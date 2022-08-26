Log in
    AGLX   NO0010872468

AGILYX ASA

(AGLX)
  Report
Real-time Oslo Bors  -  10:25 2022-08-26 am EDT
26.70 NOK   -2.20%
AGILYX : Half Year 2022 Report
PU
04:00aTRANSCRIPT : Agilyx ASA, H1 2022 Earnings Call, Aug 26, 2022
CI
01:01aAgilyx ASA (AGLX) - Agilyx publishes First Half 2022 Report & Presentation
AQ
Agilyx : Half Year 2022 Report

08/26/2022
TRANSFORMATIVE INNOVATIONS

2022 Half-Year Report

Table of

Contents

02 A Letter from our CEO

03 The Big Picture

06 Agilyx H1 in Brief

08 Strategic Cooperation Examples

09 Partnership Testimonials

11 Financials

27 Responsibility Statement

30 Appendix: Revised International Financial Reporting Standards Financials

Table of Contents Agilyx 2022 Half-Year Report

1

  • Letter from our
    CEO

I'm pleased to report a strong start to 2022, as Agilyx continues to grow our unique offering as the only integrated solution provider addressing the significant challenge of plastic waste and providing the basis for transforming this challenge into opportunity.

That solution begins with the exciting growth of Cyclyx, our joint venture with ExxonMobil. Having added seven new members, including key leaders across a variety of industries: BNSF, Dow, NOVA Chemicals, TenCate Grass, among others, and expanded its leadership team, creating a digital asset and data function to help the company scale

its platform internationally, Cyclyx is well poised for its ambitious growth trajectory.

Growing the Cyclyx consortium has helped us to increase our impact, including the expansion of collection channels with the launch of the 10 to 90® mission brand, and active piloting of a series of new takeback and engagement programs designed to divert more low-quality waste plastics away from landfills and into the Cyclyx system. The goal is in the name - to increase recycling rates of plastics from 10% to 90%.

The recently announced Cyclyx Circularity Center, in partnership with ExxonMobil, is also a key development for Agilyx, Cyclyx and the future of our global circular economy. This is the first in a series of customized plastic recovery facilities that will provide an industry answer to ensure that we're getting the right feed to the right technology, meeting the growing need of advanced recyclers as well as supporting feed availability to mechanical recyclers.

We've also made exciting progress in our Agilyx partnerships, which allow us to convert waste plastics into the highest-possible value products. We're doing this through licensing conversion technologies to key industry leaders, providing them the specialized core equipment and technology that will help them to become part of the circular economy.

In the first half of 2022 we moved forward in key Agilyx partnerships, including moving into the construction phase with Toyo Styrene for a 10 ton- per-day chemical recycling facility in Japan, bringing our proven chemical recycling technology into the Asian markets. We are also expanding our partnership with Technip Energies,

leveraging Agilyx conversion technology and Technip Energies purification process, offering the only fully combined chemical recycling solution in the market today for waste polystyrene.

These operational developments paired with our financial results for the first half of 2022 demonstrate the progress we are taking to grow our organization. We have now completed the process of converting our financial accounts from Norwegian GAAP to IFRS, allowing us to file for up-listing from the Euronext Growth to the main exchange of the Oslo Bors, opening up a wider set of investors into Agilyx. We expect this process to be concluded in September.

Tim Stedman

A Letter from our CEO Agilyx 2022 Half-Year Report

2

The Big

Agilyx and Cyclyx: Integrated Recycling Solution

Picture

What We Do

Plastic waste is an immense global challenge that must be addressed, and we believe the time to address it is now.

Agilyx, combined with the feedstock management expertise of Cyclyx, is committed to significantly increasing recycling rates of waste plastics. We are the only company in the market to offer an integrated

Collection Channels

10-15%

of waste

Existing waste plastic

plastic

(MRF Residuals)

NEW WASTE PLASTIC

DIVERSION PROGRAMS

Corporate

Residential

85-90%

of waste

Circularity Center

Mechanical recyclate

Clean/high polyolefin material

Mixed waste

plastic (MWP)

Previously

"unrecyclable"

MWP

Customers

Mechanical recyclers

+

Majority of chemical

recyclers requiring higher

quality feedstock

MWP system customers

solution for chemical recycling and feedstock management.

Retail

plastic

Specific plastics

[e.g. Polystyrene (PS)]

Residual

Drive step change in availability

of waste plastic

At scale and designed to optimize

output for chemical recycling

PS or other system customers

Integration provides basis

for Agilyx technology advantage

The Big Picture Agilyx 2022 Half-Year Report

3

Our Technology + Innovation

Our offering is truly end-to-end through the combination of Cyclyx and Agilyx, allowing us to support the broader industry to drive recycling rates upward. Our goal is to help increase the global plastic recycling rate from 10% to 90% by building new supply chains for previously unrecycled plastics.

Collection Channels

Our 10 to 90 mission brand is a series of new takeback and engagement programs designed to divert more low- quality waste plastics away from landfill and into the Cyclyx system, where those waste plastics can be recycled. This is a key component to our integrated solution, and an essential step toward a circular economy.

Waste to Feedstock,

Feedstock to Product

Cyclyx is getting the right feed to the right technology, creating a new supply chain for waste plastic, diverting post-use plastic from landfill. Agilyx has developed a number of conversion pathways and has proven capability based on our robust seventh generation non-catalyst pyrolysis technology.

Agilyx Group is Dedicated to:

Environmental stewardship

Eliminating plastic waste

Converting plastics into a range of valuable products

Expanding material recovery options

Empowering local communities

The Big Picture Agilyx 2022 Half-Year Report

4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Agilyx AS published this content on 26 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 August 2022 17:30:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 21,7 M - -
Net income 2022 -12,4 M - -
Net cash 2022 1,67 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -17,7x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 220 M 220 M -
EV / Sales 2022 10,1x
EV / Sales 2023 3,42x
Nbr of Employees 90
Free-Float 39,0%
Chart AGILYX ASA
Duration : Period :
Agilyx ASA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AGILYX ASA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 2,82 $
Average target price 7,13 $
Spread / Average Target 153%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Timothy M. Stedman Chief Executive Officer
Russell Main Chief Financial Officer
Peter Michael Russell Norris Chairman
Carolyn Clarke Independent Director
Ranjeet Gill Bhatia Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AGILYX ASA-24.06%220
WASTE CONNECTIONS, INC.4.49%36 611
GFL ENVIRONMENTAL INC.-20.68%10 053
STERICYCLE, INC.-11.28%4 877
CASELLA WASTE SYSTEMS, INC.-1.15%4 364
CLEANAWAY WASTE MANAGEMENT LIMITED-9.58%4 341