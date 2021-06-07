Log in
    AJX   CA00847V1085

AGJUNCTION INC.

(AJX)
  Report
AgJunction : Announces Voting Results for Election of Directors

06/07/2021 | 07:47am EDT
SCOTTSDALE, AZ, June 7, 2021

AgJunction Inc. (TSX: AJX)('AgJunction') announces the results of its annual general and special meeting of shareholders held on June 4, 2021 (the 'Meeting').

At the Meeting, shareholders approved the election of five nominees as directors of AgJunction to serve until the next annual meeting of shareholders or until their successors are elected or appointed, with the number and percentage of common shares represented at the Meeting voting by way of ballot in favour of and withheld from voting for each of the individual nominees as follows:

For further information, please contact:

Media

AgJunction Inc.

press@agjunction.com

Investor Relations

Gateway Investor Relations

Cody Slach or Cody Cree

1-949-574-3860

Disclaimer

AgJunction Inc. published this content on 07 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 June 2021 11:46:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
