    AGIO   US00847X1046

AGIOS PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.

(AGIO)
Agios Pharmaceuticals : Nov. 17, 2021 Investor Day Presentation

11/17/2021 | 02:11pm EST
2021 Investor Day

November 17, 2021

1

Forward-looking statements

This presentation and various remarks we make during this presentation contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements include those regarding the potential benefits of mitapivat and AG-946; Agios' plans, strategies and expectations for its preclinical, clinical and commercial advancement of its drug development, including mitapivat and AG-946; Agios' key milestones for 2021 and 2022; Agios' plans regarding future data presentations; and the potential benefits of Agios' strategic plans and focus. The words "anticipate," "expect," "goal," "hope," "milestone," "plan," "potential," "possible," "strategy," "will," "vision," and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Such statements are subject to numerous important factors, risks and uncertainties that may cause actual events or results to differ materially from Agios' current expectations and beliefs. For example, there can be no guarantee that any product candidate Agios is developing will successfully commence or complete necessary preclinical and clinical development phases, or that development of any of Agios' product candidates will successfully continue. There can be no guarantee that any positive developments in Agios' business will result in stock price appreciation. Management's expectations and, therefore, any forward-looking statements in this presentation and various remarks we make during this presentation could also be affected by risks and uncertainties relating to a number of other important factors, including, without limitation: risks and uncertainties related to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic to Agios' business, operations, strategy, goals and anticipated

milestones, including its ongoing and planned research activities, ability to conduct ongoing and planned clinical trials, clinical supply of current or future drug candidates, commercial supply of current or future approved products, and launching, marketing and selling current or

future approved products; Agios' results of clinical trials and preclinical studies, including subsequent analysis of existing data and new

data received from ongoing and future studies; the content and timing of decisions made by the U.S. FDA, the EMA or other regulatory authorities, investigational review boards at clinical trial sites and publication review bodies; Agios' ability to obtain and maintain requisite regulatory approvals and to enroll patients in its planned clinical trials; unplanned cash requirements and expenditures; competitive factors; Agios' ability to obtain, maintain and enforce patent and other intellectual property protection for any product candidates it is developing; Agios' ability to maintain key collaborations; and general economic and market conditions. These and other risks are described in greater detail under the caption "Risk Factors" included in Agios' public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statements contained in this presentation

and various remarks we make during this presentation speak only as of the date hereof, and Agios expressly disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

2

Today's agenda

  1. 00 - 2:05 PM
    2:05 - 2:10 PM
    2:10 - 2:45 PM

2:45 - 2:50 PM

2:50 - 3:25 PM

3:25 - 3:45 PM

3:45 - 4:15 PM

3 4:15 - 5:00 PM

T O P I C

Opening Remarks

Discover, Develop, Deliver: A Seamless Connection Between Research, Clinical and Commercial

Research Approach, Strategy and Pipeline: The Next Wave of Agios Innovation

KOL Perspective: Unmet Need in MDS

PK Activator Clinical Programs:

Expansion and Momentum

KOL Perspective: Transforming Care in PK Deficiency

Critical Success Factors for Commercial Launch of Mitapivat in PK Deficiency and Other Hemolytic Anemias

Q&A

S P E A K E R

Jackie Fouse, Ph.D.

Charlie Newman

Bruce Car, DVM, Ph.D.

Hanny Al-Samkari, M.D.

MGH / Harvard Medical School

Sarah Gheuens, M.D., Ph.D.

Hanny Al-Samkari, M.D.

MGH / Harvard Medical School

Darrin Miles

Welcome to 2021 Investor Day

Dr. Jackie Fouse, Chief Executive Officer

4

We were foundedto unlock

  1. new field of discovery in cellular metabolism.

Our first application in IDH resulted in two precision oncology therapies within 10 years.

The strong bonds we build with

patient communities, healthcare professionals, partners and colleagues enrich the impact we

have as experts in cellular metabolism

and enhance our collaboration, creativity and productivity - driving our ability to develop life-changing treatments for patients with

genetically defined diseases.

Today, we are poised to expand our impact.

Our pioneering research in PK activation has yielded three promising proofs of concept that have the potential to revolutionize treatment options for people living with genetically defined diseases.

at-a-glance

HEADQUARTERS

PK ACTIVATION PROGRAMS

FOUNDED

IPO

1ST APPROVED THERAPIES

Pyruvate Kinase Deficiency

2008

July 2013

2017 & 2018

Cambridge, Mass.

Thalassemia

Sickle Cell Disease

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. published this content on 17 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 November 2021 19:10:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
