The launch of a global, phase 2, open-label, multicenter, single-arm study of mitapivat
in patients with sickle cell disease and nephropathy
P2194
Fuad El-Rassi, MD1,2, Kenneth I Ataga, MD3, Jeffrey Lebensburger, DO, MSPH4, Santosh Saraf, MD5, James Xiao, PhDa,6, Katrin Uhlig, MD, MS6, Kareem Osman, MD6, Ahmar U Zaidi, MD6, Michael U Callaghan, MD6, Miguel R Abboud, MD7
1Department of Hematology and Medical Oncology, Winship Cancer Institute, Emory University School of Medicine, Atlanta, GA, USA; 2Georgia Comprehensive Sickle Cell Center at Grady Health System, Grady Memorial Hospital, Atlanta, GA, USA; 3Center for Sickle Cell Disease, University of Tennessee Health Sciences Center, Memphis, TN, USA; 4Division of Pediatric Hematology and Oncology, University of Alabama at Birmingham, Birmingham, AL, USA; 5Division of Hematology & Oncology, University of Illinois Chicago, Chicago, IL, USA; 6Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Cambridge, MA, USA; 7Department of Pediatrics and Adolescent Medicine, American University of Beirut Medical Center, Beirut, Lebanon.
aEmployee of Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. at time of research
BACKGROUND
• Furthermore, PKM2 is highly expressed in kidney tubules,10-12
Key inclusion criteria
Table 2. Key secondary objectives and endpoints
• Sickle cell nephropathy (SCN) causes significant mortality,1
with approximately 10% of all sickle cell disease (SCD)-related
deaths associated with kidney disease2
• It is estimated that approximately 30% of adults with SCD
develop chronic kidney disease secondary to SCN3
• Albuminuria is a marker of kidney damage and predicts
progressive decline in kidney function in children and adults
with SCD1
• SCD treatment guidelines recommend screening for potential
SCN in patients with SCD using urinary albumin-creatinine
and improved ATP production in the hypoxic, acidotic, and
hyperosmolar environment of the tubules is a proposed
mechanism by which mitapivat may benefit patients with
renal disease in SCN4,13,14
• Studies are ongoing to investigate the role of PKM2 activation
in improving renal fibrosis by reprogramming metabolism and
decreasing collagen synthesis15
• There continue to be significant unmet needs for patients with
SCN, and therapies that target end-organ damage in SCD,
such as SCN, are needed
• Aged 16 years ( 18 years in France) at the time of providing
informed consent/assent
• Documented SCD diagnosis (homozygous for sickle cell Hb
or HbS/ß0-thalassemia)
• Hb level 5.5-10.5 g/dL during the screening period
• 2 urine ACR resultsa of ≥100 and <2000 mg/g collected during
the screening period
• 1 ACR result >100 mg/g within 24 weeks before providing
informed consent/assent
• If receiving hydroxyurea (HU), the dose must be stable for
≥90 days before starting mitapivat
• If taking angiotensin-converting enzyme inhibitor or
angiotensin receptor blocker therapy, the dose must be stable
Key secondary objectives To determine the effect of mitapivat on:
Cystatin C and creatinine-based eGFR (eGFRcr-cys)
ACR
Efficacy measures related to nephropathy
To evaluate the safety of mitapivat
Key secondary endpoints
Measured by:
Change from baseline in eGFRcr-cys
• eGFRcr-cys will be calculated according to the 2021 Chronic Kidney Disease Epidemiology Collaboration creatinine-cystatin equation17
Change from baseline in ACR
Stable ACR, defined as Month 6 ACR within ±20% of baseline ACR
Annualized rate of visits to emergency room Annualized rate of days of hospitalizations
Type, frequency, and severity of adverse events (AEs) and serious AEs and relationship to study drug
ratio (ACR),4,5 a widely acceptable biomarker of kidney
disease
• Mitapivat, a first-in-class, oral, small-molecule allosteric
activator of pyruvate kinase (PK), including red blood cell-
specific PK (PKR) and PK muscle isoenzyme 2 (PKM2)
isoforms, is under investigation for the treatment of SCD6-8
(Figure 1)
• In patients with SCD, mitapivat has demonstrated statistically
significant and clinically meaningful improvement in
hemoglobin (Hb) response compared with placebo, in
addition to observed improvements in markers of hemolysis
and erythropoiesis and reductions in annualized rates of
sickle cell pain crises (SCPCs) (phase 2 portion of RISE UP
[NCT05031780])8
- Mitapivat was well tolerated, with an observed safety profile
consistent with previously reported data on mitapivat in
SCD and other hemolytic anemias8
Figure 1. PK activation in SCD may improve anemia and reduce sickling9
Glucose
GLYCOLYSIS
OBJECTIVE
•To report the design of the phase 2, open-label, multicenter, global, single-arm study evaluating the efficacy and safety of mitapivat in patients with SCD and nephropathy (NCT06286046)16
METHODS
Study design
- This phase 2 study is designed to evaluate the efficacy and safety of mitapivat in patients with SCD and nephropathy, with the primary and key secondary objectives and endpoints displayed in Tables 1 and 2
- Patients with SCD and nephropathy will receive oral mitapivat 100 mg twice daily for up to 24 months (Figure 2)
- Treatment continuation past Month 6 will be at the discretion of the investigator and patient
- Duration of participation in the study is up to 2.2 years
Populations for analysis
• All patients who received at least 1 dose of mitapivat will be
for ≥90 days before providing informed consent/assent
• Women of childbearing potential must be abstinent of activities
that may induce pregnancy, or agree to use
2 forms of contraception, 1 of which must be considered highly
effective
a1 result can be from an untimed urine sample; the other must be from the first (or second) morning void on a different day
Key exclusion criteria
• Pregnant, breastfeeding, or parturient
• Receiving regularly scheduled blood transfusions
- Episodic transfusion in response to worsened anemia or vaso-
occlusive crisis is permitted
• Received blood transfusion within 60 days of providing informed
consent/assent or during the screening period
• Hospitalizationa due to SCPCs or other vaso-occlusive event
within 14 days of providing informed consent/assent or during
the screening period
• >10 SCPCs in the 52 weeks prior to providing informed consent/
assent
• Renal dysfunction (defined as estimated glomerular filtration
rate [eGFR] <45 mL/min/1.73 m2), renal disease due to another
disorder unrelated to SCD, or evidence of acute kidney injury
• History of stroke, hepatobiliary disorders, or kidney
ACR, albumin-creatinine ratio; AE, adverse event; eGFR, estimated glomerular filtration rate; eGFRcr-cys, cystatin C and creatinine-based estimated glomerular filtration rate
RESULTS
- Approximately 40 patients with SCD and nephropathy will be enrolled in this study
- 35 sites across 7 countries are planned for recruitment (Figure 3)
Figure 3. Study geographic distribution
Ireland
France Lebanon
USA
Saudi Arabia
Oman
Brazil
CONCLUSION
FBP
1,3-DPG
3-PG
PEP
PK
2,3-DPG
ADP
Decreasing 2,3-DPG reduces HbS polymerization by increasing Hb oxygenation and may inhibit
the sickling process
included in efficacy and safety analyses
Figure 2. Phase 2 study design
Primary endpoint: ACR response, defined as
a ≥30% decrease in ACR from baseline to Month 6
transplantation at any time
• Currently undergoing renal replacement therapy (hemodialysis,
peritoneal dialysis, hemofiltration, kidney transplantation)
• Individuals receiving treatment with disease-modifying SCD
therapies other than HU, or hematopoietic stimulating agents
(last dose of such therapies must have been administered ≥90
days prior to randomization)
•This phase 2 study is designed to evaluate the efficacy and safety of mitapivat in patients with SCD and nephropathy
Further trial information is available at www.clinicaltrials.gov (NCT06286046)
Mitapivat
ATP
Increasing ATP enhances
RBC energy metabolism and
may improve membrane integrity
• Poorly controlled hypertensionb refractory to medical
management
and from medinfo@agios.com
Pyruvate
ADP, adenosine diphosphate; DPG, diphosphoglycerate; FBP, fructose bisphosphate; Hb, hemoglobin; HbS, hemoglobin S; PEP, phosphoenolpyruvate; PG, phosphoglycerate; PK, pyruvate kinase; RBC, red blood cell; SCD, sickle cell disease
- In patients with SCN, improvement in anemia and reduction in sickling and hemolysis may reduce damage to the kidneys by improving blood perfusion, reducing sickling-related ischemia, and decreasing the toxicity caused by free heme in the kidneys
Mitapivat
(100 mg BID)
Screening (up to 6
Enrollment N=40
Endof
Safetyfollow weeksafter
(4
Treatment period: up to 24 months
(with up to 1 additional week of dose taper)a
aPrimary endpoint is assessed at 6 months; it is at the discretion of the Investigator and the patient whether to continue mitapivat treatment for up to 24 months
ACR, albumin-creatinine ratio; BID, twice daily
aDefined as an in-patient admission to a hospital that may or may not be preceded by an emergency room or outpatient clinic visit; bDefined as systolic blood pressure (BP) >150 mm Hg or diastolic BP >90 mm Hg
Table 1. Study primary objective and endpoint
Primary objective
Primary endpoint
To determine the effect of
Measured by:
mitapivat on:
ACR response in patients with SCD
≥30% decrease in ACRa from baseline
and nephropathy
to Month 6
aDerived as the mean of the ACR results from 2 urine samples (1 untimed and 1 from a first or second morning void) ACR, albumin-creatinine ratio; SCD, sickle cell disease
Acknowledgments: We would like to thank all the patients and study investigators for taking part in this trial, and the study investigators for contributing to the design of this study. Medical writing assistance was provided by Colette Szarka, MPhil, of Adelphi Group, Macclesfield, UK, funded by Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Disclosures: This study was funded by Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
FE-R: Afimmune, Agios, Novartis, Novo Nordisk - research funding. KIA: Novartis, Novo Nordisk - research funding; Agios, Biomarin, Fulcrum Therapeutics, Hillhurst Biopharmaceutics, Novartis, Novo Nordisk, Pfizer, Sanofi - advisory board member. JL: Agios, BPL, Novartis - consultant. SS: Novartis, Novo Nordisk, Pfizer - research funding; Agios, BEAM Therapeutics, Novartis, Novo Nordisk, ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Pfizer - advisory board member. JX: Agios - employee and shareholder, at the time of research.
KU, KO, AUZ, and MUC: Agios - employee and shareholder. MRA: Agios - advisory board member; Novartis - research funding; Vertex - data monitoring committee; Pfizer - research funding; Roche - travel grant; Novo Nordisk - research funding.
Presented at the 2024 European Hematology Association (EHA) Hybrid Congress, June 13-16, 2024, Madrid, Spain, and Virtual
