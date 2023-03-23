Advanced search
    AGLX   NO0010872468

AGILYX ASA

(AGLX)
Real-time Oslo Bors  -  11:25:13 2023-03-23 am EDT
32.00 NOK   +0.79%
Agilyx : Evergreen announced as the newest member of the Cyclyx consortium
Agilyx : Cyclyx welcomes Vinmar International to the Cyclyx Consortium
Agilyx CEO Tim Stedman participating in Climate Transformed panel
Agilyx : Evergreen announced as the newest member of the Cyclyx consortium

03/23/2023 | 11:23am EDT
PORTSMOUTH, New Hampshire, USA, March 22, 2023 - Cyclyx International, a consortium-based post-use plastic innovation company with a mission to increase the recyclability of plastic from 10% to 90%, has announced the addition of Evergreen, North America's largest producer of recycled PET (rPET), to the Cyclyx consortium.

Evergreen is a highly sought-after supplier of food and non-food grade rPET for global brands looking to create a meaningful change in the amount of recycled material used to generate new products and help companies meet their sustainability goals. Partnerships with municipalities and private recycling enterprises give Evergreen access to recyclable materials which have been sorted and made ready for other uses, a practice that falls directly in line with 10 to 90®, the mission brand of Cyclyx, which creates collaborations along the value chain to increase the recycling rate of plastics from 10% to 90%.

Evergreen ESG + Marketing Director, Jason Wiff, shared "Evergreen is extremely excited to join Cyclyx consortium. It's increasingly apparent that recycling, particularly in North America, needs to change in order to be successful. Only by working hard together can we get closer to 100% recyclability rate of plastics, and further meet sustainability goals for ourselves, for our customers, and for Earth's entire ecosystem."

Vice President of Member Engagement for Cyclyx, Ron Sherga, said, "Cyclyx and Evergreen share a mutual goal of diverting post-use plastics away from landfills and into recycling streams, which makes them a valuable addition to the consortium. Evergreen's expertise in all grades of rPET space will help to support our future collaborations and take-back programs as we progress on our mission to increase the recycling rate of plastics from 10% to 90%."

About Evergreen
Established in 1998 with a single location in Clyde, Ohio, Evergreen is a recycling company and one of North America's largest producers of food grade recycled polyethylene terephthalate (rPET), a recycled resin used as a green alternative to virgin resin in beverage bottles, food containers, health and beauty packaging, home products, and others. In 2021, Evergreen acquired three additional locations in Albany, New York; Amherst, Nova Scotia; and Riverside, California; and deployed AI-enabled robotics to transform its recycling practices. Evergreen is the preferred supplier of rPET to top global brands, helping customers increase recycled content in their packaging, keep plastic out of landfills and oceans, and meet sustainability and ESG goals. Evergreen is a proud member of the American Beverage Association, NAPCOR and the Association of Plastic Recyclers. Visit www.evergreentogether.com.

About Cyclyx International, LLC.

Cyclyx International, LLC. ("Cyclyx") is a post-use plastic innovation company working with industry participants to develop innovative recycling solutions for all types of post-use plastics. The company's mission is to increase the recyclability of plastics from 10% to 90% by using Cyclyx's expertise in understanding the chemical composition of post-use plastic in collaboration with industry partners to create a new, innovative supply chain. Cyclyx has been formed to be a consortium-based entity and since its founding there have been a growing number of companies joining its membership. For more information, visit us at www.cyclyx.com.

Media Contact

Melissa Emmott
VP, Marketing and Programs
memmott@cyclyx.com

Disclaimer

Agilyx AS published this content on 22 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 March 2023 15:22:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 19,0 M - -
Net income 2022 -17,0 M - -
Net cash 2022 16,5 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -14,3x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 261 M 261 M -
EV / Sales 2022 12,8x
EV / Sales 2023 4,96x
Nbr of Employees 81
Free-Float 58,1%
Chart AGILYX ASA
Duration : Period :
Agilyx ASA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AGILYX ASA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 3,03 $
Average target price 6,08 $
Spread / Average Target 101%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Timothy M. Stedman Chief Executive Officer
Russell Main Chief Financial Officer
Jan Joel Aron Secher Chairman
Carolyn Sarah Clarke Independent Director
Martha Heitzmann-Crawford Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AGILYX ASA-7.16%261
WASTE CONNECTIONS, INC.-0.28%34 002
GFL ENVIRONMENTAL INC.12.77%11 154
CASELLA WASTE SYSTEMS, INC.-1.65%4 033
STERICYCLE, INC.-16.88%3 825
CLEANAWAY WASTE MANAGEMENT LIMITED-7.60%3 614
