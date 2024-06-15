ENERGIZE: A global, phase 3 study of mitapivat demonstrating

efficacy and safety in adults with alpha- or beta-non-

transfusion-dependent thalassemia

Ali T Taher, MD, PhD, FRCP1, Hanny Al-Samkari, MD2, Yesim Aydinok, MD3, Martin Besser, MD4, Jayme L Dahlin, MD, PhD5, Gonzalo De Luna, MD6, Jeremie H Estepp, MD5, Sarah Gheuens, MD, PhD5, Keely S Gilroy, PhD5, Andreas Glenthøj, MD, PhD7, Ai Sim Goh, MD, FRCP8, Varsha Iyer, PhD5*, Antonis Kattamis, MD, PhD9, Sandra R Loggetto, MD10, Susan Morris, PhD5, Khaled M Musallam, MD, PhD11, Kareem Osman, MD5, Paolo Ricchi, MD, PhD12, Eduardo Salido-Fiérrez, MD13, Sujit Sheth, MD14, Feng Tai, PhD5, Heather Tevich, MSN5, Katrin Uhlig, MD, MS5, Rolandas Urbstonaitis, PharmD, MBA5, Vip Viprakasit, MD, FRCPT15, Maria Domenica Cappellini, MD16, Kevin HM Kuo, MD, MSc, FRCPC17

1Division of Hematology and Oncology, Department of Internal Medicine, American University of Beirut Medical Center, Beirut, Lebanon; 2Division of Hematology and Oncology, Massachusetts General Hospital, Harvard Medical School, Boston, MA, USA; 3Department of Paediatric Haematology and Oncology, Ege University School of Medicine, Izmir, Turkey; 4Department of Haematology, Cambridge University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, Cambridge, UK; 5Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Cambridge, MA, USA; 6Centre de Référence Syndromes Drépanocytaires Majeurs, Thalassémies et Autres Pathologies Rares du Globule Rouge et de l'Érythropoïèse, Hôpital Henri Mondor APHP, Paris, France; 7Department of Haematology, Copenhagen University Hospital - Rigshospitalet, Copenhagen, Denmark; 8Haematology Unit, Department of Medicine, Hospital Pulau Pinang, Penang, Malaysia; 9Thalassemia Unit, First Department of Pediatrics, National and Kapodistrian University of Athens, Athens, Greece; 10Sao Paulo Blood Bank - GSH Group, São Paulo, Brazil; 11Center for Research on Rare Blood Disorders (CR-RBD), Burjeel Medical City, Abu Dhabi, UAE; 12Unità Operativa Semplice Dipartimentale Malattie Rare del Globulo Rosso, Azienda Ospedaliera di Rilievo, Nazionale, Cardarelli, Napoli, Italy; 13Department of Haematology, Hospital Clínico Universitario Virgen de la Arrixaca- IMIB, Murcia, Spain; 14Division of Hematology and Oncology, Department of Pediatrics, Weill Cornell Medicine, New York, NY, USA; 15Department of Pediatrics & Thalassemia Center, Faculty of Medicine, Siriraj Hospital, Mahidol University, Bangkok, Thailand; 16Department of Clinical Sciences and Community, University of Milan, Ca' Granda Foundation IRCCS Maggiore Policlinico Hospital, Milan, Italy; 17Division of Hematology, University of Toronto, Toronto, ON, Canada

*Former employee of Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc.