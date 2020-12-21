Log in
AGIOS PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.

(AGIO)
Agios Pharmaceuticals : Investor Event Presentation

12/21/2020
EMBRACING OUR PAST, REIMAGINING OUR FUTURE

December 21, 2020

Important Information for Investors and Stockholders

Additional Information and Where to Find It

This communication relates to the proposed transaction involving the sale by Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("Agios") of

its oncology business to Servier Pharmaceuticals, LLC. In connection with the proposed transaction, Agios will file relevant materials with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), including Agios' proxy statement on

Schedule 14A (the "Proxy Statement"). This communication is not a substitute for the Proxy Statement or any other document that Agios may file with the SEC or send to its stockholders in connection with the proposed transaction.

BEFORE MAKING ANY VOTING DECISION, STOCKHOLDERS OF AGIOS ARE URGED TO READ ALL RELEVANT DOCUMENTS FILED WITH THE SEC, INCLUDING THE PROXY STATEMENT, WHEN THEY BECOME AVAILABLE BECAUSE THEY WILL CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION ABOUT THE PROPOSED TRANSACTION. Investors and security holders will be able to obtain the documents (when available) free of charge at the SEC's website, at

http://www.sec.gov, and Agios's website, at www.agios.com. In addition, the documents (when available) may be obtained free of charge by accessing Agios's website at www.agios.com under the heading "Investors" or, alternatively, directing a request to Holly Manning by email at holly.manning@agios.com or by calling 617-649-8600.

Participants in the Solicitation

Agios and its directors and executive officers may be deemed to be participants in the solicitation of proxies from the holders of Agios common stock in respect of the proposed transaction. Information about the directors and executive officers of Agios is set forth in the proxy statement for Agios' 2020 annual meeting of stockholders, which was filed with the SEC on April 16, 2020, and in other documents filed by Agios with the SEC. Other information regarding the participants in the proxy solicitation and a description of their direct and indirect interests, by security holdings or

otherwise, will be contained in the Proxy Statement and other relevant materials to be filed with the SEC in respect of the proposed transaction when they become available.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this communication may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements are based on our current plans and expectations and involve risks and uncertainties which are, in many instances, beyond our control, and which could cause actual results to differ materially from those included in or contemplated or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include the following: (i) the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstance that could give rise to the termination of the purchase and sale agreement; (ii) the failure of Agios to obtain stockholder approval for the proposed transaction or the failure to satisfy any of the other conditions to the completion of the proposed transaction; (iii) the effect of the announcement of the proposed transaction on the ability of Agios to retain and hire key personnel and maintain relationships with its customers, suppliers, advertisers, partners and others with whom it does business, or on its operating results and businesses generally; (iv) risks associated with the disruption of management's attention from ongoing business operations due to the proposed transaction; (v) the ability to meet expectations regarding the timing and completion of the proposed transaction, including with respect to receipt of required regulatory approvals; (vi) the failure of Agios to receive milestone or royalty payments under the purchase and sale agreement and the uncertainty of the timing of any receipt of any such payments; (vii) the uncertainty of the results and effectiveness of the use of proceeds from the proposed transaction; and (viii) other risks and uncertainties described in our reports and filings with the SEC, including the risks and uncertainties set forth in Item 1A under the heading Risk Factors in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended on September 30, 2020 filed with the SEC on November 5, 2020 and other subsequent periodic reports we file with the SEC, which are available at www.sec.govand Agios' website at www.agios.com. While the list of factors presented here is considered representative, this list should not be considered to be a complete statement of all potential risks and uncertainties. Any forward-looking statements contained in this communication are made only as of the date hereof, and we undertake no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect developments or information obtained after the date hereof and disclaim any obligation to do so other than as may be required by law.

As always,

we are driven by our sense of urgency to help patients.

LEARN MORE AT KNOWPKDEFICIENCY.COM

Disclaimer

Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. published this content on 21 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 December 2020 13:10:03 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 200 M - -
Net income 2020 -321 M - -
Net cash 2020 162 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -7,34x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 2 300 M 2 300 M -
EV / Sales 2020 10,7x
EV / Sales 2021 10,7x
Nbr of Employees 536
Free-Float 88,7%
Technical analysis trends AGIOS PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 62,75 $
Last Close Price 33,21 $
Spread / Highest target 138%
Spread / Average Target 88,9%
Spread / Lowest Target 5,39%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Jacqualyn A. Fouse Chief Executive Officer & Director
David Paul Schenkein Executive Chairman
Jonathan Prim Biller CFO, Head-Legal & Corporate Affairs
Christopher J. Bowden Chief Medical Officer
Bruce Car Chief Scientific Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AGIOS PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.-30.45%2 300
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.-9.02%74 058
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS8.12%61 556
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS32.87%52 655
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.85.11%45 287
GENMAB A/S63.69%26 075
