Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Norway
  4. Oslo Bors
  5. Agilyx ASA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AGLX   NO0010872468

AGILYX ASA

(AGLX)
  Report
Real-time Oslo Bors  -  10:25 2022-09-14 am EDT
22.00 NOK    0.00%
04:30pAGILYX : Pareto Securities' 29th Energy Conference | September
PU
01:28aAgilyx Wins Prospectus Approval for Listing Transfer to Oslo Bourse's Main List
MT
01:01aAgilyx ASA (AGLX) - Approval and publication of prospectus and admission to trading on the Oslo Stock Exchange's main list
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Agilyx : Pareto Securities' 29th Energy Conference | September

09/14/2022 | 04:30pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The Integrated Solution for Plastic Waste

Pareto Securities' 29th Energy Conference 2022

15 September 2022

Oslo

Agilyx - Unique integrated plastic recycling solutions

1

Agilyx is solving one of the greatest environmental challenges

- implying a huge TAM

2

Agilyx has a proven, unique, integrated solution for plastic recycling

3

Agilyx is now entering a phase of de-risked, rapid revenue growth

4

We are targeting USD 200-300 million revenue by 2025/26

We contribute to solving one of the greatest environmental challenges

Enormous amounts of plastic waste produced

every year…

440 million tons

Of plastic produced

every year

8 billion tons

Of plastic accumulated

since 1950

9%

Of plastic is recycled

…Which creates a huge

TAM

Up to 1,900

Agilyx plants by

2030

Up to

100+ million tons p.a.

Demand for Cyclyx Services

Regulatory requirements for plastic recycling tightening

  • EU: 50% recycling rate for plastic packaging by 2025
  • UK: GBP 200 tax per ton on all plastic packaging with less than 30% recycled plastic
  • US: recovery act called for $500M in recycling infrastructure grants

3

Source: Company data, ResearchGate, UN Environmental Programme.

We are the only company enabling an integrated truly circular business model

Waste to Feedstock…

… Feedstock to Product

Source

Prepare

Convert

Purify

CUSTOM FEEDS TO

MEET CUSTOMER

SPECIFICATIONS

CUSTOM

FEEDSTOCK

PROCESSING

75/25 JV with

NOVEL

SOURCING &

AGGREGATION

METHODS

Source: Company data.

DELIVER TO

CHOSEN

RECYCLING

TECHNOLOGY

CHARACTERIZE & QUALIFY WASTE PLASTIC TO MEET CUSTOMER SPECIFICATION/S

END USER

FINAL

WASTE

PRODUCT

PROCESS INTO

FEEDSTOCK

NEW PLASTICS

CHEMICAL CONVERSION

4

Waste to feedstock: sourcing and processing innovation

Cyclyx provides multiple solutions to its wide member base

30+ current members,

Services

including all major plastic producers and

large consumer goods companies

Membership

Feedstock analysis

Feedstock sourcing

Takeback programs

Circularity center development

Expanding avenues for revenue generation above the pure volume-based royalty for Agilyx

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Agilyx AS published this content on 14 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 September 2022 20:29:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about AGILYX ASA
04:30pAGILYX : Pareto Securities' 29th Energy Conference | September
PU
01:28aAgilyx Wins Prospectus Approval for Listing Transfer to Oslo Bourse's Main List
MT
01:01aAgilyx ASA (AGLX) - Approval and publication of prospectus and admission to trading on ..
AQ
09/13Agilyx Secures Approval to List on Oslo Børs
MT
09/13Oslo Børs - Decision on admission to trading - Agilyx ASA
AQ
09/08Agilyx Seeks Approval to Transfer Listing to Oslo Børs From Euronext Growth
MT
09/08Application for transfer of shares admitted to trading on Euronext Growth to Oslo Børs
AQ
09/02Agilyx ASA Mandatory Notification of Trade
AQ
09/01Agilyx ASA | Successful Completion of USD 15 million Private Placement
AQ
09/01Agilyx ASA (AGLX) - Contemplated Private Placement
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 19,9 M - -
Net income 2022 -15,6 M - -
Net cash 2022 6,07 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -11,0x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 171 M 171 M -
EV / Sales 2022 8,31x
EV / Sales 2023 2,70x
Nbr of Employees 81
Free-Float 38,6%
Chart AGILYX ASA
Duration : Period :
Agilyx ASA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AGILYX ASA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 2,18 $
Average target price 6,66 $
Spread / Average Target 205%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Timothy M. Stedman Chief Executive Officer
Russell Main Chief Financial Officer
Peter Michael Russell Norris Chairman
Carolyn Clarke Independent Director
Ranjeet Gill Bhatia Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AGILYX ASA-38.80%171
WASTE CONNECTIONS, INC.7.30%37 595
GFL ENVIRONMENTAL INC.-17.33%10 332
STERICYCLE, INC.-12.66%4 622
CLEANAWAY WASTE MANAGEMENT LIMITED-7.03%4 340
CASELLA WASTE SYSTEMS, INC.-2.73%4 294