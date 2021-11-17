Agios Pharmaceuticals : Nov. 17, 2021 Investor Day Presentation
11/17/2021 | 02:11pm EST
2021 Investor Day
November 17, 2021
Forward-looking statements
This presentation and various remarks we make during this presentation contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements include those regarding the potential benefits of mitapivat and AG-946; Agios' plans, strategies and expectations for its preclinical, clinical and commercial advancement of its drug development, including mitapivat and AG-946; Agios' key milestones for 2021 and 2022; Agios' plans regarding future data presentations; and the potential benefits of Agios' strategic plans and focus. The words "anticipate," "expect," "goal," "hope," "milestone," "plan," "potential," "possible," "strategy," "will," "vision," and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Such statements are subject to numerous important factors, risks and uncertainties that may cause actual events or results to differ materially from Agios' current expectations and beliefs. For example, there can be no guarantee that any product candidate Agios is developing will successfully commence or complete necessary preclinical and clinical development phases, or that development of any of Agios' product candidates will successfully continue. There can be no guarantee that any positive developments in Agios' business will result in stock price appreciation. Management's expectations and, therefore, any forward-looking statements in this presentation and various remarks we make during this presentation could also be affected by risks and uncertainties relating to a number of other important factors, including, without limitation: risks and uncertainties related to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic to Agios' business, operations, strategy, goals and anticipated
milestones, including its ongoing and planned research activities, ability to conduct ongoing and planned clinical trials, clinical supply of current or future drug candidates, commercial supply of current or future approved products, and launching, marketing and selling current or
future approved products; Agios' results of clinical trials and preclinical studies, including subsequent analysis of existing data and new
data received from ongoing and future studies; the content and timing of decisions made by the U.S. FDA, the EMA or other regulatory authorities, investigational review boards at clinical trial sites and publication review bodies; Agios' ability to obtain and maintain requisite regulatory approvals and to enroll patients in its planned clinical trials; unplanned cash requirements and expenditures; competitive factors; Agios' ability to obtain, maintain and enforce patent and other intellectual property protection for any product candidates it is developing; Agios' ability to maintain key collaborations; and general economic and market conditions. These and other risks are described in greater detail under the caption "Risk Factors" included in Agios' public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statements contained in this presentation
and various remarks we make during this presentation speak only as of the date hereof, and Agios expressly disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.
Today's agenda
T O P I C
Opening Remarks
Discover, Develop, Deliver: A Seamless Connection Between Research, Clinical and Commercial
Research Approach, Strategy and Pipeline: The Next Wave of Agios Innovation
KOL Perspective: Unmet Need in MDS
PK Activator Clinical Programs:
Expansion and Momentum
KOL Perspective: Transforming Care in PK Deficiency
Critical Success Factors for Commercial Launch of Mitapivat in PK Deficiency and Other Hemolytic Anemias
Q&A
S P E A K E R
Jackie Fouse, Ph.D.
Charlie Newman
Bruce Car, DVM, Ph.D.
Hanny Al-Samkari, M.D.
MGH / Harvard Medical School
Sarah Gheuens, M.D., Ph.D.
Hanny Al-Samkari, M.D.
MGH / Harvard Medical School
Darrin Miles
Welcome to 2021 Investor Day
Dr. Jackie Fouse, Chief Executive Officer
We were foundedto unlock
new field of discovery in cellular metabolism.
Our first application in IDH resulted in two precision oncology therapies within 10 years.
The strong bonds we build with
patient communities, healthcare professionals, partners and colleagues enrich the impact we
have as experts in cellular metabolism
and enhance our collaboration, creativity and productivity - driving our ability to develop life-changing treatments for patients with
genetically defined diseases.
Today, we are poised to expand our impact.
Our pioneering research in PK activation has yielded three promising proofs of concept that have the potential to revolutionize treatment options for people living with genetically defined diseases.
at-a-glance
HEADQUARTERS
PK ACTIVATION PROGRAMS
FOUNDED
IPO
1ST APPROVED THERAPIES
Pyruvate Kinase Deficiency
2008
July 2013
2017 & 2018
Cambridge, Mass.
Thalassemia
Sickle Cell Disease
