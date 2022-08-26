Agilyx : Half Year 2022 Report

I'm pleased to report a strong start to 2022, as Agilyx continues to grow our unique offering as the only integrated solution provider addressing the significant challenge of plastic waste and providing the basis for transforming this challenge into opportunity.

That solution begins with the exciting growth of Cyclyx, our joint venture with ExxonMobil. Having added seven new members, including key leaders across a variety of industries: BNSF, Dow, NOVA Chemicals, TenCate Grass, among others, and expanded its leadership team, creating a digital asset and data function to help the company scale

its platform internationally, Cyclyx is well poised for its ambitious growth trajectory.

Growing the Cyclyx consortium has helped us to increase our impact, including the expansion of collection channels with the launch of the 10 to 90® mission brand, and active piloting of a series of new takeback and engagement programs designed to divert more low-quality waste plastics away from landfills and into the Cyclyx system. The goal is in the name - to increase recycling rates of plastics from 10% to 90%.