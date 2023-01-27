ENVIRONMENTAL & ENERGY LEADER: Supply chain company Savage reduces plastic waste

Advanced search
    AGLX   NO0010872468

AGILYX ASA

(AGLX)
2023-01-27
30.00 NOK   +0.84%
Supply chain company Savage reduces plastic waste

01/27/2023
Savage, a supply chain partner to the plastics and chemicals industry, has joined Cyclyx, a company working to divert plastics from landfills and increase plastic recycling rates from 10% to 90%. Savage works to responsibly and safely move and manage over 3.5 million tons of plastic materials annually through its network of transload terminals and other sites across North America. The company also participates in Operation Clean Sweep and Responsible Care programs to help contain plastic resins and keep the environment and waterways safe and clean.

Today, only 10% of the world's post-use plastic gets recycled, relying on fragmented and inefficient systems. Valuable plastics end up in landfills, incinerators, and the environment, partly due to the chemical complexity and variety of post-use plastics and the use of existing infrastructure not designed for the circular economy. Advancements in recycling allow these plastics to be reused as feedstock in the refinery process, chemically broken down into raw materials used to create new plastic pellets.

New circularity centers in development by Cyclyx will allow a more significant amount of waste plastic to be transformed into usable feedstock than is possible with the current recycling infrastructure.

Demand for post-consumer recycled plastic packaging was nearly 4.8 million metric tons in 2021 and will see significant growth through 2026, with the food and beverage industry leading the way, according to a report from Smithers.

The report says companies are revising their packaging processes to meet the increase in demand, as well as responding to legislative initiatives and improving technology to advance recycling efforts. Research shows that post-consumer recycled (PCR) packaging will grow at a CAGR of 5.9% through 2026 and reach a worldwide demand of 6.37 million metric tons.

Furthermore, a fifth of all food packaging could still find its way to landfill and incineration in two decades' time. Today, food packaging is predominantly plastic and recycling rates are relatively low. While fiber-based packaging is widely recycled for non-food uses, the industry believes that by 2040 fiber-based packaging will approach circularity as technical development broadens.

Disclaimer

Agilyx AS published this content on 25 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 January 2023 14:59:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
10:00aEnvironmental & Energy Leader : Supply chain company Savage reduces plastic waste
PU
09:53aAgilyx ASA- Capital increase as a result of options being exercised
AQ
01/25Agilyx : Savage joins Cyclyx 10 to 90® program to help reduce plastic waste
PU
01/20Waste 360 : Recycling outlook 2023: Improving plastic recycling rates
PU
01/20Agilyx CEO, Tim Stedman, named among the ICIS Top 40 Power Players in 2023
AQ
01/18Agilyx participating in Arctic Securities' Green Tech Seminar
AQ
01/09Agilyx Appoints Marie Conrad Vice President of Business Development, North America
AQ
2022Agilyx ASA (AGLX) - Extraordinary general meeting minutes
AQ
2022Agilyx ASA (AGLX) - Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting
AQ
2022Agilyx : Business Update Call | November
PU
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 18,5 M - -
Net income 2022 -16,6 M - -
Net cash 2022 17,1 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -14,3x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 257 M 257 M -
EV / Sales 2022 12,9x
EV / Sales 2023 4,38x
Nbr of Employees 81
Free-Float 58,1%
Technical analysis trends AGILYX ASA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 3,00 $
Average target price 7,05 $
Spread / Average Target 135%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Timothy M. Stedman Chief Executive Officer
Russell Main Chief Financial Officer
Jan Joel Aron Secher Chairman
Carolyn Sarah Clarke Independent Director
Martha Heitzmann-Crawford Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AGILYX ASA-13.01%257
WASTE CONNECTIONS, INC.-1.37%33 618
GFL ENVIRONMENTAL INC.4.32%10 606
STERICYCLE, INC.6.37%4 839
CLEANAWAY WASTE MANAGEMENT LIMITED4.18%4 325
CASELLA WASTE SYSTEMS, INC.0.76%4 130