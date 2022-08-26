Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Norway
  4. Oslo Bors
  5. Agilyx ASA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AGLX   NO0010872468

AGILYX ASA

(AGLX)
  Report
Real-time Oslo Bors  -  10:25 2022-08-26 am EDT
26.70 NOK   -2.20%
08/26VIRGIN : Virgin Red partners with Cyclyx to reward US members for plastic recycling
PU
08/26DIGITAL REFINING : Technip Energies and Agilyx launch TruStyrenyx™ for chemical recycling of polystyrene
PU
08/26AGILYX : Half Year 2022 Report
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

VIRGIN: Virgin Red partners with Cyclyx to reward US members for plastic recycling

08/26/2022 | 09:01pm EDT
Virgin Red, Virgin's rewards club, has partnered with Cyclyx International to reward US members who want to help to reduce plastic pollution.

Cyclyx International is on a mission to increase the recyclability of plastic from 10% to 90% through innovation. With the help of Virgin Red, Virgin Points will be incentivising participation in Cyclyx's 10 to 90® programmes, to encourage people to recycle more plastic.

Virgin Points can be earned through the 10 to 90 initiative and redeemed through the Virgin Red app for rewards.

From sailings with Virgin Voyages to once-in-a-lifetime trips with Virgin Limited Edition, treating yourself or someone special with Virgin Experience Gifts, or flights with Virgin Atlantic and its partner airlines - there's something for everyone.

Andrew Swaffield, CEO at Virgin Red, said: "I'm delighted Virgin Red is partnering with Cyclyx to support our commitment to helping solve the plastic crisis. It gives us the opportunity to engage with our US members and make it easy for them to play their part, by incentivising them with earning Virgin Points to spend on a number of fantastic rewards."

10 to 90® is a set of takeback programs, education, rewards and engagement tools, sponsored by Cyclyx, designed to incentivise small changes of behaviour in order to increase the amount of waste plastics diverted from landfills and into the Cyclyx supply chain. Those waste plastics can then be recycled to a range of products by its consortium of members.

"We couldn't be happier to be working with Virgin Red," said Joe Vaillan court, CEO of Cyclyx. "If we're going to increase the recyclability of plastic from 10% to 90%, we will need to create some real behavioural changes in the way that people recycle. By partnering with Virgin Red, we will be able to offer people exciting rewards that will help to incentivize those changes."

Disclaimer

Agilyx AS published this content on 25 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 August 2022 01:00:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 21,7 M - -
Net income 2022 -12,4 M - -
Net cash 2022 2,78 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -17,2x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 215 M 215 M -
EV / Sales 2022 9,79x
EV / Sales 2023 3,34x
Nbr of Employees 90
Free-Float 39,0%
Chart AGILYX ASA
Duration : Period :
Agilyx ASA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AGILYX ASA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 2,75 $
Average target price 7,12 $
Spread / Average Target 159%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Timothy M. Stedman Chief Executive Officer
Russell Main Chief Financial Officer
Peter Michael Russell Norris Chairman
Carolyn Clarke Independent Director
Ranjeet Gill Bhatia Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AGILYX ASA-24.06%220
WASTE CONNECTIONS, INC.4.49%36 611
GFL ENVIRONMENTAL INC.-20.68%10 053
STERICYCLE, INC.-11.28%4 877
CASELLA WASTE SYSTEMS, INC.-1.15%4 364
CLEANAWAY WASTE MANAGEMENT LIMITED-9.58%4 341