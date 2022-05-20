AGL Energy : Ceasing to be a substantial holder from MQG 05/20/2022 | 03:45am EDT Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Form 605 Corporations Act 2001 Section 671B For personal use only Notice of ceasing to be a substantial holder To: Company Name/Scheme AGL Energy Limited AGL.AX ABN/ACN/ARSN 74 115 061 375 1. Details of substantial holder Name Macquarie Group Limited ('MQG'); and its controlled bodies corporate listed in Annexure A ('Macquarie Group Entities') ABN/ACN/ARSN (if applicable) 122 169 279 The holder ceased to be a substantial holder on: 17 May 2022 The previous notice was given to the company on: 2 March 2022 The previous notice was dated: 25 February 2022 2. Change in relevant interests The particulars of each change in the nature of, a relevant interest of the substantial holder or an associate in voting securities of the company or scheme, since the substantial holder was last required to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme are as follows: Date of Person whose relevant Nature of change Consideration given in Number of securities Class Person's votes change interest has changed relation to change affected affected See Annexure B Details of relevant legal agreements are included in Annexures C and C-1. 3. Changes in association The persons who have become associates of, ceased to be associates of, or have changed the nature of their association with, the substantial holder in relation to voting interests in the company or scheme are as follows: Name and ACN (if applicable) Nature of association Macquarie Group Limited & Controlled Bodies Corporate Macquarie Group Entities 4. Addresses The addresses of persons named in this form are as follows: Name Address MACQUARIE GROUP LIMITED Level 6, 50 Martin Place, Sydney NSW 2000, Australia MACQUARIE ASSET MANAGEMENT Meridian Building, Level 1, Queens Wharf, Wellington, 6011 New Zealand PUBLIC INVESTMENTS (NZ) LIMITED MACQUARIE BANK LIMITED Level 6, 50 Martin Place, Sydney NSW 2000, Australia MACQUARIE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Level 6, 50 Martin Place, Sydney NSW 2000, Australia AUSTRALIA LIMITED MACQUARIE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Level 6, 50 Martin Place, Sydney NSW 2000, Australia GLOBAL LIMITED MACQUARIE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Level 6, 50 Martin Place, Sydney NSW 2000, Australia LIMITED MACQUARIE INVESTMENT SERVICES Level 6, 50 Martin Place, Sydney NSW 2000, Australia LIMITED MACQUARIE SPECIALIST INVESTMENT Level 6, 50 Martin Place, Sydney NSW 2000, Australia MANAGEMENT LIMITED Signature Print name Simone Kovacic Capacity Assistant Company Secretary Sign here Date 20 May 2022 1 ANNEXURE 'A' This is the annexure marked 'A' of 21 pages referred to in the Notice of ceasing to be a substantial holder. 