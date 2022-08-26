Agilyx : Half Year 2022 Report

30 Appendix: Revised International Financial Reporting Standards Financials
Letter from our
CEO
I'm pleased to report a strong start to 2022, as Agilyx continues to grow our unique offering as the only integrated solution provider addressing the significant challenge of plastic waste and providing the basis for transforming this challenge into opportunity.
That solution begins with the exciting growth of Cyclyx, our joint venture with ExxonMobil. Having added seven new members, including key leaders across a variety of industries: BNSF, Dow, NOVA Chemicals, TenCate Grass, among others, and expanded its leadership team, creating a digital asset and data function to help the company scale
its platform internationally, Cyclyx is well poised for its ambitious growth trajectory.
Growing the Cyclyx consortium has helped us to increase our impact, including the expansion of collection channels with the launch of the 10 to 90® mission brand, and active piloting of a series of new takeback and engagement programs designed to divert more low-quality waste plastics away from landfills and into the Cyclyx system. The goal is in the name - to increase recycling rates of plastics from 10% to 90%.
The recently announced Cyclyx Circularity Center, in partnership with ExxonMobil, is also a key development for Agilyx, Cyclyx and the future of our global circular economy. This is the first in a series of customized plastic recovery facilities that will provide an industry answer to ensure that we're getting the right feed to the right technology, meeting the growing need of advanced recyclers as well as supporting feed availability to mechanical recyclers.
We've also made exciting progress in our Agilyx partnerships, which allow us to convert waste plastics into the highest-possible value products. We're doing this through licensing conversion technologies to key industry leaders, providing them the specialized core equipment and technology that will help them to become part of the circular economy.
In the first half of 2022 we moved forward in key Agilyx partnerships, including moving into the construction phase with Toyo Styrene for a 10 ton- per-day chemical recycling facility in Japan, bringing our proven chemical recycling technology into the Asian markets. We are also expanding our partnership with Technip Energies,
leveraging Agilyx conversion technology and Technip Energies purification process, offering the only fully combined chemical recycling solution in the market today for waste polystyrene.
These operational developments paired with our financial results for the first half of 2022 demonstrate the progress we are taking to grow our organization. We have now completed the process of converting our financial accounts from Norwegian GAAP to IFRS, allowing us to file for up-listing from the Euronext Growth to the main exchange of the Oslo Bors, opening up a wider set of investors into Agilyx. We expect this process to be concluded in September.
Tim Stedman
The Big
Agilyx and Cyclyx: Integrated Recycling Solution
Picture
What We Do
Plastic waste is an immense global challenge that must be addressed, and we believe the time to address it is now.
Agilyx, combined with the feedstock management expertise of Cyclyx, is committed to significantly increasing recycling rates of waste plastics. We are the only company in the market to offer an integrated
Collection Channels
10-15%
of waste
Existing waste plastic
plastic
(MRF Residuals)
NEW WASTE PLASTIC
DIVERSION PROGRAMS
Corporate
Residential
85-90%
of waste
Circularity Center
Mechanical recyclate
Clean/high polyolefin material
Mixed waste
plastic (MWP)
Previously
"unrecyclable"
MWP
Customers
Mechanical recyclers
+
Majority of chemical
recyclers requiring higher
quality feedstock
MWP system customers
solution for chemical recycling and feedstock management.
Retail
plastic
Specific plastics
[e.g. Polystyrene (PS)]
Residual
Drive step change in availability
of waste plastic
At scale and designed to optimize
output for chemical recycling
PS or other system customers
Integration provides basis
for Agilyx technology advantage
Our Technology + Innovation
Our offering is truly end-to-end through the combination of Cyclyx and Agilyx, allowing us to support the broader industry to drive recycling rates upward. Our goal is to help increase the global plastic recycling rate from 10% to 90% by building new supply chains for previously unrecycled plastics.
Collection Channels
Our 10 to 90 mission brand is a series of new takeback and engagement programs designed to divert more low- quality waste plastics away from landfill and into the Cyclyx system, where those waste plastics can be recycled. This is a key component to our integrated solution, and an essential step toward a circular economy.
Waste to Feedstock,
Feedstock to Product
Cyclyx is getting the right feed to the right technology, creating a new supply chain for waste plastic, diverting post-use plastic from landfill. Agilyx has developed a number of conversion pathways and has proven capability based on our robust seventh generation non-catalyst pyrolysis technology.
Agilyx Group is Dedicated to:
Environmental stewardship
Eliminating plastic waste
Converting plastics into a range of valuable products
Expanding material recovery options
Empowering local communities
