  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Norway
  4. Oslo Bors
  5. Agilyx ASA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AGLX   NO0010872468

AGILYX ASA

(AGLX)
  Report
Real-time Oslo Bors  -  10:25 2022-08-26 am EDT
26.70 NOK   -2.20%
08/26VIRGIN : Virgin Red partners with Cyclyx to reward US members for plastic recycling
PU
08/26DIGITAL REFINING : Technip Energies and Agilyx launch TruStyrenyx™ for chemical recycling of polystyrene
PU
08/26AGILYX : Half Year 2022 Report
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

DIGITAL REFINING: Technip Energies and Agilyx launch TruStyrenyx™ for chemical recycling of polystyrene

08/26/2022 | 08:41pm EDT
25-08-2022

Technip Energies and Agilyx announced today the launch of the TruStyrenyx™ brand, the only all-in-one solution for the chemical recycling of polystyrene.

TruStyrenyx™ combines Agilyx's pyrolysis process and Technip Energies purification technology, yielding a recycled styrene monomer with exceptional high purity. Styrene monomer is used to make numerous plastics and other polymers. It is one of the three primary components of ABS (acrylonitrile-butadiene-styrene), can make the pure polymer polystyrene, and is an ingredient in various synthetic rubbers.

This launch follows successful results from pilot plant testing conducted on difficult to recycle waste polystyrene, including flame retardant laden waste polystyrene. Recycled styrene monomer from the pilot plant meets American Society for Testing and Materials (ASTM) standards for styrene monomer and is greater than 99.8 wt% purity. Flame retardants contain halogens, which are known to be difficult impurities for current polymer production processes. The pilot plant has successfully shown that the resulting halogen concentration in the styrene monomer product is below available detection limits.

Technip Energies and Agilyx announced their partnership in June 2021, leveraging Agilyx conversion technology and Technip Energies purification process.

Bhaskar Patel, SVP of Sustainable Fuels, Chemicals and Circularity at Technip Energies, said: "We are pleased with the results of our pilot plant testing in our R&D facility in Weymouth, Massachusetts. This marks an important step in our development of circular solutions for styrenics technologies, and our relationship with Agilyx. Our joint innovative solution, TruStyrenyx™, for the chemical recycling of polystyrene offers potential clients a feasible way to make polymer products from recycled sources without compromising product integrity."

Chris Faulkner, Ph.D, Chief Technology Officer at Agilyx, said: "This technology collaboration is completely new to the marketplace, offering an all-in-one solution for the chemical recycling of Polystyrene. The high purity of the recycled styrene monomer from testing proves that TruStyrenyx™ offers a recycling solution on par with virgin materials."

Disclaimer

Agilyx AS published this content on 25 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 August 2022 00:40:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 21,7 M - -
Net income 2022 -12,4 M - -
Net cash 2022 2,78 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -17,2x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 215 M 215 M -
EV / Sales 2022 9,79x
EV / Sales 2023 3,34x
Nbr of Employees 90
Free-Float 39,0%
Chart AGILYX ASA
Duration : Period :
Agilyx ASA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AGILYX ASA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 2,75 $
Average target price 7,12 $
Spread / Average Target 159%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Timothy M. Stedman Chief Executive Officer
Russell Main Chief Financial Officer
Peter Michael Russell Norris Chairman
Carolyn Clarke Independent Director
Ranjeet Gill Bhatia Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AGILYX ASA-24.06%220
WASTE CONNECTIONS, INC.4.49%36 611
GFL ENVIRONMENTAL INC.-20.68%10 053
STERICYCLE, INC.-11.28%4 877
CASELLA WASTE SYSTEMS, INC.-1.15%4 364
CLEANAWAY WASTE MANAGEMENT LIMITED-9.58%4 341