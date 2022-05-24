Correction: Agilyx AS - Share issue as a result of options being exercised

Reference is made to the announcement made 24 May 2022 related to the Agilyx AS - Share issue as a result of options being exercised. Corrected version of the release to clarify that Bruce Mast will sell 12,389 shares resulting from the option exercise to cover tax, and that the shares have not been sold at this point. Oslo, 24 May 2022: Reference is made to the authorization granted to the board of directors Agilyx AS ("Agilyx" or the "Company") by the Company's annual general meeting held on 12 May 2022 to increase the share capital in connection with the Company's stock option program. As a result of exercise of options issued thereunder which each gives right to receive one ordinary share in the Company, the Company's board of directors has resolved to increase the Company's share capital with NOK 14,815.18, by the issuance of 740,759 new shares, each with a par value of NOK 0.02. The stock option program and options issued are described in note 9 and 10 in the Company's annual financial statements for 2022. The Company's board of directors has approved 200,000 options for cashless exercise and these shares will subsequently be sold into the market over the coming days. Options are exercised by the following primary insider(s) of the Company below. * Bruce Mast, Vice President of Human Resources, has exercised a total of 132,901 options, each at a strike price of NOK 0.5743: 12,389 shares resulting from this option exercise will be sold to cover tax incurred by the exercise. Mr. Mast subsequently owns 120,512 shares. * Chris Faulkner, Chief Technology Officer, has exercised 290'000 options, each at a strike price of NOK 0.5743 and subsequently owns an additional 290'000 shares. * Both parties have signed a lock up agreement for 7 months Primary insider notification pursuant to the market abuse regulation article 19 is attached. For further information, please contact: Kate Ringier, Vice President, Communications & Government Affairs Phone: +41 78 822 7770 Email: kate.ringier@agilyx.com

