Agios Pharmaceuticals : November Corporate Presentation

This presentation and various remarks we make during this presentation contain forward-looking statements within the
meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements include those regarding
Agios' plans, strategies and expectations for its and its collaborator's preclinical, clinical and commercial advancement of its
drug development programs including TIBSOVO® (ivosidenib), IDHIFA® (enasidenib), mitapivat, vorasidenib, AG-270, and AG-
946; the potential benefits of Agios' product candidates; its key milestones and guidance for 2020; its strategic vision and goals
for 2025; its plans regarding future data presentations; its financial guidance regarding the period in which it will have capital
available to fund its operations; and the potential benefits of its strategic plans and focus. The words "anticipate," "expect,"
"goal," "hope," "milestone," "plan," "potential," "possible," "strategy," "will," "vision," and similar expressions are intended to
identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Such
statements are subject to numerous important factors, risks and uncertainties that may cause actual events or results to differ
materially from Agios' current expectations and beliefs. For example, there can be no guarantee that any product candidate
Agios or its collaborators is developing will successfully commence or complete necessary preclinical and clinical development
phases, or that development of any of Agios' product candidates will successfully continue. There can be no guarantee that any
positive developments in Agios' business will result in stock price appreciation. Management's expectations and, therefore, any
forward- looking statements in this presentation and various remarks we make during this presentation could also be affected
by risks and uncertainties relating to a number of other important factors, including, without limitation: risks and uncertainties
related to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic to Agios' business, operations, strategy, goals and anticipated milestones,
including its ongoing and planned research activities, ability to conduct ongoing and planned clinical trials, clinical supply of
current or future drug candidates, commercial supply of current or future approved products, and launching, marketing and
selling current or future approved products; Agios' results of clinical trials and preclinical studies, including subsequent analysis
of existing data and new data received from ongoing and future studies; the content and timing of decisions made by the U.S.
FDA, the EMA or other regulatory authorities, investigational review boards at clinical trial sites and publication review bodies;
Agios' ability to obtain and maintain requisite regulatory approvals and to enroll patients in its planned clinical trials; unplanned
cash requirements and expenditures; competitive factors; Agios' ability to obtain, maintain and enforce patent and other
intellectual property protection for any product candidates it is developing; Agios' ability to maintain key collaborations; and
general economic and market conditions. These and other risks are described in greater detail under the caption "Risk Factors"
included in Agios' public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statements contained in this
presentation and various remarks we make during this presentation speak only as of the date hereof, and Agios expressly
disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or
otherwise, except as required by law.