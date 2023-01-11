Agios Pharmaceuticals : 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Presentation
Fueled by Connections to
Transform Rare Diseases
Brian Goff, Chief Executive Officer
January 11, 2023
Unmatched expertise in cellular metabolism
The Leader in
Pyruvate Kinase (PK)
Activation
Track record of
success in discovering,
developing and commercializing therapies
DEVELOPED APPROVED THERAPIES
FIRST PYRUKYND® APPROVAL
RARE DISEASE FOCUS: POTENTIAL
ADULTS WITH PYRUVATE KINASE (PK)
APPROVALS IN THALASSEMIA AND
IN ONCOLOGY
DEFICIENCY
SICKLE CELL DISEASE
2017 & 2018
2022
By 2026
Leader in pyruvate kinase (PK) activation poised for significant growth
Compelling and consistent data across connected diseases
Robust clinical data set supports potential of PK activation to transform patient function, quality of life, and long-term outcomes
Meaningful commercial opportunities on the horizon
First rare disease launch building capabilities to maximize anticipated franchise expansion
Potential for two additional PYRUKYND® indications by 2026
Well capitalized to advance and expand
Strong cash position expected to support completion of ongoing programs and disciplined portfolio expansion
Focused on expanding from PK deficiency to other diseases with shared pathophysiology, limited treatment options, and profound unmet needs
Pediatric PK
Deficiency
No approved therapy for pediatric PK deficiency patients
Our goal: Deliver the first approved therapy for pediatric PK deficiency
Thalassemia
Sickle Cell Disease
Lower-Risk MDS
No approved therapy for
No novel oral therapy
No oral therapy
~60% of thalassemia
improves anemia and
addresses ineffective
patients
reduces sickle cell
erythropoiesis
Our goal: Deliver the first
pain crises
Our goal: Deliver the first
therapy approved for all
Our goal: Deliver a novel
oral therapy that addresses
thalassemia subtypes
oral therapy that improves
ineffective erythropoiesis
anemia and reduces VOCs
