  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    AGIO   US00847X1046

AGIOS PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.

(AGIO)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-06-02 pm EDT
26.05 USD   +1.32%
11:06aDrug developer Servier's brain cancer drug slows tumor progession considerably
RE
05/25Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Announces Board Changes
CI
05/25Agios Appoints Catherine Owen to Board of Directors
AQ
Drug developer Servier's brain cancer drug slows tumor progession considerably

06/04/2023 | 11:06am EDT
June 4 (Reuters) - Private drug developer Servier Group said on Sunday its experimental brain cancer treatment has considerably slowed the progession of a type of brain tumor, a positive in a field that has not seen progress for more than 20 years.

The drug, vorasidenib, delayed the growth of grade 2 glioma for a median of 27.7 months, more than twice compared to 11.1 months for patients who received a placebo.

Grade 2 gliomas are progressive, malignant brain tumors, which are more common in adults but can also occur in children and teenagers.

The study, involving 331 patients who had undergone no previous treatment other than surgery, showed that vorasidenib significantly improved progression-free survival and delayed the time before moving to further anticancer intervention like chemotherapy and radiation, according to results that have also been published in the New England Journal of Medicine.

Vorasidenib was granted fast track designation by the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) in March 2023 and the company is currently working on timelines for submission of a New Drug Application (NDA) for vorasidenib to the FDA.

The drug was a part of French-headquartered Servier's acquisition of Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc's cancer business for about $2 billion in 2020.

(Reporting by Juby Babu in Bengaluru, Editing by Angus MacSwan)


© Reuters 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 28,9 M - -
Net income 2023 -351 M - -
Net cash 2023 60,6 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -4,20x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 1 448 M 1 448 M -
EV / Sales 2023 48,0x
EV / Sales 2024 16,7x
Nbr of Employees 391
Free-Float 75,5%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Brian M. Goff Chief Executive Officer & Director
Cecilia Jones Chief Financial Officer
Jacqualyn A. Fouse Chairman
Clive Patience Chief Technical Operations Officer
Sarah Gheuens Chief Medical Officer, Head-Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AGIOS PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.-7.23%1 448
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS INCORPORATED15.58%85 966
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.1.34%79 256
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.-16.25%28 067
BIONTECH SE-28.02%26 058
GENMAB A/S-7.45%25 588
