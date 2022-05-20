Log in
    AGL   AU000000AGL7

AGL ENERGY LIMITED

(AGL)
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  05/20 02:10:08 am EDT
8.630 AUD   +0.58%
03:45aAGL ENERGY : Ceasing to be a substantial holder from MQG
PU
05/18Australian billionaire Cannon-Brookes settles 11.3% stake buy in AGL Energy
RE
05/18Mike Cannon-Brookes' Provides Information to the Shareholders
CI
AGL Energy : Ceasing to be a substantial holder from MQG

05/20/2022 | 03:45am EDT
Form 605

Corporations Act 2001

Section 671B

For personal use only

Notice of ceasing to be a substantial holder

To:

Company Name/Scheme

AGL Energy Limited

AGL.AX

ABN/ACN/ARSN

74 115 061 375

1. Details of substantial holder

Name

Macquarie Group Limited ('MQG'); and

its controlled bodies corporate listed in Annexure A

('Macquarie Group Entities')

ABN/ACN/ARSN (if applicable)

122 169 279

The holder ceased to be a substantial holder on:

17 May 2022

The previous notice was given to the company on:

2 March 2022

The previous notice was dated:

25 February 2022

2. Change in relevant interests

The particulars of each change in the nature of, a relevant interest of the substantial holder or an associate in voting securities of the company or scheme, since the substantial holder was last required to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme are as follows:

Date of

Person whose relevant Nature of change

Consideration given in Number of securities

Class

Person's votes

change

interest has changed

relation to change

affected

affected

See Annexure B

Details of relevant legal agreements are included in Annexures C and C-1.

3. Changes in association

The persons who have become associates of, ceased to be associates of, or have changed the nature of their association with, the substantial holder in relation to voting interests in the company or scheme are as follows:

Name and ACN (if applicable)

Nature of association

Macquarie Group Limited &

Controlled Bodies Corporate

Macquarie Group Entities

4. Addresses

The addresses of persons named in this form are as follows:

Name

Address

MACQUARIE GROUP LIMITED

Level 6, 50 Martin Place, Sydney NSW 2000, Australia

MACQUARIE ASSET MANAGEMENT

Meridian Building, Level 1, Queens Wharf, Wellington, 6011 New Zealand

PUBLIC INVESTMENTS (NZ) LIMITED

MACQUARIE BANK LIMITED

Level 6, 50 Martin Place, Sydney NSW 2000, Australia

MACQUARIE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT

Level 6, 50 Martin Place, Sydney NSW 2000, Australia

AUSTRALIA LIMITED

MACQUARIE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT

Level 6, 50 Martin Place, Sydney NSW 2000, Australia

GLOBAL LIMITED

MACQUARIE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT

Level 6, 50 Martin Place, Sydney NSW 2000, Australia

LIMITED

MACQUARIE INVESTMENT SERVICES

Level 6, 50 Martin Place, Sydney NSW 2000, Australia

LIMITED

MACQUARIE SPECIALIST INVESTMENT

Level 6, 50 Martin Place, Sydney NSW 2000, Australia

MANAGEMENT LIMITED

Signature

Print name Simone Kovacic

Capacity

Assistant Company Secretary

Sign here

Date

20 May 2022

1

ANNEXURE 'A'

This is the annexure marked 'A' of 21 pages referred to in the Notice of ceasing to be a substantial holder.

For personal use only

Simone Kovacic

Assistant Company Secretary, Macquarie Group Limited

20 May 2022

Controlled Bodies Corporate

Company number

Company Name

Country

1250 N LaSalle Member LLC

United States

1250 N LaSalle Property LLC

United States

2375 Ala Wai Holding LLC

United States

2375 Ala Wai Property LLC

United States

136 024 970

A.C.N. 136 024 970 PTY LTD

Australia

153 275 677

A.C.N. 153 275 677 Pty Ltd

Australia

154 402 927

A.C.N. 154 402 927 Pty Ltd (In De-registration)

Australia

12725483

Aberthaw Green Limited

United Kingdom

B-88238381

Abeto New Energy S.L.

Spain

13163487

Adapt Biogas FinanceCo Limited

United Kingdom

13161489

Adapt Biogas HoldCo Limited

United Kingdom

8199075

Adapt Biogas Limited

United Kingdom

Aerogy LLC

United States

HRB 237758

AIF Business Solutions GmbH

Germany

U40106TG2020FTC139383

Akamu Solar Power Pvt Ltd

India

U40300GJ2015PLC082716

Amun solarfarms Limited

India

3250247

APR Telecoms (Maintenance) Limited

United Kingdom

U40106TG2019FTC135162

Aquila Solar Power Pvt Ltd

India

0100-01-213214

AR WIND ENERGY K.K.

Japan

202036427c

Aragorn Holding Company Two Pte. Ltd.

Singapore

U40106TG2020FTC140186

Aragorn Renewable Energy Pvt Ltd

India

U40107TG2013PTC134776

Arkha Solar Power Pvt Ltd

India

U40107TG2018FTC125111

Atlantic Urja Pvt Ltd

India

13645130

Atlas Bidco 1 Limited

United Kingdom

13642101

Atlas Midco 1 Limited

United Kingdom

13638689

Atlas Topco 1 Limited

United Kingdom

20-3690322

AVENAL POWER CENTER, LLC

United States

U40102GJ2015PLC082733

Avighna Solarfarms Limited

India

653 880 785

B2R No. 1 Pty Limited

Australia

653 881 040

B2R No. 2 Pty Limited

Australia

653 881 693

B2R No. 3 Pty Limited

Australia

8604966

BELIKE NOMINEES PTY. LIMITED

Australia

11974335

Bernard Topco Limited

United Kingdom

12095099

Bilbao Offshore TopCo Limited

United Kingdom

11431362

Bing TK Holdings Limited

United Kingdom

11431590

Bing TK Limited

United Kingdom

126708

Bing TK Topco Limited

Jersey

105564078445

BLE 101 (Thailand) Ltd.

Thailand

202025861K

BLE C&I Projects 1 Pte. Ltd.

Singapore

202128699Z

BLE C&I Projects 2 Pte. Ltd.

Singapore

202025770W

BLE C&I Projects Pte. Ltd.

Singapore

0104-03-025952

BLE Japan 101 GK

Japan

201901032097

BLE MALAYSIA 101 SDN. BHD.

Malaysia

202111875G

BLE Project 101 Pte. Ltd.

Singapore

202115027N

BLE Project 102 Pte. Ltd.

Singapore

202115880k

BLE Project 103 Pte. Ltd.

Singapore

316923526

BLE Vietnam 101 Company Limited

Vietnam

20-2937246

Blue Grass Abstract LLC

United States

201816156M

BLUE LEAF ENERGY ASIA PTE. LTD.

Singapore

202141031K

Blue Leaf Energy India Investments Pte. Ltd.

Singapore

AAX-3528

Blue Leaf Energy India LLP

India

0100-01-192544

BLUE LEAF ENERGY JAPAN K.K.

Japan

703-86-02213

BLUE LEAF ENERGY KOREA CO. LTD.

Korea, Republic of

201901031492

BLUE LEAF ENERGY MALAYSIA HOLDINGS SDN. BHD.

Malaysia

U45309MH2022FTC375250

Blue Leaf Energy Renewables Private Limited

India

CS2015160102

BLUE LEAF ENERGY SERVICES PHILIPPINES, INC.

Philippines

2

For personal use only

201536002R

BLUE LEAF ENERGY SPV HOLDCO PTE. LTD.

83212085

Blue Leaf Energy Taiwan Co., Ltd

46-5587770

Blueshine, LLC

Bluestone Equity Release Series 1 Warehouse Trust

12725566

Bolney Green Limited

008 607 065

BOND STREET CUSTODIANS LIMITED

004 680 004

BOSTON AUSTRALIA PTY LIMITED

5008702

BOSTON LEASING PTY. LIMITED

12516896

Bramford Green Limited

12723612

Bramley Solar Limited

12516809

Bridgwater Green Limited

996 101 045

Buheii Vindkraft AS

88217

Bunhill Investments Unlimited

756-86-01538

BUSAN ECO DELTA ENERGY CO., LTD.

198-81-021129

BUSAN FLOATING OFFSHORE WIND POWER CO., LTD.

179-81-01129

BUSAN OFFSHORE WIND POWER CO., LTD.

2865830

BUTTONWOOD NOMINEES PTY LIMITED

BVK Phoenix General Partner Inc.

Calibrant Asset 1, LLC

Calibrant Bakersfield, LLC

Calibrant Darien, LLC

Calibrant Eldorado I, LLC

Calibrant Eldorado II, LLC

Calibrant Equipment, LLC

Calibrant Hammerhead Inc.

Calibrant Harrisburg I, LLC

Calibrant Harrisburg II, LLC

Calibrant Harrisburg III, LLC

Calibrant Lena, LLC

Calibrant Mako, LLC

Calibrant NY I, LLC

Calibrant Renewable Holdings, LLC

Calibrant South Portland, LLC

Calibrant TE Development, LLC

Calibrant TE Fund I, LLC

Calibrant Woodland I, LLC

Calibrant Woodland II, LLC

Camp Hill Unit Trust

13361703

Capbal Faune Limited

4800336

Capital Meters Holdings Limited

4800317

Capital Meters Limited

CBP Holdings LLC

538-88-01399

CERES HOLDINGS CO., LTD.

12415204

Cero Generation Holdings France Limited

13356303

Cero Generation Holdings Greece Limited

12316686

Cero Generation Holdings Italy Limited

11346219

Cero Generation Holdings Spain Limited

12318275

Cero Generation Holdings UK Limited

12272533

Cero Generation Limited

162961101000

Cero Generation Services Greece I.K.E.

13078063

Cero Generation Services Limited

M-752842 Tomo 42548 Folio

161

Cero Generation Services Limited, Sucursal en España

11425435

Chablis TK Holdings Limited

10974030

CHAPTRE GreenCo Holdings Limited

6373185

Cheeryble Developments Limited

436-87-01607

CHEONGSAPO OFFSHORE WIND POWER CO., LTD.

Chile Pacific HoldCo 2 SpA

Chile Pacific Holdco 3 SpA

9127639

City AVS Ltd

7082857

City Voice and Data Limited

13751493

Clifton Investment Holdings Limited

20-2937258

Closing Documentation Services, LLC

CMC Railroad Holdco LLC

CMC Railroad, LLC

KRS 0000854831

Collfield Investments sp. Z.o.o.

30-0791081

Colorado - PTH, LLC

CER151028DM3

Comercializadora Energia de la Reforma S. de R.L. de C.V.

Commerce and Industry Brokerage Inc.

5445964

Comms Management Limited (strike off in progress)

626485005

Conergy Solar Australia Pty Limited

Singapore

Taiwan

United States

Australia

United Kingdom

Australia

Australia

Australia

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Norway

Jersey

Korea, Republic of

Korea, Republic of

Korea, Republic of

Australia

United States

United States

United States

United States

United States

United States

United States

United States

United States

United States

United States

United States

United States

United States

United States

United States

United States

United States

United States

United States

Jersey

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

United States

Korea, Republic of

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Greece

United Kingdom

Spain

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Korea, Republic of

Chile

Chile

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

United States

United States

United States

Poland

United States

Mexico

United States

United Kingdom

Australia

3

For personal use only

Connecticut Mystic Lien, LLC

205-81-43369

CORIO GENERATION KOREA LIMITED

13715492

Corio Generation Limited

13481762

Corio Generation Service Company Limited

3241012

Corona Energy Limited

3241002

Corona Energy Retail 1 Limited

SC138299

Corona Energy Retail 2 Limited

2746961

Corona Energy Retail 3 Limited

2798334

Corona Energy Retail 4 Limited

2879748

Corona Gas Management Limited

12517381

Cowley Baldon Green Limited

11496686

Craighouse Investments Limited

51-0566317

Crystal Screens Media Inc.

82-3700769

CT MLH Bluff Road Venture, LLC

37-1737048

DC - PTH, LLC

23-3061021

Delaware Capital Management

27-1291359

Delaware Capital Management Advisers, Inc.

23-2226487

Delaware Distributors, Inc.

23-2791871

Delaware Distributors, L.P.

46-4850078

Delaware Investments Advisers Partner, Inc.

N/A

Delaware Investments Corporate Bond Fund (UCITs)

46-4639812

Delaware Investments Distribution Partner, Inc.

46-1906107

Delaware Investments Fund Advisers

46-5056965

Delaware Investments Fund Services Company

13-3465352

Delaware Investments Management Company, LLC

23-2859589

Delaware Management Company

23-2601407

Delaware Management Trust Company

13-3465338

Delaware Service Company, Inc.

85-0779258

Delaware Wilshire Private Markets Fund

DELTA1 FINANCE TRUST

DIGITAL ASSET LEASE CO, LLC

Dovel Holdings II, LLC

3554105

EBS Technical Limited (strike off in progress)

12475975

Edammer GP Limited

667764

Edammer Investco PPP Limited

12476154

Edammer Partner Limited

608 027 505

EDUWEST EQUITY HOLDING PTY LIMITED

608 027 434

EDUWEST PROJECT CO PTY LIMITED

608 027 596

EDUWEST PROJECT HOLDING COMPANY PTY LIMITED

U40106TG2018FTC125784

Egan Solar Power Pvt Ltd

407-88-02089

EH ENERGY HOLDINGS CO., LTD.

307-88-02095

EH YANGJU CO., LTD.

127338827

ELAINE WINDFARM PTY LTD

U40106TG2020FTC139383

Elio Energy Private Limited

69344001

ELISE NOMINEES PTY LIMITED

12517332

Elstree Green Limited

KRS 0000019634

Elwiatr Pruszynski sp. z o.o.

B-88238423

Encina New Energy S.L.

6734140822

Energia Verde Trapani S.r.l.

12759332

Enso Green Holdings A Limited

12763872

Enso Green Holdings B Limited

12761273

Enso Green Holdings C Limited

12762856

Enso Green Holdings D Limited

12763409

Enso Green Holdings E Limited

12764449

Enso Green Holdings F Limited

12768166

Enso Green Holdings G Limited

12767586

Enso Green Holdings H Limited

12758956

Enso Green Holdings I Limited

12760999

Enso Green Holdings J Limited

12763391

Enso Green Holdings K Limited

12763931

Enso Green Holdings L Limited

12153574

Enso Green Holdings Limited

12764608

Enso Green Holdings M Limited

12767316

Enso Green Holdings N Limited

12767532

Enso Green Holdings O Limited

13327316

Enso Green Holdings P Limited

13327737

Enso Green Holdings Q Limited

13328511

Enso Green Holdings R Limited

13339227

ENSO GREEN HOLDINGS SS LIMITED

13327847

Enso Green Holdings T Limited

13328379

Enso Green Holdings U Limited

United States

Korea, Republic of

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

United States

United States

United States

United States

United States

United States

United States

United States

Ireland

United States

United States

United States

United States

United States

United States

United States

United States

Australia

United States

United States

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Ireland

United Kingdom

Australia

Australia

Australia

India

Korea, Republic of

Korea, Republic of

Australia

India

Australia

United Kingdom

Poland

Spain

Italy

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

4

For personal use only

13328563

Enso Green Holdings V Limited

13328645

Enso Green Holdings W Limited

13328111

Enso Green Holdings X Limited

13328867

Enso Green Holdings Y Limited

13328913

Enso Green Holdings Z Limited

12483523

EOS INVESTMENT LIMITED

6435810

EQUITAS NOMINEES PTY. LIMITED

ERC Holdco LLC

U40106TG2019FTC135043

Eridanus Solar Power Pvt Ltd

U40100TG2018FTC125395

Ethan Energy India Pvt Ltd

79878783

EURO FIN CO PTY LTD

11246622

Euro II PPP Platform GP Limited

11246816

Euro II PPP Platform LP Limited

11254324

Euro III Platform Partner Limited

11246941

Euro III PPP Platform GP Limited

619687

Euro Investco PPP Ireland GP Limited

11469733

Euro IV PPP Platform GP Limited

11469853

Euro IV PPP Platform Partner Limited

11171693

Euro PPP Platform GP Limited

11171914

Euro PPP Platform LP Limited

12126026

Euro V PPP Platform GP Limited

12130996

Euro V PPP Platform Partner Limited

13182125

Evercreech BidCo Limited

10584231

Evercreech Renewable Energy Limited

6313441

Excell (South East) Limited

6828619

Excell (South West) Limited (strike off)

4297226

Excell Business Systems (Mid) Limited

5820367

Excell Business Systems (Midlands) Limited

3554106

Excell Business Systems Limited

4589520

Excell Converged Solutions Limited (strike off in progress)

10834331

Excell Holdings Limited

4096546

Excell IP Solutions Limited (strike off in progress)

7065873

Excell Managed Services Limited (in strike off)

12277694

Excell Midco Limited

3757024

Excell Network Solutions Ltd.

7550125

Excell UT Limited

8714175

Farrington Business Group Ltd (strike off in progress)

556654-2675

Favonius AB

0713.617.617

Feliz Holding BV

202208128N

FEMA HOLDCO PTE. LIMITED

827772

FEMOREN SPÓŁKA Z OGRANICZONĄ ODPOWIEDZIALNOŚCIĄ

12131010964

FibreConnect Italian Holding S.p.A.

16449641006

FibreConnect S.P.A.

B88238514

Ficus Solar PV, S.L.

137357

FINCH SECURITIES LIMITED

80-0940702

FL - PTH 1, LLC

36-4767568

FL - PTH 10, LLC

90-1004919

FL - PTH 2, LLC

61-1718024

FL - PTH 3, LLC

80-0941771

FL - PTH 4, LLC

90-1005859

FL - PTH 5, LLC

80-0942248

FL - PTH 6, LLC

90-1006383

FL - PTH 7, LLC

80-0942772

FL - PTH 8, LLC

80-0943053

FL - PTH 9, LLC

12725583

Fleet Green Limited

46-2260160

Florida Coral Lien Investments, LLC

61-1577729

Florida Dundee Lien Investments, LLC

06-1058201

Fox-Pitt Kelton Cochran Caronia Waller LLC

1601171

Fox-Pitt, Kelton Limited

32157

Fox-Pitt, Kelton N.V.

99228

FPK Capital I CIP GP Limited

20-5600465

Fremantle Energy Holdings, LLC

20-2384759

Fremantle Wind Holdings Inc.

343302

Fuinneamh Sceirde Teoranta

106204862

FUNDCORP PTY LIMITED (IN DEREGISTRATION)

KRS 0000328768

Future Energy sp. z o.o.

30-0790149

GA - PTH, LLC

182-86-00475

GANA ENERGY CO., LTD.

54001400

GATESUN PTY. LIMITED

570800

GGB inBalans Investco Ireland GP Limited

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Australia

United States

India

India

Australia

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Ireland

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Sweden

Belgium

Singapore

Poland

Italy

Italy

Spain

Cayman Islands

United States

United States

United States

United States

United States

United States

United States

United States

United States

United States

United Kingdom

United States

United States

United States

United Kingdom

Curacao

Jersey

United States

United States

Ireland

Australia

Poland

United States

Korea, Republic of

Australia

Ireland

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

AGL Energy Ltd. published this content on 20 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 May 2022 07:44:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
