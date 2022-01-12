Log in
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Agios Pharmaceuticals : 40th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference Presentation

01/12/2022 | 09:36am EST
Fueled by Connections

40th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference January 12, 2022

1

Forward-looking statements

This presentation and various remarks we make during this presentation contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements include those regarding the potential benefits of mitapivat and AG-946; Agios' plans, strategies and expectations for its preclinical, clinical and commercial advancement of its drug development, including mitapivat and AG-946; Agios' strategic vision and goals, including its key milestones for 2022; Agios' plans regarding future data presentations; and the potential benefits of Agios' strategic plans and focus. The words "anticipate," "expect," "goal," "hope," "milestone," "plan," "potential," "possible," "strategy," "will," "vision," and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Such statements are subject to numerous important factors, risks and uncertainties that may cause actual events or results to differ materially from Agios' current expectations and beliefs. For example, there can be no guarantee that any product candidate Agios is developing will successfully commence or complete necessary preclinical and clinical development phases, or that development of any of Agios' product candidates will successfully continue. There can be no guarantee that any positive developments in Agios' business will result in stock price appreciation. Management's expectations and, therefore, any forward-looking statements in this presentation

and various remarks we make during this presentation could also be affected by risks and uncertainties relating to a number of other important factors, including, without limitation: risks and uncertainties related to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic to Agios' business, operations, strategy, goals and anticipated milestones, including its ongoing and planned research activities, ability to conduct ongoing and planned clinical trials, clinical supply of current or future drug candidates, commercial supply of current or future approved products, and launching, marketing and selling current or future approved products; Agios' results of clinical trials and preclinical studies, including subsequent analysis of existing data and new data received from ongoing and future studies; the content and timing of decisions made by the U.S. FDA, the EMA or other regulatory authorities, investigational review boards at clinical trial sites and publication review bodies; Agios' ability to obtain and maintain requisite regulatory approvals and to enroll patients in its planned clinical trials; unplanned cash requirements and expenditures; competitive factors; Agios' ability to obtain, maintain and enforce patent and other intellectual property protection for any product candidates it is developing; Agios' ability to maintain key collaborations; and general economic and market conditions. These and other risks

are described in greater detail under the caption "Risk Factors" included in Agios' public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward- looking statements contained in this presentation and various remarks we make during this presentation speak only as of the date hereof, and Agios expressly disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

2

Cellular metabolism

drove our start 14

years ago.

We are fueled by

connections.

We are poised

to expand our impact.

AT-A-GLANCE

1ST APPROVED

PK ACTIVATION PROGRAMS

FOUNDED

IPO

HEADQUARTERS

Pyruvate Kinase Deficiency

2008

July 2013

THERAPIES

Cambridge, Mass.

Thalassemia

2017 & 2018

3

Sickle Cell Disease

Strong

connections to

patients mean

we listen to and

work with them

to create

solutions

Tamara

Sharonda

Pyruvate Kinase Deficiency

Sickle Cell Disease

Ryan

Thalassemia

4

Our strategy is anchored to our most differentiated capabilities and connectivity across research, clinical and commercial domains

Genetically

Defined Disease

Genetically defined disease is a broad umbrella that encompasses both rare and more common diseases

5

Genetically

Defined Disease

+

Cellular

Metabolism

Cellular

Metabolism

Cellular metabolism is a central part of our heritage and scientific competency

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. published this content on 12 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 January 2022 14:35:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 0,57 M - -
Net income 2021 1 610 M - -
Net cash 2021 599 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 1,28x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 801 M 1 801 M -
EV / Sales 2021 2 122x
EV / Sales 2022 29,9x
Nbr of Employees 562
Free-Float 76,5%
Technical analysis trends AGIOS PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 33,17 $
Average target price 58,25 $
Spread / Average Target 75,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jacqualyn A. Fouse Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jonathan Prim Biller CFO, Head-Legal & Corporate Affairs
David Paul Schenkein Executive Chairman
Clive Patience Executive Vice President-Technical Operations
Bruce Car Chief Scientific Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AGIOS PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.0.91%1 801
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.-0.72%90 780
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.-1.62%65 461
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS INCORPORATED2.98%57 499
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.-1.76%53 267
BIONTECH SE-16.29%52 120