VIRGIN: Virgin Red partners with Cyclyx to reward US members for plastic recycling

Virgin Red, Virgin's rewards club, has partnered with Cyclyx International to reward US members who want to help to reduce plastic pollution.

Cyclyx International is on a mission to increase the recyclability of plastic from 10% to 90% through innovation. With the help of Virgin Red, Virgin Points will be incentivising participation in Cyclyx's 10 to 90® programmes, to encourage people to recycle more plastic.

Virgin Points can be earned through the 10 to 90 initiative and redeemed through the Virgin Red app for rewards.

From sailings with Virgin Voyages to once-in-a-lifetime trips with Virgin Limited Edition, treating yourself or someone special with Virgin Experience Gifts, or flights with Virgin Atlantic and its partner airlines - there's something for everyone.

Andrew Swaffield, CEO at Virgin Red, said: "I'm delighted Virgin Red is partnering with Cyclyx to support our commitment to helping solve the plastic crisis. It gives us the opportunity to engage with our US members and make it easy for them to play their part, by incentivising them with earning Virgin Points to spend on a number of fantastic rewards."

10 to 90® is a set of takeback programs, education, rewards and engagement tools, sponsored by Cyclyx, designed to incentivise small changes of behaviour in order to increase the amount of waste plastics diverted from landfills and into the Cyclyx supply chain. Those waste plastics can then be recycled to a range of products by its consortium of members.

"We couldn't be happier to be working with Virgin Red," said Joe Vaillan court, CEO of Cyclyx. "If we're going to increase the recyclability of plastic from 10% to 90%, we will need to create some real behavioural changes in the way that people recycle. By partnering with Virgin Red, we will be able to offer people exciting rewards that will help to incentivize those changes."