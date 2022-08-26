DIGITAL REFINING: Technip Energies and Agilyx launch TruStyrenyx™ for chemical recycling of polystyrene

25-08-2022

Technip Energies and Agilyx announced today the launch of the TruStyrenyx™ brand, the only all-in-one solution for the chemical recycling of polystyrene.

TruStyrenyx™ combines Agilyx's pyrolysis process and Technip Energies purification technology, yielding a recycled styrene monomer with exceptional high purity. Styrene monomer is used to make numerous plastics and other polymers. It is one of the three primary components of ABS (acrylonitrile-butadiene-styrene), can make the pure polymer polystyrene, and is an ingredient in various synthetic rubbers.

This launch follows successful results from pilot plant testing conducted on difficult to recycle waste polystyrene, including flame retardant laden waste polystyrene. Recycled styrene monomer from the pilot plant meets American Society for Testing and Materials (ASTM) standards for styrene monomer and is greater than 99.8 wt% purity. Flame retardants contain halogens, which are known to be difficult impurities for current polymer production processes. The pilot plant has successfully shown that the resulting halogen concentration in the styrene monomer product is below available detection limits.

Technip Energies and Agilyx announced their partnership in June 2021, leveraging Agilyx conversion technology and Technip Energies purification process.

Bhaskar Patel, SVP of Sustainable Fuels, Chemicals and Circularity at Technip Energies, said: "We are pleased with the results of our pilot plant testing in our R&D facility in Weymouth, Massachusetts. This marks an important step in our development of circular solutions for styrenics technologies, and our relationship with Agilyx. Our joint innovative solution, TruStyrenyx™, for the chemical recycling of polystyrene offers potential clients a feasible way to make polymer products from recycled sources without compromising product integrity."

Chris Faulkner, Ph.D, Chief Technology Officer at Agilyx, said: "This technology collaboration is completely new to the marketplace, offering an all-in-one solution for the chemical recycling of Polystyrene. The high purity of the recycled styrene monomer from testing proves that TruStyrenyx™ offers a recycling solution on par with virgin materials."