Drug developer Servier's brain cancer drug slows tumor progession considerably

June 4 (Reuters) - Private drug developer Servier Group
said on Sunday its experimental brain cancer treatment has
considerably slowed the progession of a type of brain tumor, a
positive in a field that has not seen progress for more than 20
years.
The drug, vorasidenib, delayed the growth of grade 2 glioma
for a median of 27.7 months, more than twice compared to 11.1
months for patients who received a placebo.
Grade 2 gliomas are progressive, malignant brain tumors,
which are more common in adults but can also occur in children
and teenagers.
The study, involving 331 patients who had undergone no
previous treatment other than surgery, showed that vorasidenib
significantly improved progression-free survival and delayed the
time before moving to further anticancer intervention like
chemotherapy and radiation, according to results that have also
been published in the New England Journal of Medicine.
Vorasidenib was granted fast track designation by the U.S.
Food & Drug Administration (FDA) in March 2023 and the company
is currently working on timelines for submission of a New Drug
Application (NDA) for vorasidenib to the FDA.
The drug was a part of French-headquartered Servier's
acquisition of Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc's cancer
business for about $2 billion in 2020.
(Reporting by Juby Babu in Bengaluru, Editing by Angus MacSwan)