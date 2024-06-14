The launch of a global, phase 2, open-label, multicenter, single-arm study of mitapivat in patients with sickle cell disease and nephropathy P2194

Fuad El-Rassi, MD1,2, Kenneth I Ataga, MD3, Jeffrey Lebensburger, DO, MSPH4, Santosh Saraf, MD5, James Xiao, PhDa,6, Katrin Uhlig, MD, MS6, Kareem Osman, MD6, Ahmar U Zaidi, MD6, Michael U Callaghan, MD6, Miguel R Abboud, MD7

1Department of Hematology and Medical Oncology, Winship Cancer Institute, Emory University School of Medicine, Atlanta, GA, USA; 2Georgia Comprehensive Sickle Cell Center at Grady Health System, Grady Memorial Hospital, Atlanta, GA, USA; 3Center for Sickle Cell Disease, University of Tennessee Health Sciences Center, Memphis, TN, USA; 4Division of Pediatric Hematology and Oncology, University of Alabama at Birmingham, Birmingham, AL, USA; 5Division of Hematology & Oncology, University of Illinois Chicago, Chicago, IL, USA; 6Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Cambridge, MA, USA; 7Department of Pediatrics and Adolescent Medicine, American University of Beirut Medical Center, Beirut, Lebanon.

aEmployee of Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. at time of research