goal of being the fastest growing and most proﬁtable plasc recycling technology company.
With Agilyx, we license our patented conversion technology and sell our patented equipment to industry players, whether they are exisng strategic companies or newer entrepreneurial enterprises, to help them take feedstock and turn it into a product. We provide our partners with valuable know-how
Having onboarded some of the most signiﬁcant industry players to the Cyclyx consorum, we connue to strengthen the foundaons around which our waste database is built, idenfying numerous new sources of plasc waste as a feedstock.
We also established ISCC PLUS cerﬁcaon for Cyclyx and madeand robust technology that allows them to become part of the circular economy.
In 2021 we reached impressive milestones. Agilyx surpassed 16,000 hours of commercial operaons, marking more than 4,400 tons of mixed waste plasc and polystyrene waste converted at its Internaonal Sustainability and Carbon Cerﬁcaon (ISCC) PLUS cerﬁed chemical recycling operaons in Oregon.
With Cyclyx, we are focused on geng the right feed for the conversion technology that a given customer is using. The aim is to do this while maximizing availability and lowering cost, essenally oﬀering feedstock as a service to develop a new waste plasc supply chain and laying the foundaon to make plasc a renewable resource. The Cyclyx consorum approach is an industry-wide answer, serving the enre market regardless of which conversion technology a company is using.
During the course of 2021, we made signiﬁcant progress on our Sustainability/ESG Goals, which are at the heart of our strategic purpose. We cover three crical goal areas: Circular/Environmental, Climate, and Societal. We are pleased to share this progress in our Sustainability Report,signiﬁcant progress in developing new supply chains, demonstrang how the Cyclyx business model works. And this is just the beginning.
Where customers combine the services and capabilies of Agilyx and Cyclyx, they beneﬁt from an integrated system that will maximize degrees of freedom, allowing them to use the most distressed and therefore the lowest cost waste as a feedstock. Because Agilyx conversion technology is also highly ﬂexible, we can tailor projects to meet a customer's speciﬁc needs, a diﬀerenang factor from most technologies.
which is included in this Integrated Annual Report.
2021 was also a milestone year in terms of building talent, as we nearly doubled the size of the Agilyx and Cyclyx teams. We hired our ﬁrst-ever chief commercial oﬃcer, as well as our ﬁrst sustainability director, in line with our strong commitment to growth and sustainability. I want to recognize and thank every employee in the organizaon for their passion and dedicaon to our mission.
Looking to the future, we are preparing for the next level of growth as we accelerate the shiﬅ to a lower-carbon economy, and we look forward to leveraging our unique integrated soluon to achieve greater global impact.
Tim Stedman
Peter Norris (Chair)
board of directors report
2021 was another signiﬁcant year for global sustainability eﬀorts in the plasc market. With some 300 million tonnes generated each year globally, plasc waste connues to present a major environmental problem. Agilyx is answering this challenge by making waste a reusable feedstock and converng feedstock to value.
The Group expects negave cash ﬂows for 2022; however, current contracts and pipeline indicate posive cash ﬂows in 2023 and future years.
In accordance with the Accounng Act § 3-3a, we conﬁrm that the ﬁnancial statements have been prepared under the assumpon of going concern. This assumpon is based on proﬁt forecasts for the year 2022+1 and the Group's long-term strategic forecasts. The Group's economic and ﬁnancial posion is sound.
Virgin Group Holdings LimitedRanjeet Bhaa Saﬀron Hill Ventures
William K. Caesar Generate Capital
Carolyn Clarke Brave Consultancy
Catherine C. Keenan
Catherine C. Keenan LLC- Consulng
Cyclyx Internaonal, LLC.
Preben Rasch-Olsen Carucel Holding
Board Of Directors Report
