Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. presented detailed results from the global Phase 3 ENERGIZE study of mitapivat in adults with non-transfusion-dependent (NTD) alpha- or beta-thalassemia in a plenary session (abstract #S104) at the European Hematology Association 2024 (EHA2024) Hybrid Congress, which is being held June 13-16, 2024, in Madrid, Spain. In a related poster presentation (abstract #P1529), the company presented additional data from the ENERGIZE study highlighting clinically meaningful improvements in health-related quality of life measures and patient-reported outcomes among patients in the mitapivat arm compared to those in the placebo arm. The ENERGIZE study achieved its primary endpoint, with mitapivat demonstrating a statistically significant increase in hemoglobin response rate compared to placebo.

Statistical significance was also achieved for both key secondary endpoints associated with change from baseline in FACIT-Fatigue Score and hemoglobin concentration. These improvements were observed across all pre-specified subgroups. Agios also recently announced positive results from the Phase 3 ENERGIZE-T study of mitapivat in adults with transfusion-dependent alpha- or beta-thalassemia.

The company intends to file for regulatory approval of mitapivat as a treatment for thalassemia by the end of 2024, incorporating all available data from both studies. Results for the Phase 3 ENERGIZE study were as follows: A total of 194 patients were enrolled in the study, with 130 randomized to mitapivat 100 mg twice-daily (BID) and 64 randomized to matched placebo. 122 (93.8%) in the mitapivat arm and 62 (96.9%) in the placebo arm completed the 24-week double-blind period of the study.

Baseline demographics and characteristics were balanced between mitapivat and placebo arms, and representative of a population of non-transfusion dependent thalassemia patients. The study met the primary endpoint of hemoglobin response. Hemoglobin response was defined as an increase of =1 g/dL in average hemoglobin concentrations from week 12 through week 24 compared with baseline.

42.3% (n=55/130) of patients in the mitapivat arm achieved a hemoglobin response, compared to 1.6% (n=1/64) of patients in the placebo arm (2-sided p