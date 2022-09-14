Agilyx : Pareto Securities' 29th Energy Conference | September

The Integrated Solution for Plastic Waste
Pareto Securities' 29th Energy Conference 2022
15 September 2022
Oslo
Agilyx - Unique integrated plastic recycling solutions
Agilyx is solving one of the greatest environmental challenges
- implying a huge TAM
Agilyx has a proven, unique, integrated solution for plastic recycling
Agilyx is now entering a phase of de-risked, rapid revenue growth
We are targeting USD 200-300 million revenue by 2025/26
We contribute to solving one of the greatest environmental challenges
Enormous amounts of plastic waste produced
every year…
440 million tons
Of plastic produced
every year
8 billion tons
Of plastic accumulated
since 1950
9%
Of plastic is recycled
…Which creates a huge
TAM
Up to 1,900
Agilyx plants by
2030
Up to
100+ million tons p.a.
Demand for Cyclyx Services
Regulatory requirements for plastic recycling tightening
-
EU: 50% recycling rate for plastic packaging by 2025
-
UK: GBP 200 tax per ton on all plastic packaging with less than 30% recycled plastic
-
US: recovery act called for $500M in recycling infrastructure grants
Source: Company data, ResearchGate, UN Environmental Programme.
We are the only company enabling an integrated truly circular business model
Waste to Feedstock…
|
… Feedstock to Product
|
Source
|
Prepare
|
Convert
|
Purify
CUSTOM FEEDS TO
MEET CUSTOMER
SPECIFICATIONS
CUSTOM
FEEDSTOCK
PROCESSING
75/25 JV with
NOVEL
SOURCING &
AGGREGATION
METHODS
Source: Company data.
DELIVER TO
CHOSEN
RECYCLING
TECHNOLOGY
CHARACTERIZE & QUALIFY WASTE PLASTIC TO MEET CUSTOMER SPECIFICATION/S
END USER
PROCESS INTO
FEEDSTOCK
NEW PLASTICS
CHEMICAL CONVERSION
Waste to feedstock: sourcing and processing innovation
Cyclyx provides multiple solutions to its wide member base
30+ current members,
Services
including all major plastic producers and
large consumer goods companies
Membership
Feedstock analysis
Feedstock sourcing
Takeback programs
Circularity center development
Expanding avenues for revenue generation above the pure volume-based royalty for Agilyx
5
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.