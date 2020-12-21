Agios Pharmaceuticals : Investor Event Presentation

Important Information for Investors and Stockholders

Additional Information and Where to Find It

This communication relates to the proposed transaction involving the sale by Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("Agios") of

its oncology business to Servier Pharmaceuticals, LLC. In connection with the proposed transaction, Agios will file relevant materials with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), including Agios' proxy statement on

Schedule 14A (the "Proxy Statement"). This communication is not a substitute for the Proxy Statement or any other document that Agios may file with the SEC or send to its stockholders in connection with the proposed transaction.

BEFORE MAKING ANY VOTING DECISION, STOCKHOLDERS OF AGIOS ARE URGED TO READ ALL RELEVANT DOCUMENTS FILED WITH THE SEC, INCLUDING THE PROXY STATEMENT, WHEN THEY BECOME AVAILABLE BECAUSE THEY WILL CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION ABOUT THE PROPOSED TRANSACTION. Investors and security holders will be able to obtain the documents (when available) free of charge at the SEC's website, at

http://www.sec.gov, and Agios's website, at www.agios.com. In addition, the documents (when available) may be obtained free of charge by accessing Agios's website at www.agios.com under the heading "Investors" or, alternatively, directing a request to Holly Manning by email at holly.manning@agios.com or by calling 617-649-8600.

Participants in the Solicitation

Agios and its directors and executive officers may be deemed to be participants in the solicitation of proxies from the holders of Agios common stock in respect of the proposed transaction. Information about the directors and executive officers of Agios is set forth in the proxy statement for Agios' 2020 annual meeting of stockholders, which was filed with the SEC on April 16, 2020, and in other documents filed by Agios with the SEC. Other information regarding the participants in the proxy solicitation and a description of their direct and indirect interests, by security holdings or

otherwise, will be contained in the Proxy Statement and other relevant materials to be filed with the SEC in respect of the proposed transaction when they become available.

