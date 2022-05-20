AGL Energy : Ceasing to be a substantial holder from MQG
05/20/2022 | 03:45am EDT
Form 605
Corporations Act 2001
Section 671B
For personal use only
Notice of ceasing to be a substantial holder
To:
Company Name/Scheme
AGL Energy Limited
AGL.AX
ABN/ACN/ARSN
74 115 061 375
1. Details of substantial holder
Name
Macquarie Group Limited ('MQG'); and
its controlled bodies corporate listed in Annexure A
('Macquarie Group Entities')
ABN/ACN/ARSN (if applicable)
122 169 279
The holder ceased to be a substantial holder on:
17 May 2022
The previous notice was given to the company on:
2 March 2022
The previous notice was dated:
25 February 2022
2. Change in relevant interests
The particulars of each change in the nature of, a relevant interest of the substantial holder or an associate in voting securities of the company or scheme, since the substantial holder was last required to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme are as follows:
Date of
Person whose relevant Nature of change
Consideration given in Number of securities
Class
Person's votes
change
interest has changed
relation to change
affected
affected
See Annexure B
Details of relevant legal agreements are included in Annexures C and C-1.
3. Changes in association
The persons who have become associates of, ceased to be associates of, or have changed the nature of their association with, the substantial holder in relation to voting interests in the company or scheme are as follows:
Name and ACN (if applicable)
Nature of association
Macquarie Group Limited &
Controlled Bodies Corporate
Macquarie Group Entities
4. Addresses
The addresses of persons named in this form are as follows:
Name
Address
MACQUARIE GROUP LIMITED
Level 6, 50 Martin Place, Sydney NSW 2000, Australia
MACQUARIE ASSET MANAGEMENT
Meridian Building, Level 1, Queens Wharf, Wellington, 6011 New Zealand
PUBLIC INVESTMENTS (NZ) LIMITED
MACQUARIE BANK LIMITED
Level 6, 50 Martin Place, Sydney NSW 2000, Australia
MACQUARIE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT
Level 6, 50 Martin Place, Sydney NSW 2000, Australia
AUSTRALIA LIMITED
MACQUARIE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT
Level 6, 50 Martin Place, Sydney NSW 2000, Australia
GLOBAL LIMITED
MACQUARIE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT
Level 6, 50 Martin Place, Sydney NSW 2000, Australia
LIMITED
MACQUARIE INVESTMENT SERVICES
Level 6, 50 Martin Place, Sydney NSW 2000, Australia
LIMITED
MACQUARIE SPECIALIST INVESTMENT
Level 6, 50 Martin Place, Sydney NSW 2000, Australia
MANAGEMENT LIMITED
Signature
Print name Simone Kovacic
Capacity
Assistant Company Secretary
Sign here
Date
20 May 2022
1
ANNEXURE 'A'
This is the annexure marked 'A' of 21 pages referred to in the Notice of ceasing to be a substantial holder.
For personal use only
Simone Kovacic
Assistant Company Secretary, Macquarie Group Limited
20 May 2022
Controlled Bodies Corporate
Company number
Company Name
Country
1250 N LaSalle Member LLC
United States
1250 N LaSalle Property LLC
United States
2375 Ala Wai Holding LLC
United States
2375 Ala Wai Property LLC
United States
136 024 970
A.C.N. 136 024 970 PTY LTD
Australia
153 275 677
A.C.N. 153 275 677 Pty Ltd
Australia
154 402 927
A.C.N. 154 402 927 Pty Ltd (In De-registration)
Australia
12725483
Aberthaw Green Limited
United Kingdom
B-88238381
Abeto New Energy S.L.
Spain
13163487
Adapt Biogas FinanceCo Limited
United Kingdom
13161489
Adapt Biogas HoldCo Limited
United Kingdom
8199075
Adapt Biogas Limited
United Kingdom
Aerogy LLC
United States
HRB 237758
AIF Business Solutions GmbH
Germany
U40106TG2020FTC139383
Akamu Solar Power Pvt Ltd
India
U40300GJ2015PLC082716
Amun solarfarms Limited
India
3250247
APR Telecoms (Maintenance) Limited
United Kingdom
U40106TG2019FTC135162
Aquila Solar Power Pvt Ltd
India
0100-01-213214
AR WIND ENERGY K.K.
Japan
202036427c
Aragorn Holding Company Two Pte. Ltd.
Singapore
U40106TG2020FTC140186
Aragorn Renewable Energy Pvt Ltd
India
U40107TG2013PTC134776
Arkha Solar Power Pvt Ltd
India
U40107TG2018FTC125111
Atlantic Urja Pvt Ltd
India
13645130
Atlas Bidco 1 Limited
United Kingdom
13642101
Atlas Midco 1 Limited
United Kingdom
13638689
Atlas Topco 1 Limited
United Kingdom
20-3690322
AVENAL POWER CENTER, LLC
United States
U40102GJ2015PLC082733
Avighna Solarfarms Limited
India
653 880 785
B2R No. 1 Pty Limited
Australia
653 881 040
B2R No. 2 Pty Limited
Australia
653 881 693
B2R No. 3 Pty Limited
Australia
8604966
BELIKE NOMINEES PTY. LIMITED
Australia
11974335
Bernard Topco Limited
United Kingdom
12095099
Bilbao Offshore TopCo Limited
United Kingdom
11431362
Bing TK Holdings Limited
United Kingdom
11431590
Bing TK Limited
United Kingdom
126708
Bing TK Topco Limited
Jersey
105564078445
BLE 101 (Thailand) Ltd.
Thailand
202025861K
BLE C&I Projects 1 Pte. Ltd.
Singapore
202128699Z
BLE C&I Projects 2 Pte. Ltd.
Singapore
202025770W
BLE C&I Projects Pte. Ltd.
Singapore
0104-03-025952
BLE Japan 101 GK
Japan
201901032097
BLE MALAYSIA 101 SDN. BHD.
Malaysia
202111875G
BLE Project 101 Pte. Ltd.
Singapore
202115027N
BLE Project 102 Pte. Ltd.
Singapore
202115880k
BLE Project 103 Pte. Ltd.
Singapore
316923526
BLE Vietnam 101 Company Limited
Vietnam
20-2937246
Blue Grass Abstract LLC
United States
201816156M
BLUE LEAF ENERGY ASIA PTE. LTD.
Singapore
202141031K
Blue Leaf Energy India Investments Pte. Ltd.
Singapore
AAX-3528
Blue Leaf Energy India LLP
India
0100-01-192544
BLUE LEAF ENERGY JAPAN K.K.
Japan
703-86-02213
BLUE LEAF ENERGY KOREA CO. LTD.
Korea, Republic of
201901031492
BLUE LEAF ENERGY MALAYSIA HOLDINGS SDN. BHD.
Malaysia
U45309MH2022FTC375250
Blue Leaf Energy Renewables Private Limited
India
CS2015160102
BLUE LEAF ENERGY SERVICES PHILIPPINES, INC.
Philippines
2
For personal use only
201536002R
BLUE LEAF ENERGY SPV HOLDCO PTE. LTD.
83212085
Blue Leaf Energy Taiwan Co., Ltd
46-5587770
Blueshine, LLC
Bluestone Equity Release Series 1 Warehouse Trust
12725566
Bolney Green Limited
008 607 065
BOND STREET CUSTODIANS LIMITED
004 680 004
BOSTON AUSTRALIA PTY LIMITED
5008702
BOSTON LEASING PTY. LIMITED
12516896
Bramford Green Limited
12723612
Bramley Solar Limited
12516809
Bridgwater Green Limited
996 101 045
Buheii Vindkraft AS
88217
Bunhill Investments Unlimited
756-86-01538
BUSAN ECO DELTA ENERGY CO., LTD.
198-81-021129
BUSAN FLOATING OFFSHORE WIND POWER CO., LTD.
179-81-01129
BUSAN OFFSHORE WIND POWER CO., LTD.
2865830
BUTTONWOOD NOMINEES PTY LIMITED
BVK Phoenix General Partner Inc.
Calibrant Asset 1, LLC
Calibrant Bakersfield, LLC
Calibrant Darien, LLC
Calibrant Eldorado I, LLC
Calibrant Eldorado II, LLC
Calibrant Equipment, LLC
Calibrant Hammerhead Inc.
Calibrant Harrisburg I, LLC
Calibrant Harrisburg II, LLC
Calibrant Harrisburg III, LLC
Calibrant Lena, LLC
Calibrant Mako, LLC
Calibrant NY I, LLC
Calibrant Renewable Holdings, LLC
Calibrant South Portland, LLC
Calibrant TE Development, LLC
Calibrant TE Fund I, LLC
Calibrant Woodland I, LLC
Calibrant Woodland II, LLC
Camp Hill Unit Trust
13361703
Capbal Faune Limited
4800336
Capital Meters Holdings Limited
4800317
Capital Meters Limited
CBP Holdings LLC
538-88-01399
CERES HOLDINGS CO., LTD.
12415204
Cero Generation Holdings France Limited
13356303
Cero Generation Holdings Greece Limited
12316686
Cero Generation Holdings Italy Limited
11346219
Cero Generation Holdings Spain Limited
12318275
Cero Generation Holdings UK Limited
12272533
Cero Generation Limited
162961101000
Cero Generation Services Greece I.K.E.
13078063
Cero Generation Services Limited
M-752842 Tomo 42548 Folio
161
Cero Generation Services Limited, Sucursal en España
11425435
Chablis TK Holdings Limited
10974030
CHAPTRE GreenCo Holdings Limited
6373185
Cheeryble Developments Limited
436-87-01607
CHEONGSAPO OFFSHORE WIND POWER CO., LTD.
Chile Pacific HoldCo 2 SpA
Chile Pacific Holdco 3 SpA
9127639
City AVS Ltd
7082857
City Voice and Data Limited
13751493
Clifton Investment Holdings Limited
20-2937258
Closing Documentation Services, LLC
CMC Railroad Holdco LLC
CMC Railroad, LLC
KRS 0000854831
Collfield Investments sp. Z.o.o.
30-0791081
Colorado - PTH, LLC
CER151028DM3
Comercializadora Energia de la Reforma S. de R.L. de C.V.
Commerce and Industry Brokerage Inc.
5445964
Comms Management Limited (strike off in progress)
626485005
Conergy Solar Australia Pty Limited
Singapore
Taiwan
United States
Australia
United Kingdom
Australia
Australia
Australia
United Kingdom
United Kingdom
United Kingdom
Norway
Jersey
Korea, Republic of
Korea, Republic of
Korea, Republic of
Australia
United States
United States
United States
United States
United States
United States
United States
United States
United States
United States
United States
United States
United States
United States
United States
United States
United States
United States
United States
United States
Jersey
United Kingdom
United Kingdom
United Kingdom
United States
Korea, Republic of
United Kingdom
United Kingdom
United Kingdom
United Kingdom
United Kingdom
United Kingdom
Greece
United Kingdom
Spain
United Kingdom
United Kingdom
United Kingdom
Korea, Republic of
Chile
Chile
United Kingdom
United Kingdom
United Kingdom
United States
United States
United States
Poland
United States
Mexico
United States
United Kingdom
Australia
3
For personal use only
Connecticut Mystic Lien, LLC
205-81-43369
CORIO GENERATION KOREA LIMITED
13715492
Corio Generation Limited
13481762
Corio Generation Service Company Limited
3241012
Corona Energy Limited
3241002
Corona Energy Retail 1 Limited
SC138299
Corona Energy Retail 2 Limited
2746961
Corona Energy Retail 3 Limited
2798334
Corona Energy Retail 4 Limited
2879748
Corona Gas Management Limited
12517381
Cowley Baldon Green Limited
11496686
Craighouse Investments Limited
51-0566317
Crystal Screens Media Inc.
82-3700769
CT MLH Bluff Road Venture, LLC
37-1737048
DC - PTH, LLC
23-3061021
Delaware Capital Management
27-1291359
Delaware Capital Management Advisers, Inc.
23-2226487
Delaware Distributors, Inc.
23-2791871
Delaware Distributors, L.P.
46-4850078
Delaware Investments Advisers Partner, Inc.
N/A
Delaware Investments Corporate Bond Fund (UCITs)
46-4639812
Delaware Investments Distribution Partner, Inc.
46-1906107
Delaware Investments Fund Advisers
46-5056965
Delaware Investments Fund Services Company
13-3465352
Delaware Investments Management Company, LLC
23-2859589
Delaware Management Company
23-2601407
Delaware Management Trust Company
13-3465338
Delaware Service Company, Inc.
85-0779258
Delaware Wilshire Private Markets Fund
DELTA1 FINANCE TRUST
DIGITAL ASSET LEASE CO, LLC
Dovel Holdings II, LLC
3554105
EBS Technical Limited (strike off in progress)
12475975
Edammer GP Limited
667764
Edammer Investco PPP Limited
12476154
Edammer Partner Limited
608 027 505
EDUWEST EQUITY HOLDING PTY LIMITED
608 027 434
EDUWEST PROJECT CO PTY LIMITED
608 027 596
EDUWEST PROJECT HOLDING COMPANY PTY LIMITED
U40106TG2018FTC125784
Egan Solar Power Pvt Ltd
407-88-02089
EH ENERGY HOLDINGS CO., LTD.
307-88-02095
EH YANGJU CO., LTD.
127338827
ELAINE WINDFARM PTY LTD
U40106TG2020FTC139383
Elio Energy Private Limited
69344001
ELISE NOMINEES PTY LIMITED
12517332
Elstree Green Limited
KRS 0000019634
Elwiatr Pruszynski sp. z o.o.
B-88238423
Encina New Energy S.L.
6734140822
Energia Verde Trapani S.r.l.
12759332
Enso Green Holdings A Limited
12763872
Enso Green Holdings B Limited
12761273
Enso Green Holdings C Limited
12762856
Enso Green Holdings D Limited
12763409
Enso Green Holdings E Limited
12764449
Enso Green Holdings F Limited
12768166
Enso Green Holdings G Limited
12767586
Enso Green Holdings H Limited
12758956
Enso Green Holdings I Limited
12760999
Enso Green Holdings J Limited
12763391
Enso Green Holdings K Limited
12763931
Enso Green Holdings L Limited
12153574
Enso Green Holdings Limited
12764608
Enso Green Holdings M Limited
12767316
Enso Green Holdings N Limited
12767532
Enso Green Holdings O Limited
13327316
Enso Green Holdings P Limited
13327737
Enso Green Holdings Q Limited
13328511
Enso Green Holdings R Limited
13339227
ENSO GREEN HOLDINGS SS LIMITED
13327847
Enso Green Holdings T Limited
13328379
Enso Green Holdings U Limited
United States
Korea, Republic of
United Kingdom
United Kingdom
United Kingdom
United Kingdom
United Kingdom
United Kingdom
United Kingdom
United Kingdom
United Kingdom
United Kingdom
United States
United States
United States
United States
United States
United States
United States
United States
Ireland
United States
United States
United States
United States
United States
United States
United States
United States
Australia
United States
United States
United Kingdom
United Kingdom
Ireland
United Kingdom
Australia
Australia
Australia
India
Korea, Republic of
Korea, Republic of
Australia
India
Australia
United Kingdom
Poland
Spain
Italy
United Kingdom
United Kingdom
United Kingdom
United Kingdom
United Kingdom
United Kingdom
United Kingdom
United Kingdom
United Kingdom
United Kingdom
United Kingdom
United Kingdom
United Kingdom
United Kingdom
United Kingdom
United Kingdom
United Kingdom
United Kingdom
United Kingdom
United Kingdom
United Kingdom
United Kingdom
4
For personal use only
13328563
Enso Green Holdings V Limited
13328645
Enso Green Holdings W Limited
13328111
Enso Green Holdings X Limited
13328867
Enso Green Holdings Y Limited
13328913
Enso Green Holdings Z Limited
12483523
EOS INVESTMENT LIMITED
6435810
EQUITAS NOMINEES PTY. LIMITED
ERC Holdco LLC
U40106TG2019FTC135043
Eridanus Solar Power Pvt Ltd
U40100TG2018FTC125395
Ethan Energy India Pvt Ltd
79878783
EURO FIN CO PTY LTD
11246622
Euro II PPP Platform GP Limited
11246816
Euro II PPP Platform LP Limited
11254324
Euro III Platform Partner Limited
11246941
Euro III PPP Platform GP Limited
619687
Euro Investco PPP Ireland GP Limited
11469733
Euro IV PPP Platform GP Limited
11469853
Euro IV PPP Platform Partner Limited
11171693
Euro PPP Platform GP Limited
11171914
Euro PPP Platform LP Limited
12126026
Euro V PPP Platform GP Limited
12130996
Euro V PPP Platform Partner Limited
13182125
Evercreech BidCo Limited
10584231
Evercreech Renewable Energy Limited
6313441
Excell (South East) Limited
6828619
Excell (South West) Limited (strike off)
4297226
Excell Business Systems (Mid) Limited
5820367
Excell Business Systems (Midlands) Limited
3554106
Excell Business Systems Limited
4589520
Excell Converged Solutions Limited (strike off in progress)
10834331
Excell Holdings Limited
4096546
Excell IP Solutions Limited (strike off in progress)
7065873
Excell Managed Services Limited (in strike off)
12277694
Excell Midco Limited
3757024
Excell Network Solutions Ltd.
7550125
Excell UT Limited
8714175
Farrington Business Group Ltd (strike off in progress)
556654-2675
Favonius AB
0713.617.617
Feliz Holding BV
202208128N
FEMA HOLDCO PTE. LIMITED
827772
FEMOREN SPÓŁKA Z OGRANICZONĄ ODPOWIEDZIALNOŚCIĄ
12131010964
FibreConnect Italian Holding S.p.A.
16449641006
FibreConnect S.P.A.
B88238514
Ficus Solar PV, S.L.
137357
FINCH SECURITIES LIMITED
80-0940702
FL - PTH 1, LLC
36-4767568
FL - PTH 10, LLC
90-1004919
FL - PTH 2, LLC
61-1718024
FL - PTH 3, LLC
80-0941771
FL - PTH 4, LLC
90-1005859
FL - PTH 5, LLC
80-0942248
FL - PTH 6, LLC
90-1006383
FL - PTH 7, LLC
80-0942772
FL - PTH 8, LLC
80-0943053
FL - PTH 9, LLC
12725583
Fleet Green Limited
46-2260160
Florida Coral Lien Investments, LLC
61-1577729
Florida Dundee Lien Investments, LLC
06-1058201
Fox-Pitt Kelton Cochran Caronia Waller LLC
1601171
Fox-Pitt, Kelton Limited
32157
Fox-Pitt, Kelton N.V.
99228
FPK Capital I CIP GP Limited
20-5600465
Fremantle Energy Holdings, LLC
20-2384759
Fremantle Wind Holdings Inc.
343302
Fuinneamh Sceirde Teoranta
106204862
FUNDCORP PTY LIMITED (IN DEREGISTRATION)
KRS 0000328768
Future Energy sp. z o.o.
30-0790149
GA - PTH, LLC
182-86-00475
GANA ENERGY CO., LTD.
54001400
GATESUN PTY. LIMITED
570800
GGB inBalans Investco Ireland GP Limited
United Kingdom
United Kingdom
United Kingdom
United Kingdom
United Kingdom
United Kingdom
Australia
United States
India
India
Australia
United Kingdom
United Kingdom
United Kingdom
United Kingdom
Ireland
United Kingdom
United Kingdom
United Kingdom
United Kingdom
United Kingdom
United Kingdom
United Kingdom
United Kingdom
United Kingdom
United Kingdom
United Kingdom
United Kingdom
United Kingdom
United Kingdom
United Kingdom
United Kingdom
United Kingdom
United Kingdom
United Kingdom
United Kingdom
United Kingdom
Sweden
Belgium
Singapore
Poland
Italy
Italy
Spain
Cayman Islands
United States
United States
United States
United States
United States
United States
United States
United States
United States
United States
United Kingdom
United States
United States
United States
United Kingdom
Curacao
Jersey
United States
United States
Ireland
Australia
Poland
United States
Korea, Republic of
Australia
Ireland
5
