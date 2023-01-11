Advanced search
AGIOS PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.

(AGIO)
01:18:06 2023-01-11 pm EST
29.25 USD   -1.12%
12:47pAgios Pharmaceuticals : 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Presentation
PU
10:30aTranscript : Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Presents at 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference, Jan-11-2023 07:30 AM
CI
01/09Agios Unveils 2023-2026 Value-driving Catalysts Enabling Company's Vision to Transform Patient Outcomes in Rare Diseases
AQ
Agios Pharmaceuticals : 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Presentation

01/11/2023
Fueled by Connections to

Transform Rare Diseases

Brian Goff, Chief Executive Officer

January 11, 2023

1

Forward-looking statements

This presentation and various

remarks we make during this presentation contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of The Private Securities

Litigation Reform Act

of 1995. Such forward-looking

statements include those regarding the potential benefits of PYRUKYND® (mitapivat), AG-946

and its PAH stabilizer; Agios'

plans,

strategies

and expectations for its preclinical, clinical and commercial advancement of its drug development, including PYRUKYND®, AG-946 and its PAH stabilizer;

Agios'

strategic

vision and goals, including its key milestones for 2023 and potential catalysts through 2026; and the potential benefits of Agios'

strategic plans and focus. The words

"anticipate," "expect," "goal," "hope," "milestone," "plan," "potential," "possible," "strategy," "will," "vision," and similar expressions

are intended

to identify forward-looking

statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Such statements are subject to numerous important

factors, risks and uncertainties

that may cause actual events

or results to differ materially from Agios' current expectations and beliefs. For example, there can be no guarantee that any product

candidate

Agios is developing will successfully commence or complete necessary preclinical and clinical development phases, or that development of any of Agios' product candidates

will successfully continue. There can be no guarantee that any positive developments

in Agios' business will result in stock price appreciation. Management's expectations and,

therefore,

any forward-looking statements

in this presentation and various remarks we make during this presentation could also be affected

by risks and uncertainties relating

to a number of other important factors, including, without limitation: risks and uncertainties related

to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic

to Agios'

business, operations,

strategy, goals and anticipated milestones, including

its ongoing

and planned research activities,

ability to conduct ongoing

and planned

clinical trials,

clinical supply

of current

or future drug candidates,

commercial supply of current or future

approved products,

and launching, marketing and selling

current

or future

approved

products; Agios' results of

clinical trials and preclinical

studies, including subsequent analysis of existing data and new data received from ongoing and future

studies;

the content

and timing of decisions

made by the U.S. FDA, the EMA or other

regulatory

authorities,

investigational review

boards

at clinical trial sites and publication review

bodies; Agios'

ability to obtain and

maintain requisite regulatory

approvals and to enroll

patients in its planned clinical trials; unplanned cash requirements

and expenditures; competitive

factors; Agios'

ability to

obtain, maintain and enforce

patent and other intellectual property protection for any product

candidates it is developing; Agios' ability to maintain key collaborations;

the failure

of Agios to receive milestone

or royalty payments related to the sale of its oncology business,

the uncertainty of the timing of any receipt

of any such payments, and the

uncertainty of the results and effectiveness of the use of proceeds from the transaction with Servier; and general economic and market

conditions. These and other risks are

described

in greater detail under the caption "Risk Factors" included in Agios' public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statements

contained

in this presentation

and various

remarks we make during this presentation

speak only as of the date hereof,

and Agios expressly disclaims

any obligation

to update

any forward-looking statements, whether

as a result of new information, future events

or otherwise, except as required

by law.

2

Unmatched expertise in cellular metabolism

The Leader in

Pyruvate Kinase (PK)

Activation

Track record of

success in discovering,

developing and commercializing therapies

DEVELOPED APPROVED THERAPIES

FIRST PYRUKYND® APPROVAL

RARE DISEASE FOCUS: POTENTIAL

ADULTS WITH PYRUVATE KINASE (PK)

APPROVALS IN THALASSEMIA AND

IN ONCOLOGY

DEFICIENCY

SICKLE CELL DISEASE

2017 & 2018

2022

By 2026

3

Leader in pyruvate kinase (PK) activation poised for significant growth

Compelling and consistent data across connected diseases

Robust clinical data set supports potential of PK activation to transform patient function, quality of life, and long-term outcomes

Meaningful commercial opportunities on the horizon

First rare disease launch building capabilities to maximize anticipated franchise expansion

Potential for two additional PYRUKYND® indications by 2026

Well capitalized to advance and expand

Strong cash position expected to support completion of ongoing programs and disciplined portfolio expansion

4

Focused on expanding from PK deficiency to other diseases with shared pathophysiology, limited treatment options, and profound unmet needs

Pediatric PK

Deficiency

No approved therapy for pediatric PK deficiency patients

Our goal: Deliver the first approved therapy for pediatric PK deficiency

Thalassemia

Sickle Cell Disease

Lower-Risk MDS

No approved therapy for

No novel oral therapy

No oral therapy

~60% of thalassemia

improves anemia and

addresses ineffective

patients

reduces sickle cell

erythropoiesis

Our goal: Deliver the first

pain crises

Our goal: Deliver the first

therapy approved for all

Our goal: Deliver a novel

oral therapy that addresses

thalassemia subtypes

oral therapy that improves

ineffective erythropoiesis

anemia and reduces VOCs

5 PYRUKYND® is approved in the U.S., EU, and Great Britain for adult PK deficiency and is under investigation for pediatric PK deficiency, thalassemia, and sickle cell disease. AG-946 is under investigation for LR-MDS.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. published this content on 11 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 January 2023 17:46:12 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
